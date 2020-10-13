 Skip to content
 
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   There's a proper way to act in a dual drive thru. This would not be it   (cleveland.com) divider line
36
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aw, c'mon.  What kind of sandwich for Pete's sake.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sandwich Throwing Brouhaha" is the next Wrestlemania subtitle.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the end where it says they turned it over to the DA and the DA told them to GTFO of my office with this bullshiat.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: I love the end where it says they turned it over to the DA and the DA told them to GTFO of my office with this bullshiat.


I really want to picture a big mac on the ground with crime scene tape around it and an evidence marker...
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the dispatcher code for a brouhaha? Is it the same one for a hurly-burly or a hullaballoo?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the grandson already had a sandwich to throw at the woman, what the hell were they doing in line at McDonald's?
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: What's the dispatcher code for a brouhaha? Is it the same one for a hurly-burly or a hullaballoo?


no, it's the same as  a dust-up, but not a donnybrook.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The woman said the sandwich thrown by the grandson had hit her in the face." Sign him up.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you get your food at the second one?  A pneumatic tube like the banks use?
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kinda thing never happens at a Chick-Fil-A. Just saying...
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: EdgeRunner: What's the dispatcher code for a brouhaha? Is it the same one for a hurly-burly or a hullaballoo?

no, it's the same as  a dust-up, but not a donnybrook.


So it's the same code as a fracas but not a hootenanny?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Tchernobog: I love the end where it says they turned it over to the DA and the DA told them to GTFO of my office with this bullshiat.

I really want to picture a big mac on the ground with crime scene tape around it and an evidence marker...


The only thing that would make it better if it was like evidence marker 19 or something.  Cordon off the area, traffic control, everything.

/Ideas like this are among the many reasons I could never be a cop.
//That straw wrapper is littering.  Somebody's about to get it.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a food fight.

Could have been worse...
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Trapped In The Drive-Thru (Official Video)
Youtube SHnTocdD7sk
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: dj_bigbird: EdgeRunner: What's the dispatcher code for a brouhaha? Is it the same one for a hurly-burly or a hullaballoo?

no, it's the same as  a dust-up, but not a donnybrook.

So it's the same code as a fracas but not a hootenanny?


It's right up there with a kerfuffle
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I confess. I don't understand how a two lane drive thru works so I just avoid them.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: If the grandson already had a sandwich to throw at the woman, what the hell were they doing in line at McDonald's?


Maybe they went to McDonald's because they first went to Burger King, but realized they got crap and needed real fast food?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: How do you get your food at the second one?  A pneumatic tube like the banks use?


If it's like the one by me there is two lanes for ordering that merge into one lane to pay and pick-up food.  It's a terrible design imho.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: This kinda thing never happens at a Chick-Fil-A. Just saying...


It's very possible though...
https://www.gjsentinel.com/news/weste​r​n_colorado/playing-chicken-restaurant-​making-intersection-congested/article_​82c2792e-0cce-11eb-b749-c3e84395557d.h​tml
 
cwheelie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
so, not a tussle?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The woman said the sandwich thrown by the grandson had hit her in the face

That's pretty good aim considering he was throwing a sandwich.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: How do you get your food at the second one?  A pneumatic tube like the banks use?

If it's like the one by me there is two lanes for ordering that merge into one lane to pay and pick-up food.  It's a terrible design imho.


I hate those. All the MCDs around here are like that now. There's always some asshole-ish behavior at the merge when it's crowded.
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wait - how did the grandson already have a sandwich to throw?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bowen: I confess. I don't understand how a two lane drive thru works so I just avoid them.


It's like an interstate on-ramp.  Never let anyone merge.  It shows weakness.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: FarkingSmurf: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: How do you get your food at the second one?  A pneumatic tube like the banks use?

If it's like the one by me there is two lanes for ordering that merge into one lane to pay and pick-up food.  It's a terrible design imho.

I hate those. All the MCDs around here are like that now. There's always some asshole-ish behavior at the merge when it's crowded.


So go inside!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crap.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If someone yells at you, you are fully justified in running them over. Ohio the swing state.
 
Tman144
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: This kinda thing never happens at a Chick-Fil-A. Just saying...


You say that, but the chick-fil-a near me has 3 lanes that merge into one, and the number of idiots that can't count to three is staggering.
 
Whack-a-Mole [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Breakfast Club (1985) - Ruckus
Youtube zEHczKoBM5s
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jso2897: Wait - how did the grandson already have a sandwich to throw?


Or they go to Wendy's for burgers and McDonald's for fries and McFlurries?
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: How do you get your food at the second one?  A pneumatic tube like the banks use?

If it's like the one by me there is two lanes for ordering that merge into one lane to pay and pick-up food.  It's a terrible design imho.


It's an improvement, and you'll realize why the next time you're stuck in a single lane drive thru behind a van with a kids soccer team in the back.  As they're ordering you'll have plenty of time to consider the merits of having a second lane that you could have used.  Then, when they're at the window waiting for their 8 bags of food, it'll occur to you that those numbered parking spots where people with large or slow orders are sent to wait are a pretty good idea too.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The dual drive-thru is farking dumb and whoever came up with the idea is a dumbass because shiat like this is inevitable.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: jso2897: Wait - how did the grandson already have a sandwich to throw?

Or they go to Wendy's for burgers and McDonald's for fries and McFlurries?


Maybe the people there just drive around with sandwiches? All the time?
Who knows with these God-forsaken places.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: NM Volunteer: jso2897: Wait - how did the grandson already have a sandwich to throw?

Or they go to Wendy's for burgers and McDonald's for fries and McFlurries?

Maybe the people there just drive around with sandwiches? All the time?
Who knows with these God-forsaken places.


Or a picky eater.  My mother was that way for a while, everybody got what they wanted from Place A but she would always get a McDonald's fish sandwich.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bowen: I confess. I don't understand how a two lane drive thru works so I just avoid them.


If there are more than three cars in any drive-thru, I would rather run a possum over and eat it raw.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: jso2897: NM Volunteer: jso2897: Wait - how did the grandson already have a sandwich to throw?

Or they go to Wendy's for burgers and McDonald's for fries and McFlurries?

Maybe the people there just drive around with sandwiches? All the time?
Who knows with these God-forsaken places.

Or a picky eater.  My mother was that way for a while, everybody got what they wanted from Place A but she would always get a McDonald's fish sandwich.


Had a friend in high school who had this girlfriend that would make him take her to McDs for fries, then another drive thru for a burger from somewhere else, and finally a soda or shake from a third place.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: What's the dispatcher code for a brouhaha? Is it the same one for a hurly-burly or a hullaballoo?


it is called a disturbance.
 
