 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News Break)   Argentina claims to have doubled in size. British Navy put on standby   (newsbreak.com) divider line
34
    More: Strange, Argentina, Falkland Islands, Falklands War, Atlantic Ocean, ARGENTINA'S PRESIDENT, British overseas territories, British Antarctic Territory, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands  
•       •       •

1077 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2020 at 1:01 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prince Andrew to the rescue?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before reading the article I assume this means one or two Brazilian people moved to Argentina?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A grow-er not a show-er?
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Probably from all that Falkland Island Dressing, which is mostly mayonnaise.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not this shiat again...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Has there been anyone born in the Farklands, in the last hundred years who even considered themselves Argentinian rather than British?  They should just let the Farklands hold a referendum announcing which country they want to be a part of.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TWX: Not this shiat again...


Yep.  Every time the Argentinian economy goes in the tank, out comes the expansion claims.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Has there been anyone born in the Farklands, in the last hundred years who even considered themselves Argentinian rather than British?  They should just let the Farklands hold a referendum announcing which country they want to be a part of.


Send Clarkson, Hammond, and May for any pre-referendum outreach
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
By signing a paper?

Okay, I have signed a paper that says Kate Beckingsdale is obligated to service me sexually anytime I want, also I have extended the territorial boundaries of my homestead all the way to Austria. (sorry Aussies, GTFO)
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
24oranges.nlView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Has there been anyone born in the Farklands, in the last hundred years who even considered themselves Argentinian rather than British?  They should just let the Farklands hold a referendum announcing which country they want to be a part of.


They did, in 2013. The vote was 99.8% in favour of staying British, and I doubt opinion has shifted that much since then.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Has there been anyone born in the Farklands, in the last hundred years who even considered themselves Argentinian rather than British?  They should just let the Farklands hold a referendum announcing which country they want to be a part of.


Falklands, not Farklands.  Being on Fark, that must have been a subluminal mistake.  I mean it is either that or I just revealed Drews secret plan to take over the Falklands himself, and rename them, to the entire world, and I would never betray Operation Sheep Hoarder in such a way.  If such an operation existed.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are people there white?
 
Dryad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Has there been anyone born in the Farklands, in the last hundred years who even considered themselves Argentinian rather than British?  They should just let the Farklands hold a referendum announcing which country they want to be a part of.


The part that Argentina does not want people talking about is that the Falklands were NEVER settled by Argentinians or any Spanish-speaking peoples for that matter. Or any peoples, period.
-
The British did not invade, kick out, or co-opt an existing colony or displace native peoples.
They settled an empty island, and did so well before Argentina was even a country.
-
The people of the Falklands have always and only been English-speaking culturally European UK citizens.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Roger Waters also on standby with an album denouncing another British incursion onto the Falklands.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: winedrinkingman: Has there been anyone born in the Farklands, in the last hundred years who even considered themselves Argentinian rather than British?  They should just let the Farklands hold a referendum announcing which country they want to be a part of.

Falklands, not Farklands.  Being on Fark, that must have been a subluminal mistake.  I mean it is either that or I just revealed Drews secret plan to take over the Falklands himself, and rename them, to the entire world, and I would never betray Operation Sheep Hoarder in such a way.  If such an operation existed.


What website do we invade next?

Fork.com?
Bark.com?

Drink to victory!!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How big is Argentina, now?
It's thiiiiiiiiis big!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Has there been anyone born in the Farklands, in the last hundred years who even considered themselves Argentinian rather than British?


Not many.  In fact, you can infer from demographics and the independence referendum that even Argentinians living in the Falklands want them to remain British.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Which falkland islands are we talking about?  You got the Hawaiian falkland islands, the Faroe falkland islands, Cape Verde falkland islands...they need to be more specific.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meh... it's another distraction tactic by the current Argentinian government for primarily internal digestion by their own people.

As I recall - just - the last time a belligerent Argentinian government got hot under the collar about who owned which bit of land above the mean sea level HMS Conqueror sunk their cruiser - the General Belgrano - with a spread of Mk. 8 torpedos... technology dating back to WW2 becuase it was proven technology (apply to vessel = vessel sinks). As a result the rest of the Argentinian navy pretty much returned to port lest they become another coral reef on the South Atlantic sea bed.

Current RN submarines have a veritable plethora of weaponry which, at the time, the crew of the Conqueror could only dream about. On any given day if things go 'hot' conflict-wise down in the South Atlantic even if Argentina doubled the size of their navy they're just a handful of firing solutions away from following the Belgrano to the great ship wreck debris field in the sky on the sea floor.

Lets not go spilling the rum just yet, old sports.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is their dollar/peso/bolivar/whatever gonna collapse again? Argentina has a known habit of looking outside their borders when they know their people are gonna be pissed in 3... 2...1......
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are they defaulting again?
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A little web search for a more readable article reveals that a 2016 decision by the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (I guess the UN does that sort of thing) established the edge of Argentina's underwater continental shelf and gives them jurisdiction over a lot more ocean than before. This is actually kind of a big deal; it means fishing rights and possible sources of oil and gas. It also encompasses the Falkland Islands, and that might be fun.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nice navy you have Argentina, shame if something happened to it.
 
Dryad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Back when Spain held the New World, if other European nations wanted access they were forced to camp offshore on marginally habitable islands the Spanish simply didn't want. The Caribbean was full of them, but the Falklands was also one of those.
The Falklands has been British since its inception, which is well before Argentina even existed.
-
Argentina only 'discovered' they considered it theirs recently, when offshore mineral rights became a thing.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Has there been anyone born in the Farklands, in the last hundred years who even considered themselves Argentinian rather than British?  They should just let the Farklands hold a referendum announcing which country they want to be a part of.


They already did and want to be Brits.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Argentinas already at optimum size.  Why you gotta go around and make them bigger?
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dryad: winedrinkingman: Has there been anyone born in the Farklands, in the last hundred years who even considered themselves Argentinian rather than British?  They should just let the Farklands hold a referendum announcing which country they want to be a part of.

The part that Argentina does not want people talking about is that the Falklands were NEVER settled by Argentinians or any Spanish-speaking peoples for that matter. Or any peoples, period.
-
The British did not invade, kick out, or co-opt an existing colony or displace native peoples.
They settled an empty island, and did so well before Argentina was even a country.
-
The people of the Falklands have always and only been English-speaking culturally European UK citizens.


Despite all this, the UN in general wants to see the Falklands given to Argentina (or maybe more accurately, see the UK lose all its overseas possesions), it's still on their freaking list of non-self-governing territories. The US managed to get Puerto Rico and Guam off that list ages ago.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The page cannot be found
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Has there been anyone born in the Farklands, in the last hundred years who even considered themselves Argentinian rather than British?  They should just let the Farklands hold a referendum announcing which country they want to be a part of.


Argentina has never had ownership of them and Falklanders weren't even British until 1983.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thepeterd: Nice navy you have Argentina, shame if something happened to it.


This. If Wikipedia is accurate (hah!) then any one of the current RN submarines could take out their entire fleet in well under an hour just using a salvo of Tomahawks. Hit 'em when they're moored up... which is more than likely (well, the submarines at least).

In the very unlikey chance it all kicks off again I suspect any incumbent UK government would have the good political sense (eg; better optics in the media) and common courtesy to at least give the Argentinian fleet a sporting chance by letting the Argentinian fleet leave port & cross their own 12 NM threshold into international waters.

No need for NATO to get involved other than digest the after action reports on how well the weapon systems are performing.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.