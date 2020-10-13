 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Time to pilfer everything from the supermarket shelves again this fall due to fears of another COVID-19 surge, election unrest. Protip: go for the Depends first   (msn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The morons that did this before could not possibly have run out yet.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figure most of the farkin' geriatrics are already in with a year's supply of TP and paper towels or they're already dead, so we might be okay.
 
I want that sauce Morty! [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll head on down to the gun store and buy a few Confederate flags if I run low on toilet paper.
 
steklo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I plan to stockpile a bit before thanksgiving. I'm not planning on going home but it looks like most other people are so I'm sure covid number will surge like crazy.
 
mononymous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Imma gunna buy all tha bottle water I can get...can't trust the water supply!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But I'm not an astronaut...
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If no Depends, then puppy pads.
 
kindms
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
already started loading up on stuff that was hard to find in the spring

worst case i have more than i need for a while.

Winter is coming and this shiat isnt gonna get any better for a while

Delivery coming today. Pantry is getting reloaded
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm just going to go to the bathroom whenever and wherever I want.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have shelf-stable protein and a fully-stocked chest freezer. And if the weather cooperates even marginally, I'll still be able to harvest kale for another 6 weeks.
 
groppet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bought a 20 pack before the lockdown and still have most of it, I hate buying so I always buy a lot and usually only have to buy it 2-3 times a year.
 
stray_capts [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

It is harvest time and so bulk grain is cheap where I am.  I'm thinking of picking some up but I'm good on almost everything else.  We have bidets on all the toilets, so even with seven females in the house, we barely use any tp.
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
oh good, another self-fulfilling shortage panic.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"We talked about doing a big shop like we're going into quarantine," says Hall, 53, of Burlington, Vermont. On the list: enough basics such as milk, beans and rice to last for two to three weeks."

Yep, that's about right for how long idiots think "Quarantine" needs to last; 2-3 weeks only!...   That's my normal time between grocery trips...
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've got an unopened pack of Costco tp and paper towels.  I'm good
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Better Pro-Tip:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I'm just going to go to the bathroom whenever and wherever I want.


Move to San Francisco or India.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just got back from the grocery store, shelves were fine except for a few things.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It'll definitely happen if the news tells us to.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

groppet: I bought a 20 pack before the lockdown and still have most of it, I hate buying so I always buy a lot and usually only have to buy it 2-3 times a year.


Yeah this.  During normal times, when I run out, I just go to Costco and buy one of their huge packs of house brand TP so I don't have to buy again any time soon.  Did that about a month ago.  I'm set for a while.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I might just go Clinton if I run out of underwear, thanks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Yes idiots because they are limiting the # of trips they will need to make and their exposure

just because you have the space and means to store weeks of provisions doesn't mean everyone does.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ less than a minute ago  
After the first surge of hoarding, if you're waiting for something like election unrest to make sure you're stocked up on essentials, you've probably waited too long.
 
