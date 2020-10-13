 Skip to content
 
No trick-or-treating for Glen Ridge this Halloween, smelling of feet still optional
16
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
what'd this guy Glen do to get singled out like that?
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people are being handed food at drive thru's, Trick or Treating is no different.

These right wing Christians have been looking for an excuse to cancel Halloween for decades. But just watch, close family and friend gatherings will be ok for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No trick-or-treating for Glen Ridge this Halloween, smelling of feet still optional"
in before any discussion of whether FARK is a personal erotica site.
-and out.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear god, any reasonable intelligent parents will not allow their children to trick-or-treat this year.

Unless they wear their MAGA hats.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plainfield NJ too, but I bet I can still go to a Masjid there to pray. They need candy distribution and Halloween is the best time of the year for that!
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halloween rampages still ok? Our town cancelled it too, trying to figure out what to do. Drink at home? Bah humbug...
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about in  Haddonfield?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: What about in  Haddonfield?


That's South Jersey
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our town hasn't canceled, but I personally decided to not hand out candy. That's a great way to spread a pandemic virus- door to door. 

I've still decorated, and like last year, I'll gat a bag of candy for myself. But the plan this year is to stay in and watch horror movies. 

Halloween is my favorite holiday, and the decision wasn't as hard as I thought. It would suck to have been through all these past nine months only to catch something this late in the game. 

Not to mention I don't know if parents would even take their kids out in this climate. It's not like we've been hanging warning signs on houses that have Covid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family is planning to set up a table in the driveway with treats rather than have a hoarde of little plague monsters come to the front door. Not expecting a lot of kids this year but I'm sure a few greedy little future farkers will help themselves more than once to more than their fair share.

/put out the good stuff early and keep an eye on it
//save the black licorice for the end game
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in our area they are organizing spots where people will put the candy bowl on the trunk of the car and the kids will go around a parking lot. for 1 1/2hrs only this is allowed.

geez cris. they should let the kids T or T all day long on Saturday. walk until your leg muscles make you cry, you greedy lil candy horking buckets of snot. yer only a kid once.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: abhorrent1: What about in  Haddonfield?

That's South Jersey


Oh. I didn't realize there was a  Haddonfield, NJ. I was making a reference to "Halloween" the movie, which took place in  Haddonfield, IL.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: johnny_vegas: abhorrent1: What about in  Haddonfield?

That's South Jersey

Oh. I didn't realize there was a  Haddonfield, NJ. I was making a reference to "Halloween" the movie, which took place in  Haddonfield, IL.


Oops...missed the reference, sorry!
 
culebra
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You want something good to eat? Gabagool
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mongo wants to trick or treat in Rock Ridge.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was gonna post a foot sniffing photo from GIS, but for some strange reason all the images also contained penises.

FARK.com: Not news... and even less penises.*

*Not to worry, there are still plenty of dicks in the pol tab.
 
