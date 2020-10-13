 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   Thai farker finds new friend in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (boredpanda.com) divider line
68
    More: Woofday, Property, Dog, English-language films, aka Boom, adorable dog, stray dog, Moota's story, Ownership  
•       •       •

342 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 14 Oct 2020 at 9:00 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yay!! Woofday!!

And in other news, I was sitting there with this link open all weekend because it was such a perfect Woofday story for Fark!  I'm very glad someone in power agreed 😇
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]
Yay!! Woofday!!

And in other news, I was sitting there with this link open all weekend because it was such a perfect Woofday story for Fark!  I'm very glad someone in power agreed 😇


sweet!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Hi Woofday friends! Nice/funny story and an early Woofday green!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Nice/funny story and an early Woofday green!


Hey friend, what up?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Nice/funny story and an early Woofday green!

Hey friend, what up?


Finishing up a sausage and cheese omelet for breakfast. How are you?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Nice/funny story and an early Woofday green!


XD if there ever was an article for Fark, right?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Fark that Pixel: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Nice/funny story and an early Woofday green!

Hey friend, what up?

Finishing up a sausage and cheese omelet for breakfast. How are you?


So far been a pretty good morning, which sharing my disabilities is a plus :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Otera: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Nice/funny story and an early Woofday green!

XD if there ever was an article for Fark, right?


Right!

We get so few Woofday Wetnose Wednesday submissions that I'm the one who usually ends up writing/submitting/greenlighting them myself, so I really appreciate your submission. Did adjust the day so it goes live at 9 am Wednesday, though, because I didn't green this one.

Again, thanks! :)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


Good morning, you doing good today? Crazy pouring rain here
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

Good morning, you doing good today? Crazy pouring rain here


Raining on and off here, with a touch of fog too.

Doing okay
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
A boy and his dog
Fark user imageView Full Size

My brother sent a picture of his grandson and the boy's dog Laney enjoying the view outside. His mom took the picture a few months back but it sums the relationship between a two-year old and his fifty-five pound pitt perfectly.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Gumball T Watterson: A boy and his dog
[Fark user image 708x1280]
My brother sent a picture of his grandson and the boy's dog Laney enjoying the view outside. His mom took the picture a few months back but it sums the relationship between a two-year old and his fifty-five pound pitt perfectly.


awesome!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Otera: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Nice/funny story and an early Woofday green!

XD if there ever was an article for Fark, right?


Yeah, totally :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Gumball T Watterson: A boy and his dog
[Fark user image 708x1280]
My brother sent a picture of his grandson and the boy's dog Laney enjoying the view outside. His mom took the picture a few months back but it sums the relationship between a two-year old and his fifty-five pound pitt perfectly.


♥♥
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Fark that Pixel: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Nice/funny story and an early Woofday green!

Hey friend, what up?

Finishing up a sausage and cheese omelet for breakfast. How are you?

So far been a pretty good morning, which sharing my disabilities is a plus :-)


Let's keep that positivity going!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Otera: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Nice/funny story and an early Woofday green!

XD if there ever was an article for Fark, right?

Right!

We get so few Woofday Wetnose Wednesday submissions that I'm the one who usually ends up writing/submitting/greenlighting them myself, so I really appreciate your submission. Did adjust the day so it goes live at 9 am Wednesday, though, because I didn't green this one.

Again, thanks! :)


Ohhh, so Otera got another green? She's on a roll! :-)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Gumball T Watterson: A boy and his dog
[Fark user image 708x1280]
My brother sent a picture of his grandson and the boy's dog Laney enjoying the view outside. His mom took the picture a few months back but it sums the relationship between a two-year old and his fifty-five pound pitt perfectly.


Nice pic!
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Thai farker?  You're doing it wrong!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Amazon prime days has a special on the Cube wireless tracker for dogs and cats. If anybody is interested
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Fark that Pixel: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Nice/funny story and an early Woofday green!

Hey friend, what up?

Finishing up a sausage and cheese omelet for breakfast. How are you?


Just finished a keto chicken banh mi bowl for lunch here on the East coast...
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Well, it's been quite the week for Zeke. First up, our dog parks have reopened with limited capacity and masked up/social distancing.

