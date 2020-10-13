 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(4Utah.com)   Mmm nice legs .... please leave my area, now   (abc4.com) divider line
50
    More: Obvious, Deseret News, Running, Humpback whale, George Q. Cannon, The Salt Lake Tribune, mother mountain lion, Kyle Burgess, trail runner  
•       •       •

2436 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2020 at 9:16 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't even begin to understand the mindset of someone who, upon being actively threatened by a wild, predatory cat while jogging alone in the woods, has as his first responsive thought the notion that he should take out his cellphone and begin filming. But, hey, whatever. I guess this was scary enough that we can excuse the vertical video this time.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: has as his first responsive thought the notion that he should take out his cellphone and begin filming


"If I die, this'll get so many hits on YouTube!"
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why I always carry a laser pointer with me when I am out for a run.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I'll modify my earlier comment because it now appears, from watching a clip that begins earlier than the one included in TFA, that this genius actually did not begin filming when the cougar began to stalk him. He began filming before the cougar even appeared, when he encountered one of its young cubs alone on the trail. And that instead of filming discreetly, from a distance, he started approach it for a better shot. And then the cougar came out and began to advance.

So my apologies. He's not simply a moron who thinks, "hey, cougar attack, this should be good for some views." He's a moron who thinks, "hey, lone cougar cub on the trail, let's see how close I can get," and then follows that up with, "wow, angry mother cougar, let's keep filming while it charges me."

I'm a little less inclined to forgive the vertical video now, but that would be a third moron strike against him, and I'm sensitive to being overly harsh here.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think the cat was going to attack him, just making sure he was going away in the opposite direction from her kittens.  She could have attacked him at any time, but didn't.  She was doing those short charges and growling to make sure that he got the message.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And I'll modify my earlier comment because it now appears, from watching a clip that begins earlier than the one included in TFA, that this genius actually did not begin filming when the cougar began to stalk him. He began filming before the cougar even appeared, when he encountered one of its young cubs alone on the trail. And that instead of filming discreetly, from a distance, he started approach it for a better shot. And then the cougar came out and began to advance.

So my apologies. He's not simply a moron who thinks, "hey, cougar attack, this should be good for some views." He's a moron who thinks, "hey, lone cougar cub on the trail, let's see how close I can get," and then follows that up with, "wow, angry mother cougar, let's keep filming while it charges me."



That.  You see a baby mountain lion, bear, bobcat, etc., by itself, you get the fark out of there.  Observe from a distance if you have to.

I've seen several mountain lions on the hike and/or in the back country and every single time they didn't notice me or they were scrambling to get the hell away from me.  They *are* dangerous but attacks are very rare and almost always because the subject pissed them off.  I've had way fewer mööse encounters/sightings and those things worry me more than mountain lions.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not an attack or stalking. simply one carnivore driving off another carnivore. bears do a similar thing.

guy deserved to be attacked for approaching the cub though
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kitty! He just wanted belly rubs.

/Seriously guy, pick up a rock and throw it at the cat.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Pocket Ninja: And I'll modify my earlier comment because it now appears, from watching a clip that begins earlier than the one included in TFA, that this genius actually did not begin filming when the cougar began to stalk him. He began filming before the cougar even appeared, when he encountered one of its young cubs alone on the trail. And that instead of filming discreetly, from a distance, he started approach it for a better shot. And then the cougar came out and began to advance.

So my apologies. He's not simply a moron who thinks, "hey, cougar attack, this should be good for some views." He's a moron who thinks, "hey, lone cougar cub on the trail, let's see how close I can get," and then follows that up with, "wow, angry mother cougar, let's keep filming while it charges me."


That.  You see a baby mountain lion, bear, bobcat, etc., by itself, you get the fark out of there.  Observe from a distance if you have to.

I've seen several mountain lions on the hike and/or in the back country and every single time they didn't notice me or they were scrambling to get the hell away from me.  They *are* dangerous but attacks are very rare and almost always because the subject pissed them off.  I've had way fewer mööse encounters/sightings and those things worry me more than mountain lions.


