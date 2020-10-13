 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   The unasked question here is, If you can afford a hand gun, why are you robbing a Dollar Store?   (wjactv.com) divider line
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Perhaps they just did not want to get all dressed up to rob a Wal-Mart?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He only wants to be charged with extra-petty theft?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe they didn't buy it. Maybe it was a gift or they stole it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you give a man a fish, he eats for a day.  Give him a gun instead.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Practice.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If you give a man a fish, he eats for a day.  Give him a gun instead.


I thought that we were supposed to set him on fire.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Maybe they didn't buy it. Maybe it was a gift or they stole it.


Probably out of a PU truck with a "Insured by Smith & Wesson" bumper sticker.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You can only sell a gun once. But you'd have $5 if you robbed five Dollar Stores.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To pay the bill for the credit card he used to purchase the gun.
It's a vicious cycle.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Ambivalence: Maybe they didn't buy it. Maybe it was a gift or they stole it.

Probably out of a PU truck with a "Insured by Smith & Wesson" bumper sticker.


Guns are one of the most stolen items from (usually unoccupied) house burglaries.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If you give a man a fish, he eats for a day.  Give him a gun instead.


... and he gets 6 - 10 fish depending on clip and aim.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gotta spend money to make money, homes.
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm surprised this isn't happening on a daily basis.........
 
eKonk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can afford the gun, yes, but have you seen the cost for ammunition recently?

/hoping they don't wise up to the fact that I'm holding them up without bullets
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Petit_Merdeux: Ambivalence: Maybe they didn't buy it. Maybe it was a gift or they stole it.

Probably out of a PU truck with a "Insured by Smith & Wesson" bumper sticker.

Guns are one of the most stolen items from (usually unoccupied) house burglaries.


I used to have this dumbass neighbor with a sign in his yard of a gun that said "we don't call 911"

Somehow his house kept getting burgled.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sure he deducts it as a work expense, Subby.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Maybe they didn't buy it. Maybe it was a gift or they stole it.


i like to imagine it was something from Santa
 
Wynn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Where do you think he bought the gun in the first place? Duh. Dollar stores have everything these days.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dollar General isn't a dollar store, despite its deceptive name.  It's a high volume convenience store.  I would imagine it's a pretty decent target, as far as such things go.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The manager probably went on Facebook to announce the store was closed while he was on vacation.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Geotpf: Petit_Merdeux: Ambivalence: Maybe they didn't buy it. Maybe it was a gift or they stole it.

Probably out of a PU truck with a "Insured by Smith & Wesson" bumper sticker.

Guns are one of the most stolen items from (usually unoccupied) house burglaries.

I used to have this dumbass neighbor with a sign in his yard of a gun that said "we don't call 911"

Somehow his house kept getting burgled.


Aside from the potential ramifications with regard to your home value, there's a particularly pleasing sense of schadenfreude to that.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The firearm was probably a High Point Yeet Cannon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
Steal more than a dollar.
 
