(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from John Foxx and Buzzcocks. Remember, there is no "the" in Buzzcocks. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #156. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
99 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 13 Oct 2020 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)



20 Comments
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
so it appears that i have been gifted anonymously TF once again. i gotta start paying attention to crap like this. thank you mr. or mrs. (or miss) anonymous. you rock. in an 80's alternative retrospective kind of way.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the BBC quiz show Never Mind the Buzzcocks?  Should it have been Never Mind Buzzcocks all along?
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: so it appears that i have been gifted anonymously TF once again. i gotta start paying attention to crap like this. thank you mr. or mrs. (or miss) anonymous. you rock. in an 80's alternative retrospective kind of way.


It was probably one of The Buzzcocks. I hear The Buzzcocks do things like that and The Buzzcocks sounds like a cool name.
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: What about the BBC quiz show Never Mind the Buzzcocks?  Should it have been Never Mind Buzzcocks all along?


Strictly speaking yes.
But it was a play on words as, at the time, the telly wouldn't let people say bollocks.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pista: The Third Man: What about the BBC quiz show Never Mind the Buzzcocks?  Should it have been Never Mind Buzzcocks all along?

Strictly speaking yes.
But it was a play on words as, at the time, the telly wouldn't let people say bollocks.


well that's just abso bollocks.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pete Shelley RIP
 
Pista
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ah yes. 999.
Love the guitar riff in Homicide
 
Pista
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Loving the pacy start this Tuesday.
I'm almost in air-guitaring territory.


oh wait.....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pista: Loving the pacy start this Tuesday.
I'm almost in air-guitaring territory.


oh wait.....


oh trust me, we have only just begun
 
Pista
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The dishwasher story made me think of a feature Lauren Laverne has on Tuesday mornings called House Music where people record everyday household gadgets, fixtures etc that sound like a song intro or part. It's hilarious.
This morning's was an alarm that sounded exactly like the intro to When Smokey Sings by ABC
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
love the harmonica on this. they went full blues for this version.
 
Pista
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What a cracking song Heartbreak to Hate is
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pista: What a cracking song Heartbreak to Hate is


it's pure....Garbage
 
Pista
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: What a cracking song Heartbreak to Hate is

it's pure....Garbage


With a dose of Mr MacKenzie
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
yay Adam Ant :)
 
Pista
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This was Adam & the Ants' first UK number 1 single
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
oh shiat, Red Flag!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

djslowdive: yay Adam Ant :)


i don't play adam enough. so many cracking tunes from him.
 
