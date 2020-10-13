 Skip to content
(Pix11)   Now that we know we probably shouldn't celebrate Halloween during the pandemic, what about Thanksgiving?
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any excuse to get out of spending time with family is a good thing in my book.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Any excuse to get out of spending time with family is a good thing in my book.


Ditto.

And before that, I still plan on attending a friend's Halloween party.
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving is already over.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ain't happening. Getting together at Christmas is also cancelled, along with New Years Eve.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you're serving that green bean casserole with canned crispy onions on top, I ain't comin' over either.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If the weather is moderate like expected we've bought a couple of propane deck heaters and will be having an outside "dinner" (early afternoon so we have sunlight) with the family at my folks. If the weather is bad mom will make food and we'll stop by and say high from the driveway and take the food to go.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I love hosting the big meal on Thanksgiving. Not doing it this year though. Won't expose my mom to other family members who work in: grocery, fuel, hospital, and transportation.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Speaking as someone that really has no family to spend thanksgiving with, you'll get over it.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The best holiday... I am with robo on this.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Speaking as someone that really has no family to spend thanksgiving with, you'll get over it.


I know...
 
Creoena [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Any excuse to get out of spending time with family is a good thing in my book.


Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've been feeling rather ill the past few weeks (body ache, persistent cough, headache etc) so I hope I will be well enough to attend dinner with my elderly trump loving side of the family.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I work real hard for my livin
But I don't celebrate bullshiat Thanksgiving
Sit up like some fool and eat turkey
That's the day your forefathers jerked me
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: If the weather is moderate like expected we've bought a couple of propane deck heaters and will be having an outside "dinner" (early afternoon so we have sunlight) with the family at my folks. If the weather is bad mom will make food and we'll stop by and say high from the driveway and take the food to go.


So are you trying to kill your family or what? Family get togethers are the #1 way it's spreading....and killing.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/12/health​/​texas-coronavirus-skeptic-turned-survi​vor-guilt/index.html
 
KB202
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are they insane? There is finally a perfectly legit reason to avoid all the worst relatives and get all of the leftovers.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you're cooking a large meal, remember that it's more difficult in a pan-demic.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: robodog: If the weather is moderate like expected we've bought a couple of propane deck heaters and will be having an outside "dinner" (early afternoon so we have sunlight) with the family at my folks. If the weather is bad mom will make food and we'll stop by and say high from the driveway and take the food to go.

So are you trying to kill your family or what? Family get togethers are the #1 way it's spreading....and killing.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/12/health/​texas-coronavirus-skeptic-turned-survi​vor-guilt/index.html


*cough*
 
v2micca
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, if you secretly couldn't stand your family and viewed holiday gatherings with existential dread but remained too much of a coward to bow out, you now have an excuse to avoid interaction with the family you so clearly loathe yet for some reason desperately require approval from.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't see a problem with people from different parts of the country gathering in one place and sharing food.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: Thanksgiving is already over.


Okay Gordy.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
T Day dinner with Mrs and doggos will be swell.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Salmon: Thanksgiving is already over.


Thanksgiving is going to happen.
Much like the 4th of July, you will see a spike about 10 days later in hospital admissions, and a spike in deaths 17 days later.


The we do the dance again at Christmas.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We didn't have First Halloween, but what about Second Halloween?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We brought take out to the in-laws a few weeks ago and ate outside on the deck. No way we're going to be able to pull that off in late November in MN. Oh well.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Next up: Is letting random strangers spit in your mouth unsafe during this pandemic? We asked the experts, what they say will SHOCK you.  Please click on our story for the love of God we need more clicks.
 
