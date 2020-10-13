 Skip to content
 
"I have pancreatitis" the news anchor said, way down at the end of this bizarre story   (nypost.com)
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any port in a storm I guess..
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have pancreatitis! There's nobody that has time for that!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While he doesn't sound like any kind of prize, she sounds like she's the poster child for 'don't stick your dick in crazy'.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The anchor was also arrested
at work later that day for punching
the station manager,
whom she was also romantically involved with
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fun fact that I'm sure has nothing to do with the story, one of the most common causes of pancreatitis is excessive alcohol consumption.
 
bthom37
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
shiat gets weird in Alaska.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She sounds like she's having mental issues.  But enough about that.  What's up with this guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is he auditioning for a job as the 3M scotch tape pitchman?
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd need to see a full body pic to pass judgement, preferably something skimpy.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"his male genitalia"?  as opposed to ... ?
 
functionisalwaystaken [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So she's an Alaska 10?

I'm curious how the crazy/hot matrix is adapted for that state.
 
HmmmNope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh and there's audio, also kudos on this sites choice of image to use for her: https://www.anchoragepress.com/column​i​sts/hostile-and-unwell-maria-athens-an​ti-semitic-death-threat-to-ethan-berko​witz/article_ea087602-0d18-11eb-a61c-9​3a461f01287.html
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Demetrius: While he doesn't sound like any kind of prize, she sounds like she's the poster child for 'don't stick your dick in crazy'.


The Crazy Hot Matrix
Youtube bbpGkrViOcE
 
yomrfark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seems like a nice lady
 
bthom37
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: So she's an Alaska 10?

I'm curious how the crazy/hot matrix is adapted for that state.


It's just crazy on both the X and Y axes.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bthom37: shiat gets weird in Alaska.


Northern Exposure was pretty much on point with their characters. Alaska couldn't be farther from Florida, but in a lot of way, they're kindred spirits.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kona: The anchor was also arrested
at work later that day for punching
the station manager,
whom she was also romantically involved with


Sounds like a fun girl, no?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'M COMING FOR YOUR SOUL!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Alaska-where the odds are good, but the goods are odd.
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why was she not charged with domestic violence? Any man would be.
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: bthom37: shiat gets weird in Alaska.

Northern Exposure was pretty much on point with their characters. Alaska couldn't be farther from Florida, but in a lot of way, they're kindred spirits.


I miss that show. Would be a great quarantine binge.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HmmmNope: Oh and there's audio, also kudos on this sites choice of image to use for her: https://www.anchoragepress.com/columni​sts/hostile-and-unwell-maria-athens-an​ti-semitic-death-threat-to-ethan-berko​witz/article_ea087602-0d18-11eb-a61c-9​3a461f01287.html


oh she mad
 
