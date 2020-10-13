 Skip to content
Covid survivor says she can now only smell bad odors like rotting meat, burning grease and petrol, and that wine 'tastes like butter'
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well stop buying malolactic, over-oaked Chardonnays, dumbass.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mmmm... butter wine
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<Zoidberg>So, what's not to like?</Zoidberg>
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to America.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...from the US town of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia...

Someone tell her those smells are normal.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UberDave: ...from the US town of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia...

Someone tell her those smells are normal.


I thought Harpers Ferry was supposed to be nice. WVa isn't all coal slurry and methmouth...
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not a bad looking 48, especially if she chugs butter and wine.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UberDave: ...from the US town of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia...

Someone tell her those smells are normal.


I know John Brown is mould'ring in the grave, but you'd think he'd have stopped smelling by now.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side, if lots of people get that it could help curb the obesity problem in this world. So, there's that.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

H31N0US: UberDave: ...from the US town of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia...

Someone tell her those smells are normal.

I thought Harpers Ferry was supposed to be nice. WVa isn't all coal slurry and methmouth...


I kid, of course.  I'm from a place that when you get two hours out of town you can actually marvel at the cleaner air and *feel* it.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UberDave: ...from the US town of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia...

Someone tell her those smells are normal.


Jeannie C. Riley Harper Valley PTA Live 1968
Youtube DoD3lOCyz1A
 
dready zim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She has the crazy eyes.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe she's just now noticing her upper lip smells bad.
 
Riche
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well stop buying malolactic, over-oaked Chardonnays, dumbass.


Classic PocketNinja right there. That's why I have him favorited in royal purple. Tough a few have come close, he is the only one I've found worthy of that color.


==================

I wonder what her experience with Miracle Berries tablets would be like.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Same as mine.  My case was comparatively mild although it laid me out for several days with zero physical energy to do much, but I smell that rotting corpse smell, especially when I'm snorting my sinuses out in the morning or in the shower. Also, my sense of smell seems to have become super-enhanced all of a sudden, like I can smell things like certain flowers or herbs from more 20 feet away. I'm going to lay low for a while but I still have to go to work. Glad I don't have to interact with people very much on the job.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe she's not drinking wine.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds similar to what I had on chemotherapy. Caused by nerve damage.

Fortunately I recovered in a couple of months.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Such hard-hitting journalism....maybe I could fart in her direction a few times after trying different foods and then the "news" can report on what she smelled.

/the covid absurdity continues
//stop being manipulated
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Last year my taste shifted for a while and everything tasted rotten. No other symptoms, and it was before covid. I wonder if it was a different strain of coronavirus?
 
mjones73
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's things like this that the anti-maskers/anti-covid crowd don't take into consideration. They look at it as you live or you die, not that you may have irreversible damage or long term side effects from it.

I saw an article that pointed out chicken pox is a virus, you get it, get over it, then 40 years later it wakes back up and you get shingles. We have no idea what the long term effects may be of this one..
 
xalres
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That sucks, but Tenet was so worth it, amiright?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
Well, this would be quite a treat
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ad campaign: "COVID will make your Budweiser taste like Pumpkin Peach Craft Beer from Portland"

Red America:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Like buttah, did you say?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Atillathepun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

amigafin: Last year my taste shifted for a while and everything tasted rotten. No other symptoms, and it was before covid. I wonder if it was a different strain of coronavirus?


I had that happen when i had a tooth somehow fracture from the bottom up and it had to be removed.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I can't believe it's not butter!
 
cloudofdust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

amigafin: Last year my taste shifted for a while and everything tasted rotten. No other symptoms, and it was before covid. I wonder if it was a different strain of coronavirus?


Lots of things can mess up your sense of smell. Many years ago I had some sort of sinus infection that wiped out my sense of smell for almost 3 years. Some things still smell "off" even now.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well stop buying malolactic, over-oaked Chardonnays, dumbass.


Diacetyl - fermented too fast and hot, and not rested afterward.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Give me some beans, 2 pickled eggs, a hunk of cheese, and some broccoli. Then put her on an elevator with me. We'll test her sniffer.
 
