 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 10977486


(Yahoo)   She's got legs, and she knows how to use them   (yahoo.com) divider line
54
    More: Awkward, Inch, Human height, Guinness World Records, Maci Currin, world's longest legs, Adolescence, World record, United States customary units  
•       •       •

1550 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Obligatory
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching her lean back to go through doors mad me sad. The number of times she's probably got walloped... oompf- I felt it for her.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Knees are too sharp, do not want!

/obligatory
 
steklo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Split Enz - Hello Sandy Allen (1982)
Youtube Wdlvw2sTLzM
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Guys she's 17.
/
Speaking of jail bait, is Cash Me Outside 18 yet?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Her left leg is 53.255 inches long, while her right is 52.874 inches long.

Who measured, and how did they decide where the leg started/stopped?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Guys she's 17.
/
Speaking of jail bait, is Cash Me Outside 18 yet?


Daddy says she's too young, but she's old enough for me...
 
toejam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I see super skinny legs, they look like they are going to snap like twigs.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Guys she's 17.
/
Speaking of jail bait, is Cash Me Outside 18 yet?


Nope. 17
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She will now be presented with the keys to a magic hot rod.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: waxbeans: Guys she's 17.
/
Speaking of jail bait, is Cash Me Outside 18 yet?

Nope. 17


I should clarify I know this because I just Googled the question, not because I'm a perv.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think it's kinda cool she decided to embrace it and establish the record. Being a 6'10" teen girl cannot be easy.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Watching her lean back to go through doors mad me sad. The number of times she's probably got walloped... oompf- I felt it for her.


That and having to get shoes special made since there is the inch + difference in leg length. And probably having to special order pants

That all adds up to suckage. Hope she makes it through life safe but when she gets older shes in for hell
 
steklo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: waxbeans: Guys she's 17.
/
Speaking of jail bait, is Cash Me Outside 18 yet?

Nope. 17

I should clarify I know this because I just Googled the question, not because I'm a perv.


Well, to be fair, you are still a perv.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Damn. 53 of her 82 inches are leg -- about 65%.

I'm 75 inches tall and have a 34" inseam. Even if they measure legs all the way up to the waist, that's still only about 40 inches, or about 53%.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Damn. 53 of her 82 inches are leg -- about 65%.

I'm 75 inches tall and have a 34" inseam. Even if they measure legs all the way up to the waist, that's still only about 40 inches, or about 53%.


Hey down there, 6'7 here. Hey is my fly open?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Her left leg is 53.255 inches long, while her right is 52.874 inches long.

Who measured, and how did they decide where the leg started/stopped?


Measuring is hard.
 
btraz70
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At first I saw the picture and thought it was just a trick of light cuz of the angle and everything.  Then I saw the video.  Wow, just wow.  Seeing her try to get comfortable in the car made me sad.  Teens got enough shiat to worry about now a days growing up.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok that looks 100% photoshopped, yes I know there is an article saying otherwise but it still looks 100% fake af.
So has she finished growing or do they still have some hidden height to go??
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Woulda gone with
Rod Stewart - Hot Legs (Official Video)
Youtube AHcjjxYbgNM
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: waxbeans: Guys she's 17.
/
Speaking of jail bait, is Cash Me Outside 18 yet?

Nope. 17

I should clarify I know this because I just Googled the question, not because I'm a perv.

Well, to be fair, you are still a perv.


Shhhhhhhhh
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Guys she's 17.
/
Speaking of jail bait, is Cash Me Outside 18 yet?


Not until March, apparently she's now a rapper with nearly 18m followers (she goes by Bhad Bhabie professionally), she was very successful in extending that 15 minutes of fame.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Woulda gone with
[YouTube video: Rod Stewart - Hot Legs (Official Video)]


Using a band from Texas makes more sense being that the subject of the article is from Texas.
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 403x750]

Ok that looks 100% photoshopped, yes I know there is an article saying otherwise but it still looks 100% fake af.
So has she finished growing or do they still have some hidden height to go??


Looks shopped for sure, but there's video.

She's really that tall, and her legs that long. Although the downward angle of the photo here also helps with the elongation of perspective too, so that's not helping any.
 
phedex
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She's unique, good on her for embracing it.  If she put on some weight she could be an ace on the basketball court, she's cute and has the right attitude about this.   When your body grows like that, probably in line for some health problems in 30 years, so own what you were born with like what she's doing.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
nostalgiacentral.comView Full Size


"Now that's just plain cruel......."
 
X-Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Her left leg is 53.255 inches long, while her right is 52.874 inches long.

Who measured, and how did they decide where the leg started/stopped?


