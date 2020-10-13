 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Sending unsolicited dick pics will now land you in jail, in Finland   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
44
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2020 at 2:05 PM



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been looking for a way to move to Finland for some time, who should I send something to?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size

angry dick pic
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SVC_conservative: I've been looking for a way to move to Finland for some time, who should I send something to?


I was thinking that too. "Jail in Finland" may be better than "average existence in the US"
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 840x472]
angry dick pic


We didn't ask for that!!

/Is that six months for each recipient?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: SVC_conservative: I've been looking for a way to move to Finland for some time, who should I send something to?

I was thinking that too. "Jail in Finland" may be better than "average existence in the US"


...unless all the other dick-pic senders from the US wind up in the same cellblock as you...
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now no longer believe in jail, Finland, or Dicks.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
catfish Dikpic
media.gettyimages.comView Full Size

swear it's this big
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the guys who'd send an unsolicited dick pick are the kind of guys who's benefit from an extended time out (or at lease the rest of society would benefit from their absence) so I'm OK with this.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what if a girl i don't know sends me va jay jay pics?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before any farkers take them up on it.

Finnish prisoners only get one bottle of vodka per day.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: what if a girl i don't know sends me va jay jay pics?


What if I found a unicorn to ride?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: what if a girl i don't know sends me va jay jay pics?


What if a Nigerian prince wanted to get money out of the country and needed you to front him some fees?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's one standing up and saluting.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer my dik pics to be cute.
cdn.pixabay.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: Most of the guys who'd send an unsolicited dick pick are the kind of guys who's benefit from an extended time out (or at lease the rest of society would benefit from their absence) so I'm OK with this.


Too bad they have internet and phones in jail in finland.

Sending an unsolicited dick pic should cut you off from internet and having a cellphone for 6 months.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the reticence to jail in this case. As long as the law is gender neutral, it is not hard to figure out if it's an unsolicited image, then lock up whomever sends an unsolicited sexual image to six months in jail. Make it a €500 fine, to keep it an even number, and call it done. Treat it like anything else, consent must be obtained each time or it's illegal.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: some_beer_drinker: what if a girl i don't know sends me va jay jay pics?

What if I found a unicorn to ride?


You sound like you don't know many younger ladies.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: some_beer_drinker: what if a girl i don't know sends me va jay jay pics?

What if a Nigerian prince wanted to get money out of the country and needed you to front him some fees?


Flight of the Conchords spam email scene
Youtube JAH43TZYGt4
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: I prefer my dik pics to be cute.
[cdn.pixabay.com image 850x566]


I don't think she knows what a dik-dik is
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nigel Saladu
Youtube sCG-5fluNPo
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
cache2.artprintimages.comView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Madman drummers bummers: some_beer_drinker: what if a girl i don't know sends me va jay jay pics?

What if I found a unicorn to ride?

You sound like you don't know many younger ladies.


Or any Nigerian princes
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: I've been looking for a way to move to Finland for some time, who should I send something to?


dammit dammit dammit dammit - so, so late to this.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Tom unavailable for comment.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Unsolicited Dick pick.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You're so near to Russia
so far away from Japan
Quite a long way from Cairo
lots of miles from Vietnam
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This seems very much in line with standing by the road flashing people. Seems the penalties should match.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
True story, I'm so old I got an unsolicited dick pic in the mail. I was 17 and seeing an 18 year old who went away to college. I got a letter in the mail and.... there it was. I was sitting in the dining room with my mom, and thankfully she didn't see.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Considering that this is only a proposed law at this point, I recommend that all you Finnish dudes should get this out of your system now in case it does become law.

No...I'm not sharing my mobile number with you.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Madman drummers bummers: some_beer_drinker: what if a girl i don't know sends me va jay jay pics?

What if I found a unicorn to ride?

You sound like you don't know many younger ladies.


Those aren't really unsolicited though.  Chick's don't really do it like th guys do.  They will send them if things get steamy, but they don't send "hey" and then immediately follow up with a picture of their squish mitten before that is even read.

I'm sure it's happened, but it isn't anything close to men's dick pic sharing.... by a longshot.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dready zim: inglixthemad: Madman drummers bummers: some_beer_drinker: what if a girl i don't know sends me va jay jay pics?

What if I found a unicorn to ride?

You sound like you don't know many younger ladies.

Or any Nigerian princes


Plenty of younger women send pictures of themselves below the belt, unsolicited. I think you're living under a rock, or are hanging around exceptionally reserved women. One gal I know, we don't hang out anymore since I don't work in her city. She'll still send me pics at random of herself nude. Others have been more sporadic, one likes showing off her new jewelry as an example, or a different one showing off her new wax design. I didn't ask for them, they're unsolicited pics of women below the belt.
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Missed weeners tag opportunity...
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: some_beer_drinker: what if a girl i don't know sends me va jay jay pics?

What if I found a unicorn to ride?


Weirdly this happened to me. It was not an attractive vagina.
 
Riche
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I guess I have the unpopular opinion here:

I feel the penalty is excessive, unless it's in context of significantly more sexual harassment. Some guys are just overeager and clueless.

Maybe limit it to a € 50 "Don't be a dumbass" fine for first time offenders-- If the recipient is offended enough to go to the police and file an official complaint.

And I HOPE the law is gender neutral. Female to male sexual harassment is much less common but is still a very real thing.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: SVC_conservative: I've been looking for a way to move to Finland for some time, who should I send something to?

dammit dammit dammit dammit - so, so late to this.


I mean, it's a fun comment, but when you stare at it aghast in horror because I missed the opportunity to properly say "to whom should something be sent...."
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: True story, I'm so old I got an unsolicited dick pic in the mail. I was 17 and seeing an 18 year old who went away to college. I got a letter in the mail and.... there it was. I was sitting in the dining room with my mom, and thankfully she didn't see.


When I was a 'kid' there was a micro trend of dudes leaving polaroid dick pics under hot chicks windshield wipers in college parking lots.

I heard it called BS. Because, if true, women would 'collect and trade them like baseball cards.'
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Riche: I guess I have the unpopular opinion here:

I feel the penalty is excessive, unless it's in context of significantly more sexual harassment. Some guys are just overeager and clueless.

Maybe limit it to a € 50 "Don't be a dumbass" fine for first time offenders-- If the recipient is offended enough to go to the police and file an official complaint.

And I HOPE the law is gender neutral. Female to male sexual harassment is much less common but is still a very real thing.


You do realize, I hope, that just because the wording of a law is gender neutral does not mean it is applied in a gender neutral manner. That's why I'm for no leniency, fixed punishment. Why? Then it doesn't matter what gender commits the crime, they get the same fine and time.

You sent an unsolicited explicit image to another person? That'll be 6 months in prison, plus a €500 fine, and don't forget to have a nice day.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: some_beer_drinker: what if a girl i don't know sends me va jay jay pics?

What if I found a unicorn to ride?


Start a profile on POF. You'll get a couple every now and then
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just realized.

You are all assuming the gender of the dick pic sender! Bad hippies, smack (rolled up newspaper).
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile it is still legal to send fin picks in Dickland.
 
KB202
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Great new library in Helsinki, plans for UBI, and now shutting away men who can't manage basic acceptable social behaviour. Finland is the best.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

