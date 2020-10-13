 Skip to content
(Rapid City Journal)   Looks like Sturgis finally caught up with South Dakota who is now #1 in the country for COVID cases, followed by their neighbor Best Dakota   (rapidcityjournal.com) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/my reaction to pretty much anything anymore
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody saw this coming, this completely surprising, out of the blue, blide-side hit, unforeseeable event. I, for one, am shocked.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The power of positive thinking by the GOP leadership.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He cited data, compiled by the company Premise, showing mask usage at 39% in Wisconsin and 45% in the Dakotas, both below the U.S. average of 50%.

Horse hockey. Where are they getting this number?

Here in western SODAK, mask wear is maybe 5% out there. In stores that require it, it obviously higher. In stores that do not require it? Maybe 25% on a good day. Everywhere else? Very few people are wearing a mask around here.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There is no best Dakota.

They are both worst Dakota
 
Tea_tempest_Cup [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"That contradicted assurances by Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican whose plan for combating the virus has focused on increasing treatment capacity rather than preventing infection. Noem, who has insisted since the spring that the spread of the disease was inevitable, has come under growing criticism."

Hosting Sturgis certainly didn't help. I'd say the bigger problem in SD is leadership's disinterest in preventing infection.
 
Mr_Juche [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ashelth: There is no best Dakota.

They are both worst Dakota


As someone who lived there for 5 years, you ain't lying.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If only they'd had some sort of warning.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: He cited data, compiled by the company Premise, showing mask usage at 39% in Wisconsin and 45% in the Dakotas, both below the U.S. average of 50%.

Horse hockey. Where are they getting this number?

Here in western SODAK, mask wear is maybe 5% out there. In stores that require it, it obviously higher. In stores that do not require it? Maybe 25% on a good day. Everywhere else? Very few people are wearing a mask around here.


Bismarck is probably about the same, percentage-wise. I had to go to the state capitol complex again recently, and out of those people in the building I was the only one wearing a mask. Yesterday I was listening to a community radio rebroadcast of a school board meeting (don't judge me). After some impassioned commentary by a few teachers and residents in favor of mask mandates, a "very concerned citizen" comes on talking about how pressuring people to wear masks is "socialism." Then he took a roundabout way of stating that it is a greater sin to inconvenience him and others by asking them to wear masks then it is to standby and watch a few old people die, and that he's going to "get to the bottom of this false COVID deaths number."

I have no diplomacy for these farking plague rats anymore.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: He cited data, compiled by the company Premise, showing mask usage at 39% in Wisconsin and 45% in the Dakotas, both below the U.S. average of 50%.

Horse hockey. Where are they getting this number?

Here in western SODAK, mask wear is maybe 5% out there. In stores that require it, it obviously higher. In stores that do not require it? Maybe 25% on a good day. Everywhere else? Very few people are wearing a mask around here.


Friend of mine grew up in Williston in NODAK.  His parents both still live there.  His father is immunocompromised and wears a mask any time he goes out.  His father regularly gets harassed for wearing it, to the point where people have followed him around stores yelling at him and trying to pull it down.

I sincerely do not understand how the hell we got to this point.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
South Dakota and North Dakota have shared the number one and number two  podium spots for most new cases per capita, every single day since the end of August. It's been two months.
 
OldJames
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And here in Madison county, we still aren't able to cross into double digit deaths. To be fair, we've been holding at 9 for a looooong time
 
Alebak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"But I thought it was a city problem" he said, breathing loudly out of his mouth, with no mask.
 
Cache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Conservatives and bikers will suffer numerous deaths as a result of Sturgis?
Do we celebrate or feign sorrow?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cache: Conservatives and bikers will suffer numerous deaths as a result of Sturgis?
Do we celebrate or feign sorrow?


Even asking this demonstrates the sad depravity Lefties are showing this season.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Cache: Conservatives and bikers will suffer numerous deaths as a result of Sturgis?
Do we celebrate or feign sorrow?

Even asking this demonstrates the sad depravity Lefties are showing this season.


STFU.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zgrizz: Even asking this demonstrates the sad depravity Lefties are showing this season.


If only we had the loving tolerance shown by the right.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tea_tempest_Cup: "That contradicted assurances by Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican whose plan for combating the virus has focused on increasing treatment capacity rather than preventing infection. Noem, who has insisted since the spring that the spread of the disease was inevitable, has come under growing criticism."

Hosting Sturgis certainly didn't help. I'd say the bigger problem in SD is leadership's disinterest in preventing infection.


While it didn't help, nobody factors in the fact schools opened up there.

But blame the big scary bikers for it all.
 
Elandriel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And here I am in Minnesota, sweating bullets.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zgrizz: Cache: Conservatives and bikers will suffer numerous deaths as a result of Sturgis?
Do we celebrate or feign sorrow?

Even asking this demonstrates the sad depravity Lefties are showing this season.


Keep demonizing decent people and defending trash. See how that goes for you.
 