So here's the Zeke of the week at the dog park:
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Literally the only picture where he isn't a black blur chasing other dogs and squeaky tennis balls)

Beyond that, we managed a BIG step in his ongoing training to be an ESA for my wife. We took him downtown to a patio for a social distanced/masked meeting for food. The big deal is that whilst I was pushing my wife in her travel wheelchair, she has him on his leash. He's able to successfully listen to her, cross the various streets ignoring the traffic noise.

Zeke was also impressive enough to NOT pay attention to the big tray of cupcakes at the meeting. He lay down on the sidewalk/patio looking around without jumping or borking at the new people.

He did still roll over for belly rubs when people got close, but didn't strain at his leash, nor did he bark/whine at other dogs or vespas riding through the area. Sadly, we didn't get any pictures of that.

He did get rewarded with bacon treats for the behavior...
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Well, it's been quite the week for Zeke. First up, our dog parks have reopened with limited capacity and masked up/social distancing.

So here's the Zeke of the week at the dog park:
[Fark user image 425x566]
(Literally the only picture where he isn't a black blur chasing other dogs and squeaky tennis balls)

Beyond that, we managed a BIG step in his ongoing training to be an ESA for my wife. We took him downtown to a patio for a social distanced/masked meeting for food. The big deal is that whilst I was pushing my wife in her travel wheelchair, she has him on his leash. He's able to successfully listen to her, cross the various streets ignoring the traffic noise.

Zeke was also impressive enough to NOT pay attention to the big tray of cupcakes at the meeting. He lay down on the sidewalk/patio looking around without jumping or borking at the new people.

He did still roll over for belly rubs when people got close, but didn't strain at his leash, nor did he bark/whine at other dogs or vespas riding through the area. Sadly, we didn't get any pictures of that.

He did get rewarded with bacon treats for the behavior...


Way to go, Zeke!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Fark that Pixel: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Nice/funny story and an early Woofday green!

Hey friend, what up?

Finishing up a sausage and cheese omelet for breakfast. How are you?

Just finished a keto chicken banh mi bowl for lunch here on the East coast...


Still an hour away from lunch over here on the West Coast, but that sounds good!
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Well, it's been quite the week for Zeke. First up, our dog parks have reopened with limited capacity and masked up/social distancing.

So here's the Zeke of the week at the dog park:
[Fark user image 425x566]
(Literally the only picture where he isn't a black blur chasing other dogs and squeaky tennis balls)

Beyond that, we managed a BIG step in his ongoing training to be an ESA for my wife. We took him downtown to a patio for a social distanced/masked meeting for food. The big deal is that whilst I was pushing my wife in her travel wheelchair, she has him on his leash. He's able to successfully listen to her, cross the various streets ignoring the traffic noise.

Zeke was also impressive enough to NOT pay attention to the big tray of cupcakes at the meeting. He lay down on the sidewalk/patio looking around without jumping or borking at the new people.

He did still roll over for belly rubs when people got close, but didn't strain at his leash, nor did he bark/whine at other dogs or vespas riding through the area. Sadly, we didn't get any pictures of that.

He did get rewarded with bacon treats for the behavior...


Good boy, Zeke!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Amazon prime days has a special on the Cube wireless tracker for dogs and cats. If anybody is interested


I take it back, they are lying. It is a Bluetooth device that will let allow you to track some thing that was with 100 feet of you so it's like for keys and shiat
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fish doggo go zoom!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why yes there is an indoor water park  just for dogs 🥰
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x239]
Fish doggo go zoom![Fark user image 425x566]

Why yes there is an indoor water park  just for dogs 🥰


awesome
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hi guys!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]

Hi guys!


Howdy DLC, (insert witty repartee here)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
View off my back deck...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Blue was kind enough to allow Scruffles to share her bed...
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Sasquach: [Fark user image 425x318]

Blue was kind enough to allow Scruffles to share her bed...


Very cute :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 720x788]


nice!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 640x797]


yes but all you have to do is look into his eyes that you will agree to any terms he wants :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Night awesome wetnose/Woofday family!
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.