 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   If you are going to steal street signs, don't take video of it. If you take video of it, don't post the video where the police can find it   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2020 at 8:50 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"But officers, the signs were all loose and shaky and ready to fall down. They were asking to be stolen."
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I would look for someone with the last name of Keller or Foster (the name of the streets) that matches their descriptions.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UberDave: I would look for someone with the last name of Keller or Foster (the name of the streets) that matches their descriptions.


Reasonable and logical suggestion. This kind of thing has no place on Fark.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What video?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: What video?


It's at the top of the linked story.  (If you get to the four-sentence, three-paragraph body of the story, you went too far.)  The snippet ends with one of the street signs falling and beaning one of the thieves on the head.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
CSB:  A friend of mine had an old VW bug with rusted floorboards that he had fixed with stolen roadsigns. You couldnt tell from inside because of the carpeting, but if you poked your head underneath it was very obviously an I-70 sign.

We got pulled over one time in Kansas and the cop was convinced we were smuggling drugs or something, got his little mirror out to look underneath the car and noticed the lettering.

"Where did you get the I-70 sign?" he asks my friend

"Colorado"

Cop just shrugged it off & let us go.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Was one of them the sign to Redbud?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
While, in the grand scale of things, this isn't exactly what I would consider dangerous crime- unless, of course, it's speed limit, yield or stop signs- please stop giving advice to idiots who do sh*t like this. I'm very much okay with morons outing themselves as morons.

Just like every racist arsehole filmed being a racist piece of trash, I like knowing just what to expect and what not to from people.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oblig//
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.