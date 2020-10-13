 Skip to content
(NBC 15 Madison)   Officer puts his "booger picker on the bang switch" and shoots another officer in the groin. Why yes alcohol was involved   (nbc15.com) divider line
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What, again?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People that say " booger picker on the bang switch" deserve to be shot in the groin.

Also, if you're going to use a stupid saying, at least get it right. It's "booger hook".
 
TempeSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What is going on with all the repeats today, Drew?
 
g.fro
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damnit, Pryzbylewski!
 
flemardo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Made me think we were on a way to a "booger picker bang switch groin shot trifecta" for a brief second.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least he didn't use his 'dick skinners'
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Actual headline: "officer charged after gun fires, strikes person in groin"

That is the weakest clickbait, guys.  Go with something that'll bring page-views.

DRUNK COP SHOOTS OTHER COP IN THE DICK
 
Shadyman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not the bang switch I was expecting, but okay
 
