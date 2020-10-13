 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   24 year old realizes dream of becoming a model. Zip it, Farkers. This is Spiffy country   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
55
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm up with that!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh and her sister does not look happy. Jealous, I bet.
 
stevenboof [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever, subby.  Them titties aren't (r-word)ed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So am I supposed to want to have sex with her or....?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good and frankly she's more attractive than a significant ratio of people with no discernible chromosomal damage.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She kinda reminds me of the other trump daughter
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A picture would have sufficed. I don't need to wait for a video to que up and select and ad suitable for my browsing history which I then have to sit through in order to watch a story about a model who poses for pictures which would have sufficed.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nice. Good for her.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool!  Good for her.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: She kinda reminds me of the other trump daughter


I'm Tiffany?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Down (Remastered 2009)
Youtube lOWrScjXMRE
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until she finds out that models only eat salad and smoke 4 packs of ciggies every day.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's represented by the William "Bill for Short" Morris Agency.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corporations continue to use young attractive girls to move product. Film at 11.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: She kinda reminds me of the other trump daughter


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While she is busy counting her cash the haters will be the ones counting to potato.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lOWrScjX​MRE]


I was going to post Devo's Mongoliod but that probably won't fly over very well.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the only pic I see. I thought we weren't supposed to refer to people as the R word even if the are politicians.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: I'm up with that!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sass-O-Rev
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lovely young woman and a lovely story. Best of everything to her!
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yougogirlandsometimesguys.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Wait until she finds out that models only eat salad and smoke 4 packs of ciggies every day.


And Vodak.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M.O.O.N that spells modeling!
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cartman was right. Follow your dreams and you can reach your goals.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think she is adorable.  I hope she goes far.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on her. The more stereotypes we tear down the better.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stlmag.comView Full Size


static1.squarespace.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Year 2020 gonna be pissed this one slipped through.

She's beautiful. No snark, no cynicism. I wish her the best.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw beautiful. Geez it's dusty in here.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spiffy, it is, then.
Thank you.
You know who you are.
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Skinclusion". Yeah, that's catchy...
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do mean "zip it," subby?  She's beautiful!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope her parents are well versed in the topsy turvy world of show business and have a good lawyer so that they can point out all the fine print in those nasty contracts.

I would hate for anyone like this to be "taken advantage" of.

And in that career field, it happens every day.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: [stlmag.com image 640x800]

[static1.squarespace.com image 524x793]


Thank you.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Death by Spaghettification: Good on her. The more stereotypes we tear down the better.


What stereotype is being torn down here?

Look its sweet that she gets to do this but its no different than letting the special needs kid walk on the field and run the ball in for a touchdown. Its charity. Period.

I mean im not saying she isnt attractive, hell ive probably dated worse looking women myself. But she isnt model level attractive. Not even close.

And are they trying to sell high fashion to the mentally challenged? In my experience theyre more the suspender and flip flop crowd.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
awww man. had jokes queued up and everything and... that's a really awesome story. Good for her.

/And Fark's heart grew 3 sizes that day...
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: What do mean "zip it," subby?  She's beautiful!


He is talking about the usual crude and rude and crass comments that are often common on Fark.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo.....am I allowed to fap to this, or not?  I mean, I'm going to either way. I just wanted to know if it was socially acceptable or not.
 
Maxc7001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: She's represented by the William "Bill for Short" Morris Agency.


Wow. Wow, wow, wow, is that a deep dive of a reference!
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Death by Spaghettification: Good on her. The more stereotypes we tear down the better.

What stereotype is being torn down here?

Look its sweet that she gets to do this but its no different than letting the special needs kid walk on the field and run the ball in for a touchdown. Its charity. Period.

I mean im not saying she isnt attractive, hell ive probably dated worse looking women myself. But she isnt model level attractive. Not even close.

And are they trying to sell high fashion to the mentally challenged? In my experience theyre more the suspender and flip flop crowd.


Wow. Someone who actually makes me look cheerful and upbeat by comparison. Good job!
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd not kick her outta bed for eating crackers.......
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she gives me a corky
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Sooooo.....am I allowed to fap to this, or not?  I mean, I'm going to either way. I just wanted to know if it was socially acceptable or not.


You can, but you can't talk about it.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: CarnySaur: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lOWrScjX​MRE]

I was going to post Devo's Mongoliod but that probably won't fly over very well.


Corkette?
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mock26: Wow. Someone who actually makes me look cheerful and upbeat by comparison. Good job!


So you wanna fu*k the mentally challenged girl?

That is cheerful.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: she gives me a corky


I can't decide if you get CharlieSheenExmilioEstevezgolfclap.gif or CaryGrantGetOut.gif.

It's a bit of a puzzler, this one.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Down Syndrome Girl song + video
Youtube KreUinWX6xM
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: She kinda reminds me of the other trump daughter


She's smarter than either one of them.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: she gives me a corky


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
