 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SeattlePI)   700,000 news cases in one record-setting week in Europe. Metric or not that's a bunch of infected people   (seattlepi.com) divider line
22
    More: Sick, Government, World Health Organization, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Unemployment, Week-day names, new coronavirus cases, Common cold, Coronavirus  
•       •       •

463 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2020 at 8:31 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Google tells me that is ~822,000 Americans.
 
sonnyboy11 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
America under Trump - hold my beer and watch this.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
multiply by -(e) to translate people qty from and to metric.
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's a me fark ton.
 
slantsix
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's a lot of cases of news
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

slantsix: That's a lot of cases of news


They must really like the news over there.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: slantsix: That's a lot of cases of news

They must really like the news over there.


Smart shoppers always buy their news by the case to get the volume discount.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
behanger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, a post about Europe! Ironically, Seatlepi_com blocks all viewers from Europe. It's like rain.

(This happens a lot lately, because local US news sites won't comply to EU privacy rules.)
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

behanger: Hey, a post about Europe! Ironically, Seatlepi_com blocks all viewers from Europe. It's like rain.

(This happens a lot lately, because local US news sites won't comply to EU privacy rules.)


And someone goes full TDS in the second post. Pretty typical. really.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: behanger: Hey, a post about Europe! Ironically, Seatlepi_com blocks all viewers from Europe. It's like rain.

(This happens a lot lately, because local US news sites won't comply to EU privacy rules.)

And someone goes full TDS in the second post. Pretty typical. really.


At least we know who the real victim is in all of this.

Trump.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://californiaglobe.com/section-2​/​new-cdc-study-finds-majority-of-those-​infected-with-covid-19-always-wore-mas​ks/

The study found 74.2% reported wearing masks "always" while 14.5% worse masks "often."


          
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They shouldn't test so much, then they wouldn't have that problem.

I am very intelligent.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

behanger: Hey, a post about Europe! Ironically, Seatlepi_com blocks all viewers from Europe. It's like rain.

(This happens a lot lately, because local US news sites won't comply to EU privacy rules.)


US internet companies to Europe: "Wait? You're telling me you don't harvest information about your users and sell it on the black market?"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: https://californiaglobe.com/section-2​/​new-cdc-study-finds-majority-of-those-​infected-with-covid-19-always-wore-mas​ks/

The study found 74.2% reported wearing masks "always" while 14.5% worse masks "often."


      [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


Its almost as if the masks are more about avoiding getting others sick moreso than preventing yourself from getting sick.

But you're a Trump supporter so I understand that science isn't your strong suit.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: https://californiaglobe.com/section-2​/​new-cdc-study-finds-majority-of-those-​infected-with-covid-19-always-wore-mas​ks/

The study found 74.2% reported wearing masks "always" while 14.5% worse masks "often."


    [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


Weird. I can't imagine why someone who always wears a mask might still get sick. I guess it'll just be a mystery.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Why are plague rats like Zeb so dumb?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: slantsix: That's a lot of cases of news

They must really like the news over there.


The news has gone viral.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Google tells me that is ~822,000 Americans.


I am not keeping up on current exchange rates for morbidity in news reporting, but you might be converting the wrong way. It is generally Americans > Canadians > Europeans > brown people > really brown people.

So 700,000 Europeans would be like 200,000 Americans in terms of newsworthiness, but it would be equivalent to 1,400,000 Egyptians or Mexicans, or a few million sub Saharan Africans. Asia and Africa are having so few COVID19 cases that they have just fallen off of the news map this go-round.

Rates change daily, so good luck.
 
flood222
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least it isn't HCoV-OC43!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shut down Europe.  Start nuking the hot spots.  Even the people of light and love that are europeans, couldn't stop the spread.  They have farking socialized medicne and the Trump isn't even on their continent.  Therefore, we must assume the virus spreads in ways we don't even know.  Start taking the war to the virus.  Start executing the infected and nuking the hot zones and the hives.  What they have been doing has failed.  We must take this war to the ultimate weapons.  Nukes ended the war they were last used in, we can end the war on the virus with nukes too.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Trump: Hold my beer.
 
dbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not sure why the Democrats are planting stories about COVID outbreaks in the country of Europe.  How many EC votes do they get?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.