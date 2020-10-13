 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar) Boobies Today is National No Bra Day, a day to encourage breast cancer awareness and to celebrate those who spend their lives examining them   (nationaldaycalendar.com)
64
•       •       •

64 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just wanted to express some... *sunglasses on* ... support.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I....can't! You know that!!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is my understanding that work from home means everyday is no bra day.
 
kieran57 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: [Fark user image 700x699]

"I....can't! You know that!!"


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're celebrating me? Yay me!
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this thread needs more Jennifer Tilly and fewer moobs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: [Fark user image 700x699]

"I....can't! You know that!!"


wow.....well, I'll give him this - he's committed to.....something.

But committed nevertheless.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day is No Bra Day if you're Rihanna.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kieran57: Combustion: [Fark user image 700x699]

"I....can't! You know that!!"

Fark is not your personal erotica site.


can't it be? just for one day?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, in the olden days of Fark....this thread would've had 200 posts already.

I digress.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell does a thread like this come up at the end of the work day?!?

/bookmark for tomorrow...
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if you guys know this, but there are a lot of youtube channels dedicated to just this.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, it's quarantine. Bra? Fark, I barely even bother with clothes.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: See, in the olden days of Fark....this thread would've had 200 posts already.

I digress.


Drew needs to bring back the Foobies tab, just for one day, unannounced

It would be glorious.

and then, just like that, it would be gone again

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d3gqasl9vmjfd8.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or as my wife would put it, any day with a Y in it.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iniamyen: We're celebrating me? Yay me!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: Drew needs to bring back the Foobies tab, just for one day, unannounced


Ah...set the flux capacitor to 2001 please....
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: swankywanky: Drew needs to bring back the Foobies tab, just for one day, unannounced

Ah...set the flux capacitor to 2001 please....


No yourenevergonnagetit
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOW TO OBSERVE #NoBraDay

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Daydreaming of the days when this would have been a guaranteed epic thread.
 
otherginger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only good thing about the pandemic is working from home braless became a reality.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: this thread needs more Jennifer Tilly and fewer moobs

[Fark user image 690x350]


What makes this thread different from any other?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 460x253] [View Full Size image _x_]

Daydreaming of the days when this would have been a guaranteed epic thread.


Those were the days... back when search engines still sucked.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: HOW TO OBSERVE #NoBraDay

[Fark user image 500x336]


"Can I Tucci those?"
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hurrah
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: [Fark user image 300x299]

Just wanted to express some... *sunglasses on* ... support.


Pretty sure that "support" is not what gets expressed from those.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew, thankfully I didn't have any plans to go to Walmart today.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when it's National No Mansierre Day.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is way hotter than a girl with braless bigguns that probably should be structurally supported...

cdn.acidcow.comView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [barnorama.com image 306x535] [View Full Size image _x_]


Nice books, totally stacked.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

...I'd help her round up her heifers, if you know what I mean.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Every day is No Bra Day if you're Rihanna.


       
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old school...
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
crow202.orgView Full Size


She seems very excited about not wearing a bra. (possibly NSFW.)
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As someone who is sitting about 10 feet away from my wife, who just had reconstructive surgery after breast cancer, I'm...kind of?...getting a kick out of this.

She won't be able to wear a bra for weeks, if not months.

But at least she got new boobs out of it. And a tummy tuck (DIEP Flap).
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: See, in the olden days of Fark....this thread would've had 200 posts already.

I digress.


And in 2001 internet porn was much less advanced.

You want porn, go get it yourself :P

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=bral​e​ss&iax=images&ia=images
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No Bra Day is kind of a gimmicky way to raise awareness. Hokey, you might say.
 
Catapultem_Habeo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Waaay ahead of you.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
crow202.orgView Full Size


I'm pretty sure there's no way she could be wearing a bra under a shirt that has so many holes in it. (possibly NSFW.)
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Chopin Etude Black Keys Op 10 No 5
Youtube Ej8BZa0Q_74
 
Resin33
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Why the hell does a thread like this come up at the end of the work day?!?

/bookmark for tomorrow...


I used to have to do that. Now I just turn off the VPN.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dear Jerk: No Bra Day is kind of a gimmicky way to raise awareness. Hokey, you might say.


Yeah, they should probably make a ribbon or something. Maybe make them magnets or something.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image 425x652]


damn you / bless you, Jim.

Now I have to go home like this to my wife.

...who is undoubtedly braless now.

/so, a win-win, then.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
