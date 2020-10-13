 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Facebook tells your mom group to go be antivaxxers somewhere else. Tag for them not doing this sooner   (theverge.com) divider line
    Asinine, Vaccination, Influenza, Vaccine, Public health, ongoing proliferation of anti-vaccine groups, anti-vaccination groups, new policy, use of vaccines  
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm legitimately embarrassed by the idea that "modifying the rules of an internet messageboard" can now be a national news story.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark should start doing this.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's fair to say that the number of people telling them to go fark themselves and deleting their accounts has reached a tipping point?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Fark should start doing this.


Wildly delusional is kinda the brand here.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
GODDAMNIT IF YOU ARE GETTING HEALTH, POLITICAL, OR LITERALLY ANY KIND OF LIFE IMPACTING ADVICE FROM FACEBOOK OR TWITTER JUST SHOOT YOURSELF IN THE BRAIN, YOU AREN'T USING IT ANYWAY

THAT'S RIGHT, CAPSLOCK!
 
schezar [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Timed to the beginning of flu season, the new policy is also aimed at the ongoing proliferation of anti-vaccine groups on Facebook and growing skepticism about forthcoming vaccines for COVID-19.

No one talk about that vaccine they're rushing through.  Just get in line and take it like you're told.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anticipating a new regulatory environment?
 
OldJames
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: No one talk about that vaccine they're rushing through.  Just get in line and take it like you're told.

No one talk about that vaccine they're rushing through.  Just get in line and take it like you're told.


I see the IRS is selling directions to the vaccine people
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: I'm legitimately embarrassed by the idea that "modifying the rules of an internet messageboard" can now be a national news story.


Facebook is the granddaddy of all internet message boards so it's not all that surprising.

But even then, you still have a true but depressing point.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: I'm legitimately embarrassed by the idea that "modifying the rules of an internet messageboard" can now be a national news story.


It's this decade's AOL.  If we were smart, we'd bomb it off the internet.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Asinine? For what, being profit first as a business in American culture? What rock you been living under subby? Asinine is anyone acting like business decision that influence the profit margins had anything to do with legal or cultural expectations.


If business decisions were moral and cared about other people over profits  we would not need to have regulatory oversight in the first place you silly goose.
 
anfrind
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What took so long?  Did a Covidiot deliberately cough on him?
 
anfrind
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

anfrind: What took so long?  Did a Covidiot deliberately cough on him?


And by "him" I mean Zuckerbot.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PvtStash: you silly goose.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Dont say that.
 
Dadburns [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If I rtfac Facebood isn't banning anti-vax groups or speech, just not taking paid anti-vax ads anymore. So.. not profiting from BS. That's gotta smart.
 
M-G
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The headline got my hopes up, but it turns out they're only banning anti-vax advertising.  Your mom group can still run rampant with stupidity.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you want a perfect example of the inherent amorality of Capitalism and its corrupting influence on its practitioners, consider that it was only yesterday that Mark ZUCKERBERG made the decision to ban Holocaust-deniers from his platform
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ATTN MOMS: You are more than welcome at my house.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: I'm legitimately embarrassed by the idea that "modifying the rules of an internet messageboard" can now be a national news story.


They'll get over it.

Mrtraveler01: Facebook is the granddaddy of all internet message boards so it's not all that surprising.


*stares in FidoNet*

Facebook launch: 2004
My Fark account: 2002
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Captain Walker: Anticipating a new regulatory environment?


Trying to pretend they're capable of self-regulation even though we've seen that they plainly are not.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Facebook is the granddaddy of all internet message boards so it's not all that surprising.


Wait, you really think that?  Ring Ring, it's the Carter Administration, you're wrong.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bondith: Mike_LowELL: I'm legitimately embarrassed by the idea that "modifying the rules of an internet messageboard" can now be a national news story.

They'll get over it.

Mrtraveler01: Facebook is the granddaddy of all internet message boards so it's not all that surprising.

*stares in FidoNet*

Facebook launch: 2004
My Fark account: 2002


I meant it in the context of big.

But point taken.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Bondith: Mike_LowELL: I'm legitimately embarrassed by the idea that "modifying the rules of an internet messageboard" can now be a national news story.

They'll get over it.

Mrtraveler01: Facebook is the granddaddy of all internet message boards so it's not all that surprising.

*stares in FidoNet*

Facebook launch: 2004
My Fark account: 2002

I meant it in the context of big.

But point taken.


The '800lb gorilla' would have been a better analogy...  in both its forms.
 
KB202
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Too little, too late, duckerberg.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

H31N0US: GODDAMNIT IF YOU ARE GETTING HEALTH, POLITICAL, OR LITERALLY ANY KIND OF LIFE IMPACTING ADVICE FROM FACEBOOK OR TWITTER JUST SHOOT YOURSELF IN THE BRAIN, YOU AREN'T USING IT ANYWAY

THAT'S RIGHT, CAPSLOCK!

THAT'S RIGHT, CAPSLOCK!


The problem is that a majority of these people are parents...

They were more than likely vaccinated themselves.  So it won't help too much, just force an influx of children into foster care.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.