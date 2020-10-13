 Skip to content
(KETV Omaha)   Super-pig uprising is sweeping through 39 states
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Feral super-pigs?

... I know a guy ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was hoping for something a little more...  kawaii.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you want Pigoons? Because this is how you get Pigoons
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spider Pig
Youtube f00B2cNkuDQ
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A couple of years ago I listened to a news story about how bad the pig problem is in Texas. Their Secretary of Agriculture (or some such person) joked that for every litter of ten, twelve survived.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least it isn't man bear pig
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Super-bacon. Problem solved.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"In 30 years, feral pigs have expanded from 17 states to 39, reaching a population high enough to constitute a "feral swine bomb," researchers say."

Personally, I would have gone with "ticking swine bomb" but that's just my editorial preference.
 
drayno76
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What like, about 30 to 50 of them?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Put a bounty on them and use the meat to supply food banks.
 
Cache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Humans are the world's greatest extinction machine.
Wild hogs are delicious.
What's the problem?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hate to think what sort of evil toxins feral hogs tend to ingest. Its a shame to waste good meat though.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They will all get pig covid and die.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
news.files.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

just turn out the lights and find the wet spot
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here's that

Fark user imageView Full Size

again.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is my Super Pig
Relaxin':
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stylin':
Fark user imageView Full Size


And smilin':
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Put a bounty on them and use the meat to supply food banks.


Feral hogs aren't an issue in Washington State (I don't think anyway), but I've read vastly different reports as to whether they are safe to eat or not.

Because if they are, yeah, there's a problem that solves itself.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is what you get when you defund them.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Serious comment.  We have gun nut jobs in this country.  Plenty of them.  Everywhere.  We have an unemployment problem in this country.  I'm sure the gun nut jobs and unemployment people dovetail a little bit.  Why not take the gun nutters, unemployed or not, and put them to work as feral pig slaughterers?  This is somewhat of a national issue, so maybe create a new division of the National Guard whose sole purpose is to thin the feral pig herds.  We as a country love shooting things.  And this country generally supports the military.  Combine the two.  Now we put people to work, and scratch the itch to shoot everything all the time.  Kill two pigs with one gun, so to speak.

Also, are these things edible?  I really don't know, so I'm asking.  If they are, we can feast on something new for awhile.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?
/... just ask John Rambo/
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
writeups.orgView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
See I read that as "America's long term bacon supply is fully secured."
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh look it's this story again. This time with added "Assault Weapon" derp.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I haven't gon hunting in years but bacon and smoked ham could really get me out. Too bad you can't buy refrigerators and freezers due to the pandemic.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wild hogs are NOT all that delicious. Also they are covered in pests and vermin.  Yes.  You can prep the shiat of them an eat the resulting output like sausage once enough spice has been introduced and it has been cooked, smoked and rendered.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Four legs good, two legs bad!
 
Insain2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Far from Feral or furtal either......had him for 18 months & no lil piggies either!!
 
jakewastaken
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least there will be something to hunt and eat in the coming collapse.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
we shouldn't have made fun of the 30-50 feral hogs guy on Twitter :(
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It is just a matter of time until someone gets gored/ mauled by these things.
And it very well be a kid or kids.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is gonna be useful for food when the civil war starts.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
smashcutreviews.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trik: It is just a matter of time until someone gets gored/ mauled by these things.
And it very well be a kid or kids.


It's already happened in Texas
 
Uzzah
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [smashcutreviews.com image 750x376]


Man, what a tonal mess that movie was.  It was like someone spliced the first half of "Charlotte's Web" to the second half of a PETA propaganda video, and then randomly sprinkled in bits of "The Hudsucker Proxy" on top of it all.
 
dbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Wild hogs are NOT all that delicious. Also they are covered in pests and vermin.  Yes.  You can prep the shiat of them an eat the resulting output like sausage once enough spice has been introduced and it has been cooked, smoked and rendered.



Either rendering them down to vaguely pork-like meat products, or composting them.  Neither are going to be a fun thing to have next to your property.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.