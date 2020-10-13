 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Where should you retire with your non-existent savings? Answers 1 through 4 may not surprise you   (cnbc.com) divider line
42
    More: Florida, Florida, Sports fans, Retirement, Port St. Lucie, best places, overall score, Pension, Real estate  
•       •       •

1381 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2020 at 7:10 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You should retire in a single family home on the ground floor with wheelchair ramps already installed, all 36 inch doors, and you own everything.  And small enough you can afford the taxes.  Fark those cities. Fark all cities.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yes, stay on the east coast.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Quite a big difference between subby's headline: "Where should you retire .... "

vs article headline "best places to retire in America"
 
noitsnot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
1) Canada
2) New Zealand
3) Norgahoovia (Norway/Sweden/Finalnd)
 
bfh0417
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Head South. Never, ever, have I heard anybody say "One year until retirement, then it's Northeast baby!" Or Northwest either...
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We have friends who are smitten with Naples, FL. I keep expecting them to pick up and move but thank heavens they haven't.

/Prefer the much cheaper Ft. Myers
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Damascus. Or Mogadishu. You'll only need a few days worth of savings, at most.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would never, ever consider spending even a second of my life in any of those places.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Those lists are always so farking stupid. I don't care what some formula says.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
1. A penthouse in SF
2. A beachhouse in Malibu
3. Beverly Hills
4  Hollywood Hills.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Head South. Never, ever, have I heard anybody say "One year until retirement, then it's Northeast baby!" Or Northwest either...


Yeah, don't come to the Northwest. It's a nightmarish socialist hell-scape. You wouldn't like it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To my little farm that I bought last week!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I grew up in Sarasota mostly. I didn't hate it. I wish real life hadn't dragged me away. I honestly think about it all the time.

Up to '94 anyway. Can't speak for it since then.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Re-Tire?
Now, that looks like a verb. But, I'm not finding it anywhere in the millenial dictionary. I'll have to check a boomer's version...
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Youbou, or Vernon, B.C.
 
cefm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh good, an uncultured wasteland with no family or friends and uneducated underpaid healthcare staff and an awful healthcare industry. Where you have to drive for everything. Just what old people need.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
as a long islander boomer my wheelchair ramps rule
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Come on up to NJ! Retire up here! Pay $850 a month in taxes on a $250k house.

Or move to Florida and pay $250 a month for the same house's taxes.

But really, Fark Sarasota, Fark Bradenton. And Fark you most of all, Naples.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
To the grave if you can afford it
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark that. If I do get a chance to retire, and I'm assuming I won't at this point, it'll be to a remote location in which we can quietly build underground to our heart's content, then live out the rest of our lives in sweaty, wrinkly, cozy debauchery & marital bliss, like sex-crazed naked mole rats.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Work until I can no longer work, stay in the town I lived in for the last job I held for a year or so, and then eat a bullet on my 75th birthday.  That's my plan.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cefm: Oh good, an uncultured wasteland with no family or friends and uneducated underpaid healthcare staff and an awful healthcare industry. Where you have to drive for everything. Just what old people need.


Lots of older people in my neighborhood.  The city has a senior center, Metro runs accessibility vans to provide access to people who are disabled and can't ride busses, the city runs a neighbors volunteer program that helps elderly folks with shopping and home/yard maintenance. But... that's contingent on them staying here Maryland in their paid off $350-450k houses and not fleeing to Florida.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Come on up to NJ! Retire up here! Pay $850 a month in taxes on a $250k house.

Or move to Florida and pay $250 a month for the same house's taxes.

But really, Fark Sarasota, Fark Bradenton. And Fark you most of all, Naples.


NJ checking in.

Where can i get a habitable ouse for 250k and 850 a month in taxes (Piney towns don't count).
Show me and i'll take half a dozen.

Yeah, i'm looking at you Toms RIver.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Naples Floriduh???? One of the richest guys I know (net worth north of $500 million) once said at a fundraiser " I thought I was old and rich until I moved to Naples and found out I was neither". You have to be wealthy to live there not just rich.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nocrash: You should retire in a single family home on the ground floor with wheelchair ramps already installed, all 36 inch doors, and you own everything.  And small enough you can afford the taxes.  Fark those cities. Fark all cities.


When we were house shopping, I noticed an interesting pattern.  Houses that were either ranches, or if two story, had full bathrooms downstairs were FAR more likely to be old lady homes*, while the ones with just a half bath downstairs were more likely to have been renovated and updated inside.  I assume it's the accessibility issue - no shower or bedroom downstairs puts an upper age/frailty limit on living there,

*original 60's appliances and fixtures, green carpet, wood paneling, kitschy wallpaper, and the smell of old people and moth balls.

/bought an extensively remodeled colonial with a half bath downstairs.
//in our 30's/40's, can move later if we need to
///old ladies make terrific neighbors.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cefm: Oh good, an uncultured wasteland with no family or friends and uneducated underpaid healthcare staff and an awful healthcare industry. Where you have to drive for everything. Just what old people need.


