(Delish.com)   Map of every state's favorite Halloween candy. What the hell, New Hampshire?
43
    Chocolate, Tootsie Roll Industries, Gum, Candy, Nestlé Crunch, Charms Blow Pops, Mars, Incorporated  
•       •       •

Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that I knew it was circus peanuts before I even looked.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This list... it is bullshiat
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What's a 'Crunch bar' ?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Map is BS.

HOW WE DETERMINED THIS
Using Google Trends, we determined which states were the most avid fans of each candy. We examined 50 different popular (and some infamously unpopular) candies, given us a range of candies that puts any grocery store shelf to shame.

Sooooooo not actual sales figures or a poll or anything. Just "Using Google Trends". K.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: I love that I knew it was circus peanuts before I even looked.


I thought candy corn, but circus peanuts were my 2nd choice.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wisconsin does it right.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, Maine better be Twizzlers, not that nasty-ass black licorice is all I gotta say.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Airheads seem appropriate for Florida.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nanim: What's a 'Crunch bar' ?


Nestle Crunch I imagine. Same as Hershey Crackle.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

nanim: What's a 'Crunch bar' ?


I assume Nestle Crunch Bar
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I assumed Maine just hands out small bottles of Moxie.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: Map is BS.

HOW WE DETERMINED THIS
Using Google Trends, we determined which states were the most avid fans of each candy. We examined 50 different popular (and some infamously unpopular) candies, given us a range of candies that puts any grocery store shelf to shame.

Sooooooo not actual sales figures or a poll or anything. Just "Using Google Trends". K.



"I felt a great disturbance in the Google Search Trends, as if millions of voices suddenly search 'Why do people hand out <nasty candy> on halloween?', and then were suddenly a part of a blog misinterpreting their original message"
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

akya: Jaws_Victim: I love that I knew it was circus peanuts before I even looked.

I thought candy corn, but circus peanuts were my 2nd choice.


People here love candy corn, I'm with you on not understanding that one either:
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Only MN and WI have any taste.
 
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For home:
Fark user imageView Full Size


for work:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Nestle Crunch I imagine. Same as Hershey Crackle.


You shut your mouth!

Nestle Crunch is crispy ambrosia covered in chocolate angel kisses.

Hershey Krackel is road gravel smothered in Satan's turds.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Crunch bar for California..? So... one kid up in the boonies of NorCal responded to a survey or what..?
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Okay, I am somewhat disturbed that my home state and current state of residence both have Junior Mints as the favorite candy.  Yuch.
 
ftroop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I grew up in NH. I like circus peanuts.
 
chawco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I could go for a blow pop, if ya know what I mean
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Starbursts make the list because you can buy huge bags of them for practically nothing, compared to what you spend for comparable bags of chocolate candies.  Starbursts are what the poor's hand out.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm with New Mexico on this one. Also, Blow Pops? WTF? Gum and crunchy stuff don't go together. Might as well mix chewing gum and peanuts.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chawco: I could go for a blow pop, if ya know what I mean


I don't know. I mean you could ask your dad for one, but... well, who am I to judge?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: I love that I knew it was circus peanuts before I even looked.


I assumed candy corn.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I'm with New Mexico on this one. Also, Blow Pops? WTF? Gum and crunchy stuff don't go together. Might as well mix chewing gum and peanuts.


Don't give New Hampshire ideas for next year.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


List fails without this
 
deadsanta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is what allergy fear has done to our great nation.  20-30 years ago, that whole map would have been Snickers or Milky Way, depending on whether your state was more into nuts than caramel. That would have been the only variation except for like Maine would have been Sees Saltwater Taffy or some crazy shiat like that.

/kids today amirite?
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here is the map with the results based on dubious methods.
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chawco: I could go for a blow pop, if ya know what I mean


So in theory, if someone would like a blow pop but doesn't have one, you'd be willing and able to go and buy one for them.  Am I understanding that correctly?
 
LagerVsAle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I live in NH and I hate circus peanuts
 
fallingcow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: nanim: What's a 'Crunch bar' ?

I assume Nestle Crunch Bar
[Fark user image image 301x301]


The only good part of Crunch is the texture on the stamped-logo side.
 
barbwirekisses
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nanim: What's a 'Crunch bar' ?


Chocolate with Rice Krispies mixed in. Its eh I guess.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I made the mistake of giving out the big packets of Pop Rocks one year. Kids remember that shiat, and bring their friends next time.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm from NH, and I had to Google what the hell Circus Peanuts candy even are.  I don't even know where in NH I could purchase them.

So, I'd say this is a successful list as it digs right into the "Can't sleep, someone on the internet is wrong!" reflex.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fun band to see live - and yes, they are from New Hampshire

themusichall.orgView Full Size


https://www.facebook.com/jumbocircusp​e​anuts/
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm from NH, and I had to Google what the hell Circus Peanuts candy even are.  I don't even know where in NH I could purchase them.

So, I'd say this is a successful list as it digs right into the "Can't sleep, someone on the internet is wrong!" reflex.


They used Google Trends for their research method, admitted it was a load of lazy bullshiat, and then tried to add legitimacy by saying "at least it didn't give us obviously crap answers like apples and pencils."
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: Map is BS.

HOW WE DETERMINED THIS
Using Google Trends, we determined which states were the most avid fans of each candy. We examined 50 different popular (and some infamously unpopular) candies, given us a range of candies that puts any grocery store shelf to shame.

Sooooooo not actual sales figures or a poll or anything. Just "Using Google Trends". K.


9 out of 10 "what's the most popular x in each state" maps are built from this. They're all just as bullshiat as this one, but at least this isn't one of the ones that has to give each state a totally different answer.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Having just ordered a 2 lb bag of circus peanuts from Amazon today, I'm laughing at all the haters.

More for us that like staleish chewy marshmallows that taste like Double Bubble.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: nanim: What's a 'Crunch bar' ?
---
I assume Nestle Crunch Bar
[Fark user image image 301x301]
---


Thanks to New Rising Sun: , Petite Mel: , AbuHashish: you all cleared it up,
since its obvious that neither of these are that 'Crunch'...  (but they are good)
jordanmccollum.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm from NH, and I had to Google what the hell Circus Peanuts candy even are.  I don't even know where in NH I could purchase them.


That's because Circus Peanuts are illegal in 38 states.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DaMoGan: Okay, I am somewhat disturbed that my home state and current state of residence both have Junior Mints as the favorite candy.  Yuch.


stickwithjesus.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

swankywanky: Fun band to see live - and yes, they are from New Hampshire

[themusichall.org image 842x368]

https://www.facebook.com/jumbocircuspe​anuts/


Looks like the white version of Parliament Funkadelic.
 