Moose bites can be pretty nasti, you know.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's very clearly a "get the fark out of here" move. If big kitty had wanted to attack, none of us would ever have seen the video.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soft Kitty, Warm Kitty
Little Ball of Fur
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: So my apologies. He's not simply a moron who thinks, "hey, cougar attack, this should be good for some views." He's a moron who thinks, "hey, lone cougar cub on the trail, let's see how close I can get," and then follows that up with, "wow, angry mother cougar, let's keep filming while it charges me."


And now he has millions of views and has newsmedia contacting him. He'll have hundreds of thousands of followers in no time and will be making enough money as an "influencer" by hawking "Cougar Repellent" and various makes and models of "defensive weaponry for the modern trail runner" that he'll never have to work again in his life.

"Moron" might be right, but "Soon to be Rich Moron" is more accurate. And we all know that in a meritocracy, we treat rich people better because they are better people.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....but that's not my leg!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of unsatisfied cougars in Utah, given plural marriage.

scene from Paint Your Wagon
Youtube R8jpo9drz30
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude should have thrown rocks much sooner.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: Soft Kitty, Warm Kitty
Little Ball of Fur


Mamma Kitty Coming Closer
Grrrr Grrrr Grrrr
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: "Moron" might be right, but "Soon to be Rich Moron" is more accurate. And we all know that in a meritocracy, we treat rich people better because they are better people.


'murica,
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: 169th Cousin: Soft Kitty, Warm Kitty
Little Ball of Fur

Mamma Kitty Coming Closer
Grrrr Grrrr Grrrr


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Dude should have thrown rocks much sooner.


Bending down to get them might not have been wise while it was close.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally a cougar gives a warning.

Like sending a drink to your table.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The time to GTFO is as soon as you see the babby carnivore.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh F*ck - denial.
F*ck you! - anger.
Please go away - bargaining.
Oh shiat - depression.
Ok this is when I f*cking die - acceptance
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's very clearly a "get the fark out of here" move. If big kitty had wanted to attack, none of us would ever have seen the video.


Oh we would have seen it but on liveleak. With lots of blood-curdling screams. And then a long period of quiet.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cussing apparently doesn't work to scare off mountain lions. Who knew.
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far my dog and pepper spray have been enough to discourage any animal, wild or domestic, from attacking us.  Although I've never encountered anything that dangerous.  I saw a bobcat once that promptly ran like hell when my dog barked at it.  And I had to pepper spray an aggressive dog that wanted to fight with my dog once too.  The owner got pissed at me but if you aren't going to control your dog or even put it on a leash you don't get to biatch when I'm forced to do what I have to do.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGogmagog: Abox: Dude should have thrown rocks much sooner.

Bending down to get them might not have been wise while it was close.


It's exactly what he did to end the encounter.  Took one rock.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGogmagog: Abox: Dude should have thrown rocks much sooner.

Bending down to get them might not have been wise while it was close.


Better late than never.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When they get into the attack stance, you know you're screwed.

Ooooo yeah...
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: This is why I always carry a laser pointer with me when I am out for a run.


I do carry a laser pointer..  actually two... one for pointing out job details for clients, and the other is attached to my handgun....
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: The Googles Do Nothing: This is why I always carry a laser pointer with me when I am out for a run.

I do carry a laser pointer..  actually two... one for pointing out job details for clients, and the other is attached to my handgun....


What line of work are you in that you need to shoot clients?
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He should have gone jogging wearing one of these:

upload-assets.vice.comView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UberDave: Pocket Ninja: And I'll modify my earlier comment because it now appears, from watching a clip that begins earlier than the one included in TFA, that this genius actually did not begin filming when the cougar began to stalk him. He began filming before the cougar even appeared, when he encountered one of its young cubs alone on the trail. And that instead of filming discreetly, from a distance, he started approach it for a better shot. And then the cougar came out and began to advance.

So my apologies. He's not simply a moron who thinks, "hey, cougar attack, this should be good for some views." He's a moron who thinks, "hey, lone cougar cub on the trail, let's see how close I can get," and then follows that up with, "wow, angry mother cougar, let's keep filming while it charges me."


That.  You see a baby mountain lion, bear, bobcat, etc., by itself, you get the fark out of there.  Observe from a distance if you have to.

I've seen several mountain lions on the hike and/or in the back country and every single time they didn't notice me or they were scrambling to get the hell away from me.  They *are* dangerous but attacks are very rare and almost always because the subject pissed them off.  I've had way fewer mööse encounters/sightings and those things worry me more than mountain lions.


