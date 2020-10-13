 Skip to content
(UPI)   Old and busted: running a 100 meters in 10.4 seconds. New hotness: going 100 meters in 10.4 seconds on a slip 'n slide   (upi.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gravity is your friend

VW Beetle Dropped from Helicopter Vs Porsche in 1 Mile Race Against Gravity! - Top Gear - BBC Two
Youtube SiAbcw5s9_8
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He finishes in 10.4 seconds and everyone cheers. I finish in 10.4 seconds and my wife yells at me.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Anything is a slip 'n slide, if you are brave enough. Or is that a dildo? I always get that part mixed up.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Video should be 10.9 seconds. Max.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I expected a less crooked trench from a mechanical engineer.
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I expected a less crooked trench from a mechanical engineer.


Yeah no kidding. It looked like riding down that thing would hurt!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oops.
NSFW, or for god fearing humans.

https://external-preview.redd.it/XZlp​a​lIpnB5NwCHPOqKlNys3UQQSOM_YOvJ0WnDIHJI​.jpg?auto=webp&s=2e2846d4534796513da77​b966136bf349e2f0d3e
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I expected a less crooked trench from a mechanical engineer.


And what's with the red patch in the wet gash?
 
suze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm a girl but even my nuts hurt after watching that! Ouch!
 
