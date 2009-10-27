 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Cheeky Instagram model with 'the biggest cheeks in the world' claims they're still 'too small', says all the cheeky injected cheezewiz is still not enough   (thesun.ie) divider line
    More: Facepalm, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, Anastasia Pokreshchuk, News Corporation, News International, Phillip Schofield  
OnceMoreWithFeeling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ack! She looks like one of the "Land of Confusion" puppets! https://www.youtube.com/watc​h?v=Yq7FKO​5DlV0
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media.lasvegassun.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She's gone into the Uncanny Valley from the far side.  Quite an accomplishment.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's some serious mental health issues boys.  You think your lady is cray-cray?  She's a lightweight compared to this one.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh Cheeky, you're so fine, you're so fine you blow my mind! Hey Cheeky! Hey Cheeky!
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Body dysmorphia is one hell of a disease.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ew.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's like some horrifying Kricfalusi drawing come to life.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wonder if she used crabapples or horse chestnuts?
 
farker99
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The before wasn't bad.
The after is horrific.
/Welcome to Halloween week.
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She added "Playing near Reactor One of the Chernobyl plant as a child I used to dream of being a fashion model. Then I would bathe in the pond next to the cooling tower reuptake vents and imagine my life in the West."
 
janzee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Do no harm."

Yeah, abt that.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man, sometimes it's really difficult to watch people deforming themselves with plastic surgery.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Body dysmorphia is one hell of a disease.


Which, in this case, can only be "cured" by a Flamethrower!
 
ALFER69
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
c2.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Doctors who do this sh*t should be arrested.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why are all the hyper-extreme body mod people ALWAYS from the former Soviet Union?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

doomjesse: There's some serious mental health issues boys.  You think your lady is cray-cray?  She's a lightweight compared to this one.


This.  She needs help.  She obviously has some sort of body dismorphia.  She probably needs help, not surgeries.
 
phenn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Man, sometimes it's really difficult to watch people deforming themselves with plastic surgery.


They aren't deforming themselves. Some asshole plastic surgeon is. So much for medical ethics. They are butchers. What this woman needs a farking shrink.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She says she has lost count of how many procedures she has had

Just like my ex.
If my "procedures" you mean trains pulled
 
brizzle365
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
just wow.
 
p51d007
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People that do this crap, have a mental disease or disorder.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was expecting something cute and chipmunk-like.  Now, I've got nightmare fuel for a week.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

p51d007: People that do this crap, have a mental disease or disorder.


Surgical addiction.
 
