(WHIO Dayton)   Texas man may have worn blackface to kill his baby momma. Blackface? Has anyone told him that it is 2020 and he can get into real trouble doing that?   (whio.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That would be so funny if it weren't so horrible. As these things are.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fark is wrong with Texas?  Seriously.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a racist wearing blackface might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could get a ticket for that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These degenerate red states are just rife with white on white crime.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: The fark is wrong with Texas?  Seriously.


It's conservative.  See Trump logic.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mississippi Gary say dat' boy fixin' to be smokin' on the night train.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Mr. Beard didn't get the memo that if you live in Texas and your name is beard you don't get to have one. A beard, that is.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could get the wrong person arrested: https://abcnews.go.com/US/w​hite-man-li​felike-black-mask-evade-arrest-robberi​es/story?id=12288529
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: It could get the wrong person arrested: https://abcnews.go.com/US/wh​ite-man-lifelike-black-mask-evade-arre​st-robberies/story?id=12288529


I think that was kinda the plan.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of Texas https://www.whio.com/news/trending/te​x​as-mom-charged-after-baby-tests-positi​ve-meth-opiates-other-drugs-police-say​/UFMQCJ23PJAN3KOO5UPJXFQGOM/
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me a bit of this:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Charles_​Stuart_(murderer)
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: It could get the wrong person arrested: https://abcnews.go.com/US/wh​ite-man-lifelike-black-mask-evade-arre​st-robberies/story?id=12288529


"picked out of a photo line-up by several of the victims"

Typical. I guess they all look ali-

"and identified by his mother"

*spit take*
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just lost a custody battle, police find trackers, boots, truck, blood, knife, makeup, bleach...

He was obviously set up.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Danny Witwer: I worked homicide before I went federal. This is what we call an orgy of evidence. You know how many orgies I had as a homicide cop?
Officer Fletcher: How many?
Danny Witwer: None. This was all arranged.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he'll be able to keep his Facebook account.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting this to be about some redneck greasing up his face so he could hide in the easier as he sniped at his baby's mamma.
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charge him with a hate crime too
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cache: Jake Havechek: The fark is wrong with Texas?  Seriously.

It's conservative.  See Trump logic.


Odd that it happened in a blue county. Not everything is political, no matter how hard party fellating idiots try to make it so.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Cache: Jake Havechek: The fark is wrong with Texas?  Seriously.

It's conservative.  See Trump logic.

Odd that it happened in a blue county. Not everything is political, no matter how hard party fellating idiots try to make it so.


"But, but, but, it feels good to vilify the group(s) I hate so much!!!!"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: "and identified by his mother"


I'm sure their relationship was fine after that.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Harry Wagstaff: Cache: Jake Havechek: The fark is wrong with Texas?  Seriously.

It's conservative.  See Trump logic.

Odd that it happened in a blue county. Not everything is political, no matter how hard party fellating idiots try to make it so.

"But, but, but, it feels good to vilify the group(s) I hate so much!!!!"


And the irony of using Trumplogic(tm) is probably lost on them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hay, but, at least he didn't get custody and at least he is still going to have pay child support. So no chips and soups for him. So that is a win for principle of the matter. Make baby pay support. Hahaha.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's political in that it's about a man believing that he has the right to control a woman and murder her if she doesn't listen.

Ten years ago I would've naively thought that this was only a Taliban political question, but I'm starting to realize that it's an American political question, too.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"he stabbed and shot"

At least he's thorough.
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Spartapuss: "and identified by his mother"

I'm sure their relationship was fine after that.


Seriously?   You expect your mother to cover for you when you murder the mother of her grandchild?

wow.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That was a pretty well-planned murder as far as these things go, he just failed to dispose of the evidence. Oh and he went and killed her immediately after gaining a motive for doing so, instead of waiting a few years to pin it on the new boyfriend while he pretends to be a loving father and decent ex.  I guess murderers aren't known for their patience, except maybe in mystery novels.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Quinzy: mrmopar5287: Spartapuss: "and identified by his mother"

I'm sure their relationship was fine after that.

Seriously?   You expect your mother to cover for you when you murder the mother of her grandchild?

wow.


My mom wouldn't cover for me, over a 🍬. Seriously. She made go back and return it. I think I was four.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Typical pro-lifer.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

deadsanta: That was a pretty well-planned murder as far as these things go, he just failed to dispose of the evidence. Oh and he went and killed her immediately after gaining a motive for doing so, instead of waiting a few years to pin it on the new boyfriend while he pretends to be a loving father and decent ex.  I guess murderers aren't known for their patience, except maybe in mystery novels.


*taking notes*

...wait a few years
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Quinzy: mrmopar5287: Spartapuss: "and identified by his mother"

I'm sure their relationship was fine after that.

Seriously?   You expect your mother to cover for you when you murder the mother of her grandchild?

wow.


I'm referring to the mother who falsely accused her son of bank robbery.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I swear dude lifted his game plan from an episode of L&O: Criminal Intent ...
 
thepeterd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Does not approve.
 
