 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WREG Memphis)   Some Fark commenters pointed out this problem back in thread 10963840   (wreg.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup, Oklahoma, Child, Scott Schaeffer, Recall election, Pouch, Concentration, Poison, Ounce  
•       •       •

1892 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2020 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, it's something to believe in, I guess.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The red package does not taste like cherry.  I want my money back.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of morons.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any child asking for a food "pouch" should be smacked. Hard.
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamnit of course it's Oklahoma. Our kids can't read but they'll shove anything with a minion on the cover in their mouth.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not on picture on that page of said product?! JFC
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kind of pouch?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is marked do not eat on both sides Could it be marked better?
Yes
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think calling "Florida man brought AR-15 to Disney World for family's safety amid protests" is more believable.
 
moike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Billy drinks the spicy gogurt, little Billy doesn't get to grow up and have any little Billys of his own.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who eats food out of a pouch?
Are we living in Canada or on Mars or something?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
how about putting just a picture of only a hand on both sides of the package...
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
semiotix
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, sure. Clorox makes lemon-scented bleach and nobody bats an eye.

But I make Sani-Berry Fruit-Blasted Flavor-tizer, now available in new kiwi lime, and everyone loses their mind.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Listen Red Drank aint got no flavor its just RED!
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Not on picture on that page of said product?! JFC


Click this link and you can see them under the headline: https://m.fark.com/comments​/10983955
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe if people moved past coloring books and a first grade reading level this wouldn't be a problem.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't feed your kid junk from plastic pouches. Problem solved.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr Tarantula: Goddamnit of course it's Oklahoma. Our kids can't read but they'll shove anything with a minion on the cover in their mouth.


I laughed waaaay too hard at that.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Not on picture on that page of said product?! JFC


Fark user imageView Full Size

I could see how a dumbass kid (or just a kid that can't read yet) could mistake that for a fruity beverage. But the real dumbass would be the parents who left them within reach of the kids in the first damn place.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Berta died!  She was 77? Jesus. She did not look that old.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Any child asking for a food "pouch" should be smacked. Hard.


thomaswictor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.