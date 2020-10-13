 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Chicago cop wins trophy for best Blues Brothers reenactment   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
23
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scary tag would probably work better here.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"female officer"

<bites tongue>

/self reported
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before incels making woman driver jokes.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well trained, indeed.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The officer also reported a broken wristwatch.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they broke my watch!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
women driver.  figures.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Blues Brothers were male.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: The Blues Brothers were male.


This is the reboot.  It worked for Ghostbusters, so why not Blues Brothers?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eight bystanders were rounded up, searched and shot for....... fark you, because Chicago.......
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Salmon: The Blues Brothers were male.

This is the reboot.  It worked for Ghostbusters, so why not Blues Brothers?


You are joking...right?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was dark and she was wearing sunglasses
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try but needs moar stupid.

worldoffemale.comView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have always loved you..."
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" Hand me that microphone... "

" We're in a truck! "
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Salmon: The Blues Brothers were male.

This is the reboot.  It worked for Ghostbusters, so why not Blues Brothers?


I didn't think it worked for Ghostbusters.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
God as my witness, I thought pigs could fly
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was hoping she ran over Illinois Nazis, but, you know, professional courtesy.
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: Jeebus Saves: Salmon: The Blues Brothers were male.

This is the reboot.  It worked for Ghostbusters, so why not Blues Brothers?

I didn't think it worked for Ghostbusters.


me neither.
 
flondrix
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I had this GIF in mind even before I saw the nature of the accident.
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Huh?  How in the world could this have happened....

A Chicago police officer rushing to help another officer was in fair condition Tuesday morning after her squad car went of ...

Ah, never mind.
 
talkertopc
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was hoping that they drove through a mall.
 
