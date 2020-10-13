 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Michigan Kidnap Militia had an outreach program, including planning to kidnap the Governor of Virginia   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Federal Bureau of Investigation, Special agent, point Fox, FBI Special Agent Richard Trask, governor's lakeside vacation home, Michigan's Democratic governor, Grand Rapids, accused collaborators  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I take no responsibility"
MLWS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Excitable Boy (2007 Remaster)
Youtube fZokPAuhD6k
Carousel Beast
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Eh, Northam would've just slipped out in blackface.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
GOP: "They were coming for us, too, you know! For realz."
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Keep in mind that the Feds are only capturing the dumb ones.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Waaaahhh! Acting like an adult is too hard so let's overthrow the government!

What we really need is a national MAGAt daycare program.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But I was assured the upstanding Beardo Brigade were merely attempting a citizens arrest, hated Trump, were leftist Antifa radicals, and whatabout Portland!
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: [minnesotareformer.com image 850x419]
"I take no responsibility"
I was going to ask when we find out about the plot to kidnap the governor of Minnesota.

I really wish Homeland Security would arrest the terrorist stoking these assaults on American soil
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it asking too much to nail Trump as an accessory to attempted kidnapping and/or murder?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

2wolves: Keep in mind that the Feds are only capturing the dumb ones.


Fart_Machine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

2wolves: Keep in mind that the Feds are only capturing the dumb ones.


There are smart ones?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A plot to steal America's Virginiaty.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was that before or after stopping at the White House to high five the President and get marching orders from Burr?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: 2wolves: Keep in mind that the Feds are only capturing the dumb ones.

There are smart ones?


Maybe not, but lucky is more scary than smart.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

2wolves: Keep in mind that the Feds are only capturing the dumb ones.


Leaving none uncaught.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damn, that AntiFa sure is clever.
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Anyone have pictures of these bozos?
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Salmon: Anyone have pictures of these bozos?


Thumbs. They're all bearded thumbs.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a terrorist cell.
Let's just turn their homes into glass parking lots.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is about the BLM supporters who hate Trump and were planning to kidnap the Governor?

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne​w​s/man-accused-of-hatching-plot-to-kidn​ap-whitmer-is-blm-supporter-and-made-c​omments-critical-of-police

https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/r​e​port-paper-buried-info-about-anti-trum​p-anarchists-with-plot-to-kill-police/​
 
jerryskid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a shock.  All trump voters/christians are violent terrorists.  I guess they're branching out from their comfort zone of racist, rape, corruption, lies, treason, fraud and child molestation.

Given that I yet to read about anyone from that group truly denounce christian terrorism, they are all the same.
Truly denounced as opposed to the "susan collins level concern" their elected officials have mouthed.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Was that before or after stopping at the White House to high five the President and get marching orders from Burr?


Who needs Burr for marching orders?

/s
//you're probably right
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bbbbuuutt antifa booga booga
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

2wolves: Keep in mind that the Feds are only capturing the dumb ones.


That implies that you think there are smart one.
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Redneck Talisman's plan:

1. Kidnap  Governors
2. ???
3. FREEDOM!!!!!!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: This is about the BLM supporters who hate Trump and were planning to kidnap the Governor?

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/new​s/man-accused-of-hatching-plot-to-kidn​ap-whitmer-is-blm-supporter-and-made-c​omments-critical-of-police

https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/re​port-paper-buried-info-about-anti-trum​p-anarchists-with-plot-to-kill-police/​


Are we still not allowed to use the (redacted) word?
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Fart_Machine: 2wolves: Keep in mind that the Feds are only capturing the dumb ones.

There are smart ones?

Maybe not, but lucky is more scary than smart.


LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can understand them wanting to kidnap the governor of Virginia?!?  I mean he doesn't own a dress, his hair is always a mess, If you catch him stealin', he won't confess.  That's not really beautiful.
 
Carn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stay out of our state, farksticks.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: This is about the BLM supporters who hate Trump and were planning to kidnap the Governor?

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/new​s/man-accused-of-hatching-plot-to-kidn​ap-whitmer-is-blm-supporter-and-made-c​omments-critical-of-police

https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/re​port-paper-buried-info-about-anti-trum​p-anarchists-with-plot-to-kill-police/​


Congrats, you found one of the informants.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: This is about the BLM supporters who hate Trump and were planning to kidnap the Governor?

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/new​s/man-accused-of-hatching-plot-to-kidn​ap-whitmer-is-blm-supporter-and-made-c​omments-critical-of-police

https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/re​port-paper-buried-info-about-anti-trum​p-anarchists-with-plot-to-kill-police/​


You seem a little triggered.

BeotchPudding: This is about the BLM supporters who hate Trump and were planning to kidnap the Governor?

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/new​s/man-accused-of-hatching-plot-to-kidn​ap-whitmer-is-blm-supporter-and-made-c​omments-critical-of-police

https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/re​port-paper-buried-info-about-anti-trum​p-anarchists-with-plot-to-kill-police/​


Got any links from sites that aren't right wing asshats?

Traitors on both sides need to be brought to justice.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
TERRORISTS, THEY ARE TERRORISTS.Stop giving them even the thinnest veneer of respectability by calling them a "militia".
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
RWNJs: "They are left-wing terrorists!"
Also RWNJs: "Why don't the media publicize left-wing terrorists the way they are these guys?"
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: Anyone have pictures of these bozos?


13 fine specimens of American patriotism.


DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rene ala Carte: Salmon: Anyone have pictures of these bozos?

13 fine specimens of American patriotism.


Lotta FBI in there.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BeotchPudding: This is about the BLM supporters who hate Trump and were planning to kidnap the Governor?

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/new​s/man-accused-of-hatching-plot-to-kidn​ap-whitmer-is-blm-supporter-and-made-c​omments-critical-of-police

https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/re​port-paper-buried-info-about-anti-trum​p-anarchists-with-plot-to-kill-police/​


No, it's about the Trump supporters.

WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fart_Machine: 2wolves: Keep in mind that the Feds are only capturing the dumb ones.

There are smart ones?


The smart ones are continually kidnapping governors and not getting caught.
 
