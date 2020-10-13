 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The worst thing you could possibly say in bed. "You look like Mom" strangely absent   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Anxiety, Mental health, Psychiatry, Panic attack, Mental disorder, Psychology, mental health professionals, mental illnesses  
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Randle; "People say crazy shat during sex...I once called this chick mom.."
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Are you finished yet?" and "Are you in yet?" have to be way up there.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think "worst thing you've ever actually said in bed" is probably a more fun thread topic.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'd like to add you to my professional network on LinkedIn."
 
shopball [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Is that horse semen I'm tasting?"
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shopball: "Is that horse semen I'm tasting?"


Huh, that must have been how grandma died.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Burke? I thought you were Dale!
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What is that thing?"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So how long have you been in the Girl Scouts?"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"i'm not on birth control, but you can finish inside me"


always scary to hear....
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I called a girl the wrong name.  The room was completely dark, but as soon as it came out of my mouth my eyes opened as wide as they would go.
My buddies were ticked as they ended up consoling her all night.
I do believe that's the last time I ever saw her.
 
Spego
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Would you rather I be making love to him using your name or making love to you using his name?"
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How exactly is "you're doing it wrong" a bad thing to say? That's like the BEST thing. What's the alternative? Trying desperately to give hints and cues that go unnoticed or misinterpreted until you both give up and go to bed feeling angry, unsatisfied, bitter and inadequate?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Especially to your dad.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I think "worst thing you've ever actually said in bed" is probably a more fun thread topic.


So... I dated four women in a row who had the same name - well, same diminutive With slightly different variations on the same "full name"

I was with a woman whose name was different and - well, I got careless and used that name. Which just happened to be her sister's name. The attractive sister that she had serious jealousy and feelings of inadequacy towards ....

It was not laughed off
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"You're supposed to chew it, right?"
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What about "You look like our mom".
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Hang on, I lost my Jolly Rancher."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Can we speed this up? I gotta be at the gym in 26 minutes."
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Who farted?"
 
eKonk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I haven't been farked like that since grade school..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dittybopper: What about "You look like our mom".


You taste like our mom.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The best and worst thing you can hear in bed?

"Your bigger than your brother"
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eKonk: "I haven't been farked like that since grade school..."
[Fark user image 196x257]


If you watch the special features the original line was "I wanna have your abortion".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: How exactly is "you're doing it wrong" a bad thing to say?


It depends how it is said and when it is said.

If during intercourse, a better choice of words should be used in order not to create any embarrassment.

Try saying it nicely, like, "would you mind trying..XYZ?"

Then after the fireworks and whatnot, a proper conversation can be had to go over the details.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: I called a girl the wrong name.  The room was completely dark, but as soon as it came out of my mouth my eyes opened as wide as they would go.
My buddies were ticked as they ended up consoling her all night.
I do believe that's the last time I ever saw her.


That's why you can't go wrong with "Baby, honey, ect." Then you won't have that problem.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: The best and worst thing you can hear in bed?

"You're bigger than your brother dad."
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: How exactly is "you're doing it wrong" a bad thing to say? That's like the BEST thing. What's the alternative? Trying desperately to give hints and cues that go unnoticed or misinterpreted until you both give up and go to bed feeling angry, unsatisfied, bitter and inadequate?


I read a long time ago that it IS good to communicate, just not "in the moment".  Talk about it before the next time, etc
 
eKonk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dittybopper: What about "You look like our mom".


I was thinking "That's not the way my mom does it..."
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Butt Stuff?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can you take out your teeth?
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A friend of mine was going at it with a guy she was crazy about. During the act, he asked her if she could fix him up with one of her friends. What a weasel.
 
mononymous
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"You'll get over it" - Jeff
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's ok, I like 'em small
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was watching The Handmaids Tail, let's try that scene where...
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: mrspeacock: I called a girl the wrong name.  The room was completely dark, but as soon as it came out of my mouth my eyes opened as wide as they would go.
My buddies were ticked as they ended up consoling her all night.
I do believe that's the last time I ever saw her.

That's why you can't go wrong with "Baby, honey, ect." Then you won't have that problem.


Oh, now you tell me.

/newsletter, etc.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I had a woman once say to me, "You don't have to do that if you don't want to."  I just said, "That's the beauty of it," and kept right on doing what I was doing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was half asleep and called the old girlfriend the old old girlfriend's name. She wasn't pleased, but I got out of it by claiming I was talking in my sleep and had no memory of it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dittybopper: What about "You look like our mom".


ya, whose mom?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: scottydoesntknow: The best and worst thing you can hear in bed?

"You're bigger than your brother dad."


A brother is having sex with his sister, and she says "Wow, you're better than dad!" He replies "Yeah, mom said the same thing."
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How long are you staying after I'm done?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"One of us should be enjoying this"
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Calling someone by the wrong name."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I haven't cleaned this mattress in 20 years.
 
eKonk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thinking about this, being told "You suck" when not in bed is kind of insulting. While in bed, it's more of a helpful hint on what to do next...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Jeez you got a big pussy."
"Jeez you got a big pussy."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: kryptoknightmare: How exactly is "you're doing it wrong" a bad thing to say? That's like the BEST thing. What's the alternative? Trying desperately to give hints and cues that go unnoticed or misinterpreted until you both give up and go to bed feeling angry, unsatisfied, bitter and inadequate?

I read a long time ago that it IS good to communicate, just not "in the moment".  Talk about it before the next time, etc


Impromptu meetings are bad juju. We should schedule time in the conference room for an informational intimacy review. Please print out a couple copies from last year's review and send invites to John & Kelly. Thaaaanks.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Now go wash up; it's past your bedtime"
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Your parents are much more adventurous.
 
