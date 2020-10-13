 Skip to content
 
(Courier-Journal)   Now you can experience the thrills and chills of a haunted house without leaving your car on the Danger Run in Louisville. Spoiler alert: the final challenge is receiving Amazon packages within sight of an LMPD precinct   (courier-journal.com) divider line
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until someone freaks out and goes farmers market on the whole thing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds kind of fun, but the next step is doing it on Google Maps from your sofa.
 
