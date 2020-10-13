 Skip to content
 
(News 8000 La Crosse)   Officer charged after drinking 12 beers and *checks notes* "putting his booger picker on the bang maker." Article to the left. More euphemisms to the right   (news8000.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I always heard it as "booger hook on the bang switch".  Must be a regional thing.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Booger hook on the bang switch subby....
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Booger hook on the bang stick...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Naw, 'bang switch' works better.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gopher321: Booger hook on the bang stick...


"Stick" would imply anywhere on the firearm, 'switch' is that little rod like thingie that moves back & forth making things go ... er ... bang.

And having wandered off to RTFA...

If convicted, Sturek faces a maximum 11 and a half years in prison.

Overcharging by the DA so he doesn't get convicted?

I'm all for charging him with a felony & getting his assorted firearms taken away (which would also take away his police powers iirc), but eleven years in the clink seems a bit much for shooting a friend with a .22 where surgery fixed things right up.  If he killed him or the guy lost his leg, sure.  This case, nah.  Make him responsible for the medical bills & permanently strip him of weapons & police powers & we can call it good.  No reason to lock him up with that as punishment.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Holy shiat that's an actual quote?!
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some background... this my hometown and there are currently 4 officers (of the city's 10) on leave for two different incidents.  The other two got in a bar fight with a guy I went to HS with.  I always say Juneau and Adam's county are the five delta where white trash meets hillbilly.
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Two in the pink...
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby, that way of describing it leaves it open to either he shot someone or whipped it out in a park
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What he didn't get enough killin/shoottin on the job.......
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Anus stimulator on the retroactive-abortion machine"
 
Jelly Bean Raider [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

offacue: I always heard it as "booger hook on the bang switch".  Must be a regional thing.


Nah, we learned that in Boot in the Corps.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
the bullet, which had gone through the person's groin area and lodged in the left thigh.
Police recovered the spent 22 round,

no.
you recovered a casing.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ah yes, take exit 69 of I-90/94 and you're in Mauston, the trucker std capital of the state.
 
