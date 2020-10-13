 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   5pm Eastern - it's the Fark News Livestream, long weekend edition   (twitch.tv) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schweet
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got kicked yesterday due to lack of news, we've finally hit a threshold though
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean there was plenty of news just not enough of the stuff that's fun to talk about
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Drew: I mean there was plenty of news just not enough of the stuff that's fun to talk about


It's all Trump /covid-19 / hurricane lately.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
aw sweet, later enough i can watch it live
 
