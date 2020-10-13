 Skip to content
(KTVB Boise)   "The llamas made an unexpected exit from a truck as it was entering the freeway"   (ktvb.com) divider line
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unexpected Llama Exit is my Andean Flute/ Rush tribute band..
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Unexpected Llama Exit is my Andean Flute/ Rush tribute band..

Unexpected Llama Exit

is also an nasty side effect of eating products with the Olestra fat substitute in them.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¡Cuidado, llamas!

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinese fire drills are best executed at stop lights, highway on-ramps are not reccomended
 
justadadX3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(On screen we see a caption: 'THE LLAMA')
(A Spanish guitarist and a dancer in traditional Spanish costume, followed by a caption on the screen : 'LIVE FROM GOLDERS GREEN'. Man enters and walks up to a life-size photo of a llama. He delivers the following lecture in Spanish, with help from the guitarist and dancer, and superimposed subtitles.')
Man: (but in Spanish with subtitles in English) The llama is a quadruped which lives in big rivers like the Amazon. It has two ears, a heart, a forehead, and a beak for eating honey. But it is provided with fins for swimming.
Guitarist & Dancer: Llamas are larger than frogs.
Man: Llamas are dangerous, so if you see one where people are swimming, you shout...
Guitarist & Dancer: Look out, there are llamas!
(A Spanish Lady dressed in a spanish frock, enters on a moped she blows up a paper bag and bursts it. They bow. Cut to exterior Ada's Snack Bar [a small cafe]. Hand-held camera moves round the back to where an announcer is seated at desk with an old-fashioned BBC microphone.)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deviantart users are going wild over this story.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly, llama drama.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hate when that happens.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They were supposed to exit at Texarkana
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/got nothin
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It was running from the ghost of Wesley Willis.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Unexpected Llama Exit" is the name of my Peruvian flute Crazy Horse cover band.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justadadX3
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PirateKing: ¡Cuidado, llamas!

[live.staticflickr.com image 500x280]


shakes tiny fist ... had same idea - you beat me by 2 mins.  Plus video so bonus points for that.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
....Ca~a~a~a~a~arl!
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Expected Llama Exits are far, far more deadly...
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Everyone knows a 1-L lama is a Tibetan monk, and a 2-L llama is a cute, furry animal. However, not many people know a 3-L lama is one hell of a big fire.


/try the veal
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

justadadX3: PirateKing: ¡Cuidado, llamas!

[live.staticflickr.com image 500x280]

shakes tiny fist ... had same idea - you beat me by 2 mins.  Plus video so bonus points for that.


And for the correct use of the leading upside-down exclamation point.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Unobtanium: justadadX3: PirateKing: ¡Cuidado, llamas!

[live.staticflickr.com image 500x280]

shakes tiny fist ... had same idea - you beat me by 2 mins.  Plus video so bonus points for that.

And for the correct use of the leading upside-down exclamation point.


I used charmap especially for you.
 
