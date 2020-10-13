 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   San Francisco apartment rents plunge as much as 31%. Now they're only incredibly unaffordable   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least plaid is out of style again.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hoping this wave visits Canada, rents in urban centres are stupidly high.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But the bum turds are still free, right?
 
Shryke
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am guessing all the people that wish to live knee high in feces and dirty needles already live in San Francisco.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: At least plaid is out of style again.


Thank Allah! The Hipsters all looked like Al Borland from Home Improvement with the beards and flannel plaid shirts!

/I wanted Hipsters to keep saying "I don't think so, Tim." to each other!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I lived out there in the late 90's and early 2000's when the rent really exploded.  You could still find cheap rent outside of downtown.  I had a cool place on the water in Pacifica that was reasonable.  I just checked pricing...wow.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What do you mean people making minimum wage at In-&-Out can't afford rent on an appartment that lists for 1.5/m??
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rent Control should work both ways. They should only be able to decrease the rent by so much... Let 'em sit empty. The folks who move in how will just have to move or be evicted once COVID is under control and the economy recovers, if we aren't all doomed by then.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
An h is an n, but just taller.

/now, not how
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: What do you mean people making minimum wage at In-&-Out can't afford rent on an appartment that lists for 1.5/m??


In-N-Out starts at around $17/hour out here but yeah.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People are fleeing for their lives.  Covid-19 is really changing the way Americans want to live.  Crowded areas are going to empty out like rats leaving a sinking ship.
 
p51d007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They did it to themselves!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess salaries will go down to compensate then.
Just like everywhere else, where pay and job availability goes up or down with cost of living.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
my landlord is trying to sell the building i live in.  he waited about a year too long.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A friend of mine lived in SF in the 90s. He and a couple other guys shared an older 2 bedroom apartment that had a separate dining room, so they made the dining room a third bedroom. IIRC his share of the rent was about $800+ per month. That is about 2x more than I was paying for the full rent on a 2 bedroom place in Wisconsin at the time. God it would be awesome to have housing costs that low again.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dwrash: People are fleeing for their lives.  Covid-19 is really changing the way Americans want to live.  Crowded areas are going to empty out like rats leaving a sinking ship.


maybe now the residents of sisterfark holler will have some new people to sell meth to
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm just going to hope this is a leading indicator for the rest of the country...

/resigning lease soon
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Everything in America has changed forever and ever.  The past 10,000 years of urbanization are over.  Americans will now embrace living in my dying town.
 
OldJames
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dwrash: People are fleeing for their lives.  Covid-19 is really changing the way Americans want to live.  Crowded areas are going to empty out like rats leaving a sinking ship.


That's how I've always preferred to live. Country life is the best.

Anyone moving away from a city, stay away from CNY suburbs/rurals. We are full.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Some friends of mine realized their dream of buying a place in SF proper around this time last year.  I believe it had a 7 figure price tag and they were not 7 figure folks per se.  Oops.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OldJames: dwrash: People are fleeing for their lives.  Covid-19 is really changing the way Americans want to live.  Crowded areas are going to empty out like rats leaving a sinking ship.

That's how I've always preferred to live. Country life is the best.

Anyone moving away from a city, stay away from CNY suburbs/rurals. We are full.


I'm looking into buying around 25 acres up around coudersport, PA to get further away... beautiful views and easy access to hardwoods for furniture making.  With the internet, there really is no reason to live in a city anymore.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: Everything in America has changed forever and ever.  The past 10,000 years of urbanization are over.  Americans will now embrace living in my dying town.


dad?
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Aw, how cute. people predicting the death of the cities.
For only the 11,213th time in the last 5000 years.
I'm sure it will really happen this time.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

