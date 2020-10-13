 Skip to content
(Universal Hub)   "State Police say they are investigating whether he violated any federal or state laws, because banana trucks rarely flip on their sides on the turnpike"   (universalhub.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Required by law:

Harry Chapin - Thirty Thousand Pounds of Bananas
Youtube OGldNpngDws
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Required by law:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OGldNpng​Dws]


Was gonna say, if he had a regular class license,GVWR was 26,000lb, and he was 4,000lb overloaded...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come, mister tally man....
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was probably in a rush to see the biggest ball of twine in Minnesota.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Detective Axel Foley observed at the scene.
 
doremifaq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live by the banana peel, die by the banana peel. Pretty sure that's codified in the landmark 1948 case: Marx Brothers vs. Three Stooges.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aetre.xepher.netView Full Size


^ Currently unavailable for comment.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Last dash cam image
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl (Official Music Video)
Youtube Kgjkth6BRRY
 
monstera
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"No word if the driver was hauling 30,000 pounds of bananas or if the driver was coming from Scranton, PA, but..."

wtf?
my head hurts
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: [YouTube video: Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl (Official Music Video)]


thetvaddict.comView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The banana delivery truck in question
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
