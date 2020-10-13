 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Geshundteit Maxwell wants a US appeals court to keep her damaging deposition, the correct pronunciation of her first name secret   (reuters.com) divider line
13
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know, right?  It would seem a bit unfair to use your very own words, offered during sworn testimony, against you.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping the court issues a 37-page ruling saying "LOLNO" in legalese.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Every thug that gets drug through court has a record that's readable by the public. What makes you so special?
 
claymayshun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The judges on the appeals court didn't happen to be placed by Trump?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

King Something: Here's hoping the court issues a 37-page ruling saying "LOLNO" in legalese.


And with the entire deposition attached as appendix A.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

King Something: Here's hoping the court issues a 37-page ruling saying "LOLNO" in legalese.


"Defendant has asked to keep the following item secret: (entire deposition). This court does not allow this request."

Appeal that, biatch!
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I know, right?  It would seem a bit unfair to use your very own words, offered during sworn testimony, against you.


At this point she's just trying to not get clintoned.
 
steklo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's pronounced Throat Wobbler Mangrove...
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why, it's pronounced the same way you pronounce the yacht's name.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/He named her after the yacht
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: It's pronounced Throat Wobbler Mangrove...


These days it's pronounced Prisoner 02879-509.
 
steklo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trik: Prisoner 02879-509


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Holy shiat! She's still alive?

I was not expecting that.
 