And did they verify that they go all the way up?
 
johnMFer [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
However, the world isn't exactly made for its tallest citizens. "Certain cars, I can't even fit into." "If I walk into a regular store, nothing will fit me." As a 6'6" person, these are the truest words. I kinda wanted to buy a Toyota Tacoma the last time I went car shopping. With the seat on its lowest setting, my head was on the ceiling. Oh boo hoo! Malls are dying? They never had anything for me anyway. Thank the lord baby jebus for online ordering so I can get clothes that fit.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shaving must be hell.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

8 inches: MattyBlast: Her left leg is 53.255 inches long, while her right is 52.874 inches long.

Who measured, and how did they decide where the leg started/stopped?

Measuring is hard.


Username checks out.  ;)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 403x750]

Ok that looks 100% photoshopped, yes I know there is an article saying otherwise but it still looks 100% fake af.
So has she finished growing or do they still have some hidden height to go??


It's odd they say she has a tiktok but don't say her user name or give a link.
WTH? Why tell us then?
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Cubs300
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: waxbeans: Guys she's 17.
/
Speaking of jail bait, is Cash Me Outside 18 yet?

Nope. 17

I should clarify I know this because I just Googled the question, not because I'm a perv.


I don't know man.  You're kinda sus.  I'ma skip voting this time, but I've got my eye on you.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Damn. 53 of her 82 inches are leg -- about 65%.

I'm 75 inches tall and have a 34" inseam. Even if they measure legs all the way up to the waist, that's still only about 40 inches, or about 53%.


There was a kid in my highschool with long out-of-normal-proportion legs. He was normal height, but it looked damn odd.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cubs300: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: waxbeans: Guys she's 17.
/
Speaking of jail bait, is Cash Me Outside 18 yet?

Nope. 17

I should clarify I know this because I just Googled the question, not because I'm a perv.

I don't know man.  You're kinda sus.  I'ma skip voting this time, but I've got my eye on you.


All I know is, if she does OFan, I'm be one broke pig f--k f&&ker
 
enterprise213 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: SVC_conservative: Watching her lean back to go through doors mad me sad. The number of times she's probably got walloped... oompf- I felt it for her.

That and having to get shoes special made since there is the inch + difference in leg length. And probably having to special order pants

That all adds up to suckage. Hope she makes it through life safe but when she gets older shes in for hell


Actually, there's only 3/8" difference in length.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder if her parents ever had her checked for an adenoma.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rhodabear: Shaving must be hell.


Oh, you meant her legs.

/or did you?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 403x750]

Ok that looks 100% photoshopped, yes I know there is an article saying otherwise but it still looks 100% fake af.
So has she finished growing or do they still have some hidden height to go??


Username checks out, in a sarcastic sense.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I wonder if her parents ever had her checked for an adenoma.


Whenever anyone has an abnormal height explosion the go to's are pituitary adenoma or Marfan syndrome.  In her case her dad is fairly tall so while she caught some genetic extreme guessing her PTH and calcium have been monitored in labs for a while.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: SVC_conservative: Watching her lean back to go through doors mad me sad. The number of times she's probably got walloped... oompf- I felt it for her.


That and having to get shoes special made since there is the inch + difference in leg length. And probably having to special order pants

That all adds up to suckage. Hope she makes it through life safe but when she gets older shes in for hell

Might want to check your math...difference is about 4/10", not an inch plus.  It would still suck, though, that's enough to be a pain.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phedex: If she put on some weight she could be an ace on the basketball court


Is this something you reflexively say about all tall people?  Because it's nonsense.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Get her a pair of those Victoria's Secret Wings, and Stand her on one leg.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Her left leg is 53.255 inches long, while her right is 52.874 inches long.

Who measured, and how did they decide where the leg started/stopped?


Yeah, you're not measuring flesh to the nearest thousandth of an inch.  Sorry.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: lifeslammer: SVC_conservative: Watching her lean back to go through doors mad me sad. The number of times she's probably got walloped... oompf- I felt it for her.

That and having to get shoes special made since there is the inch + difference in leg length. And probably having to special order pants

That all adds up to suckage. Hope she makes it through life safe but when she gets older shes in for hell

Might want to check your math...difference is about 4/10", not an inch plus.  It would still suck, though, that's enough to be a pain.


The difference is you can correct a 3/8 difference using insoles instead of custom shoes.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Damn. 53 of her 82 inches are leg -- about 65%.

I'm 75 inches tall and have a 34" inseam. Even if they measure legs all the way up to the waist, that's still only about 40 inches, or about 53%.


76 inches with 32 inseam, I'm all torso, shirts are always short.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

enterprise213: lifeslammer: SVC_conservative: Watching her lean back to go through doors mad me sad. The number of times she's probably got walloped... oompf- I felt it for her.

That and having to get shoes special made since there is the inch + difference in leg length. And probably having to special order pants

That all adds up to suckage. Hope she makes it through life safe but when she gets older shes in for hell

Actually, there's only 3/8" difference in length.


Maybe the bones are equal but she has uneven labia?
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.