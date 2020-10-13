 Skip to content
(Slate) How novelists make their characters seem alive. Edward Cullen unavailable for comment, though sparkling
    English-language films, The Reader, Novel, Mind, Thought, Stevie Wonder, Oprah's Book Club, Telephone  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Characters come alive through dialogue. So the best way to make your characters come alive is to write sizzling dialogue.

But Pocket Ninja, you say. How do I do that?

Well, you're in luck. I've got 5 Hot Tips to help you make sure that every line of your dialogue sizzles, just sizzles, with searing searocity.

1) Don't use the word said. Said is boring. You want to use an exciting word that captures how something was said. For example, "Paul, I love you with all of my heart," Mandy said is an OK line that, you know, sounds loving and stuff. But now: "Paul, I love you with all of my heart," Mandy mentioned. Now that's saying something. Try not to use the same word twice in a row, either. So Paul won't "mention" something in response. Maybe he'll "declare" it or "announce" it. Just get a thesaurus and go to town.

2) Adverbs are -ly words that can help bring even more sizzle to your dialogue. See, the problem with the line above -- "Paul, I love you with all of my heart," Mandy mentioned -- is that we don't know how Mandy mentioned it. Was it loudly? Softly? Sarcastically? Lovingly? Who knows? But now: "Paul, I love you with all of my heart," Mandy mentioned enticingly. There you go. Now there's something to build on. Perhaps a sex scene is next? Good dialogue often leads to sex scenes.

3) There's a saying in fiction: Stingy with exclamation marks, stingy with drama. Imagine you have a character who's just been shot. You might write: "Oh, I have been shot!" proclaimed John. But is being shot really only one exclamation point's worth of action? How about this: "Oh, I have been shot!!!!!" proclaimed John, instead? The trick here is to find the exact exclamation mark ratio, or EMR, that works. That takes practice, but it's good practice to err on the side of more exclamation marks.

4) As much as possible, your dialogue should attempt to capture speech as it actually sounds. For example, take this line: I would like you to go and get me a bottle of water and some alfalfa seeds. The problem is, nobody actually talks like that. In the real world, that line would sound something like this: D'like you to get me a bottle uh watuh and some 'falfa seeds." Think about how words really sound when people say them and then cut all the letters out of them that people don't actually pronounce. That's how you get authentic dialect in your dialogue.

5) Also think about extra words that characters use. For example, lots of people say "like" or "um" a lot when they speak. So in our above example, you might actually write: Like, um, d'like you to, uh, get me a bottle uh watuh and, like, some 'falfa seeds. As another example, if your character is of another nationality, like British, you should consider adding some markers indicating that to the line. Example: Like, um, d'like you to, uh, get me a bottle uh watuh and, like, some 'falfa seeds, mate.

Practice with those for a while, and I'll be back later with my 5 Hot Tips for advancing plot.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was going to say "with good writing". But I defer to PN
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like any book where a guy stares deep into the setting sun and goes "We're not alone in this jungle..."


Or any story that involves "setting up a perimeter".
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"The night was moist..."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I like any book where a guy stares deep into the setting sun and goes "We're not alone in this jungle..."


Or any story that involves "setting up a perimeter".


"We're not alone in this jungle..." he observed.  "We're going to have to set up a perimeter to avoid being pounded in the butt by the ghost of the perimeter we didn't set up to avoid being pounded in the butt.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PN should be a consultant to the advice columnists on Slate.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want to know how I write?

I unplug my brain and stare into space while my hands type, then I review what just happened while drinking tea. It's a surprise for everyone including me.

/20K of original fantasy in one week
//and still no title
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George RR Martin: not for long.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: ...

"The night was moist..."


Oooo!!! Tell me more, sugah, I say.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's my motivation?" Is not just a tired cliché about difficult method actors.

Knowing what's your character's motivation is the single most important thing to determine if you want to create a good character.

Then you find out his goal.

Then what kind of tree he would be.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the f*ck does Slate know about literature?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: "The night was moist..."


"The night was moistly..."
-
/Did you learn nothing from Ninja?
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotta say after watching The Lighthouse and The Devil All the Time that I gained big respect for Robert Pattison. Dude can act.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

padraig: "What's my motivation?" Is not just a tired cliché about difficult method actors.

Knowing what's your character's motivation is the single most important thing to determine if you want to create a good character.

Then you find out his goal.

Then what kind of tree he would be.


I read somewhere that the character you're writing about should always want something. Even if it's just a pencil.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dryad: Subtonic: "The night was moist..."

"The night was moistly..."
-
/Did you learn nothing from Ninja?


"The night was moistly wet," she gushed.
 
Stantz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Characters come alive through dialogue


Or if you spend half of every page describing what the characters look like in minute detail

/never read it
//but I've heard stories...
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do novelists use different techniques than short story writers?
 
KimHoppes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Responding to find later so my teen can read.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I will now read a Cormac McCarthy novel to wash this out of my brain.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Do novelists use different techniques than short story writers?


Actually, yes. Novels are all about characters, while stories are all about plot. Which is why I write stories and not novels.
 
skin rash_oklahoma
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Think about people you knew growing up, assign them motivations you made up for their actions and behavior you observed, and bam... instant character development.
 
Blink
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know there was a time when Pocket Ninja wasn't on Fark, but I have very few memories of those days.  Kinda think the official calendar should be based off of his arrival.  BPN and APN
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think it depends on what the author wants to accomplish.  For example, the Jack Reacher series is stupid, repetitive, unrealistic, and will be completely forgotten about five years after the last book is published.  But, Lee Child made his start writing tv episodes.  So the books are tightly paced, hit the right beats at the same time, and have made him a fortune.  So I don't think he gives a shiat about their literary merit.

John Sandford gives great interviews where he is very candid about his motivations.
Interviewer - "Have you ever thought about killing off Lucas Davenport?"
JS - "Well, the data shows that when an author kills off the lead character in a series, it hurts sales of the back catalogue by 30%, so no, I've never thought about doing that."
Interviewer - "What made you decide to have Lucas settle down?"
JS - "I reviewed data that shows female readers will tire of a bachelor lead character as they and the character ages.  So I decided to have Lucas settle down.  And made Virgil Flowers to bring in the next generation of readers."
 
