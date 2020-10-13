 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Dispatch, are you sure the body is at Hillsborough Ave and George Rd? We don't see anything. *thump thump* Never mind dispatch. Car 54 on scene   (wfla.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Florida Highway Patrol said the pedestrian had already been killed in the first collision.
sure they were...
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ooh! Ooh! I understood that reference!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dispatch: Are you sure they're dead?
Officer: No. Gimme a sec.
*thump, thump.*
Officer: Ok. Now I'm sure.
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, was he hit three times?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Must have been damn dark.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Stoned thought of the day: Sexy Speed Bump is going to be Halloween costume
 
jman144
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Already dead; that's what I say everytime I hit a pedestrian
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
shiat, they act like I killed the guy.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Another Covid fatality.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I read dispatch as dipshiat. That is all.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I used to work near this location and it's unclear to me how they got hit or ran over a second time. Maybe it happened right in between street lights? I don't remember that area being particularly dark as there are lots of restaurants and 'stuff' on that side of the express way.

/weird
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
1. Meh, it was already dead.
2. Where is car 54?
 