Do you really think that Sarasota is an uncultured wasteland, or is this just the one In a billion random typings of a monkey?

I mean, either way, I'd stick with the monkey thing if I were you.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LineNoise: baronbloodbath: Come on up to NJ! Retire up here! Pay $850 a month in taxes on a $250k house.

Or move to Florida and pay $250 a month for the same house's taxes.

But really, Fark Sarasota, Fark Bradenton. And Fark you most of all, Naples.

NJ checking in.

Where can i get a habitable ouse for 250k and 850 a month in taxes (Piney towns don't count).
Show me and i'll take half a dozen.

Yeah, i'm looking at you Toms RIver.


Plenty of condos in Mt Laurel, houses in Palmyra, Riverside.

You could pick up a house in Pennsauken or Audubon. Lots of places are selling right now because they can't afford the taxes and the kids aren't in school. Practically every fifth house in my neighborhood is selling. But that's not a good sign.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

neongoats: I grew up in Sarasota mostly. I didn't hate it. I wish real life hadn't dragged me away. I honestly think about it all the time.

Up to '94 anyway. Can't speak for it since then.


I don't know, sometimes I think about it, but that Sarasota is gone, man.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Chiang mai, Thailand.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sure, Florida, we WANT to move there. Do you know what a 'halfback' is? It is a New Jersey native that moved to Florida because of the 'low taxes' and then complained about how there is zero government services and every little government good that they took for granted in the Medical Waste State costs them 4 times what their taxes in Bedminster, NJ were. (Also, they don't like living near poor people, just like Trump) So they move 'halfback.' Usually to Cary, NC. You know, Containment Area for Relocated Yankees.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Naples FL is beautiful & expensive
 
pehvbot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nocrash: You should retire in a single family home on the ground floor with wheelchair ramps already installed, all 36 inch doors, and you own everything.  And small enough you can afford the taxes.  Fark those cities. Fark all cities.


Kind of need to be close to a good hospital (ideally more than one) though.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looked like a whole lotta NO to me.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nocrash: You should retire in a single family home on the ground floor with wheelchair ramps already installed, all 36 inch doors, and you own everything.  And small enough you can afford the taxes.  Fark those cities. Fark all cities.


However, you should be close enough to a city that you can get an ambulance ride to the hospital in time before the heart attack kills you.  Small or medium city will do just fine.  I'd stay away from Florida, or any place else that has Republicans deciding what resources you get, so no place with too many other old people, no hurricanes, wildfires, or crime.

The answer is western Virginia.  Not West Virginia, that is totally the wrong state to retire, but the west but not quit West of Virginia.
 
groppet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

noitsnot: 1) Canada
2) New Zealand
3) Norgahoovia (Norway/Sweden/Finalnd)


My retirement plan is to commit a crime in Norway and go to one of their prisons.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Vietnam

-Warm weather all year
-Extremely low cost of living
-Beautiful country
-Amazing food
-Easy access to Japan, South Korea, and Singapore
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The wife and I have only been making enough money to not live hand to mouth the past few years. Like 8 maybe? Though mainly about the last 5. I hope I get to retire, but I very much doubt it. We'll have our house paid off though, which is a big help. But the grave is probably my retirement plan, because America's rigged economy is a travesty, and 401k's are a sick joke as a replacement for a pension or actual retirement plan.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nocrash: You should retire in a single family home on the ground floor with wheelchair ramps already installed, all 36 inch doors, and you own everything.  And small enough you can afford the taxes.  Fark those cities. Fark all cities.


Farking A, this.

Most people do want to stay somewhere familiar as they get old, but a five-bedroom three-floor Victorian with century old wiring ain't gonna cut it when you're 88. I don't care how farking charming it is.

Aging-friendly fixtures don't have to look institutional, either.
 
Pinner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Costa Rica seems nice.
A couple could live comfortably for about 2500/mo all in.
 
vinn01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Florida:

- oppressive high humidity heat in the summer (I'm looking at you, August)
- no topography variation (mountains, hills, valleys, etc)
- the bugs are huge (mosquitoes, roaches, and creepy crawlies of all types)
- home of "Florida  Man" and "Florida Woman" headlines (yes, it's true)
- too many old people
- too many tourists
- cars and high traffic everywhere.  (have to drive everywhere.  not a all "walkable" )
- the fun is over when a hurricane comes
 
romulusnr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Florida is so 20th century. These days it's Arizona or North Carolina.

Although it's also in vogue to head south of the border where shiat is *really* cheap.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

snowjack: bfh0417: Head South. Never, ever, have I heard anybody say "One year until retirement, then it's Northeast baby!" Or Northwest either...

Yeah, don't come to the Northwest. It's a nightmarish socialist hell-scape. You wouldn't like it.


Also, constant wildfires.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.