Funnied for mööse

Were you in the fjords?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: OlderGuy: The Googles Do Nothing: This is why I always carry a laser pointer with me when I am out for a run.

I do carry a laser pointer..  actually two... one for pointing out job details for clients, and the other is attached to my handgun....

What line of work are you in that you need to shoot clients?


Police officer?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: OlderGuy: The Googles Do Nothing: This is why I always carry a laser pointer with me when I am out for a run.

I do carry a laser pointer..  actually two... one for pointing out job details for clients, and the other is attached to my handgun....

What line of work are you in that you need to shoot clients?


It's for the subcontractors, not the clients. He builds James Bond villain lairs.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: OlderGuy: The Googles Do Nothing: This is why I always carry a laser pointer with me when I am out for a run.

I do carry a laser pointer..  actually two... one for pointing out job details for clients, and the other is attached to my handgun....

What line of work are you in that you need to shoot clients?


TV network executive?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The last thing you do when a big cat comes at you like this is run.  If you run, their natural instinct is to chase you down and kill you.  By slowly backing off, you just might be okay.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Callous: So far my dog and pepper spray have been enough to discourage any animal, wild or domestic, from attacking us.  Although I've never encountered anything that dangerous.  I saw a bobcat once that promptly ran like hell when my dog barked at it.  And I had to pepper spray an aggressive dog that wanted to fight with my dog once too.  The owner got pissed at me but if you aren't going to control your dog or even put it on a leash you don't get to biatch when I'm forced to do what I have to do.


I do carry pepper spray with me when running or walking in my neighborhood/town/parks/trails because I have had numerous encounters with large unleashed dogs, one of which hopped on my back and almost knocked me over.   I've never had to actually employ it but I've come close.  I assume I'd have to use it on the irate owner as well.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FARKIHOW: Surviving a Mountain Lion Encounter

Fark user imageView Full Size

1. Recognize that you're in deep shiat, son. Even if the mountain lion appears super fat and lazy, if it's positioned low to the ground with its tail twitching back and forth, you're pretty much Tender Vittles, unless you...

Fark user imageView Full Size

2. Fight the mountain lion like a 9th Grader who's finally had enough with a bully. Your mind will he filled with fear, your legs will be shaky, but it's now or never, Poindexter. Call the mountain lion a pussy, then encourage it to make the first move, so it will get in more trouble than you will later, if/when you survive.

Fark user imageView Full Size

3. Yell insults loudly to stun the mountain lion with both the harshness of your biting criticisms and the sheer amount of noise a person of your relatively petite stature can shockingly produce.

Fark user imageView Full Size

4. Challenge the mountain lion to a game of Hacky Sack®. Compared to humans, mountain lions are at a severe anatomical disadvantage when it comes to skill sports involving kicking things into the air for extended repetitions without them hitting the ground.

Fark user imageView Full Size

5. Brag about surviving the attack to impress women. Anyone that can fend off a mountain lion is probably good in bed, women know this implicitly, so use it to your advantage, hero.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: ChrisDe: OlderGuy: The Googles Do Nothing: This is why I always carry a laser pointer with me when I am out for a run.

I do carry a laser pointer..  actually two... one for pointing out job details for clients, and the other is attached to my handgun....

What line of work are you in that you need to shoot clients?

Police officer?


Teacher?
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe she just wanted a drink.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I can't even begin to understand the mindset of someone who, upon being actively threatened by a wild, predatory cat while jogging alone in the woods, has as his first responsive thought the notion that he should take out his cellphone and begin filming. But, hey, whatever. I guess this was scary enough that we can excuse the vertical video this time.


Maybe he thought cougar Karen was going to attack and he wanted proof for the police. That biatch seemed pretty angry he was on her trail near her kids.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Pocket Ninja: I can't even begin to understand the mindset of someone who, upon being actively threatened by a wild, predatory cat while jogging alone in the woods, has as his first responsive thought the notion that he should take out his cellphone and begin filming. But, hey, whatever. I guess this was scary enough that we can excuse the vertical video this time.

Maybe he thought cougar Karen was going to attack and he wanted proof for the police. That biatch seemed pretty angry he was on her trail near her kids.


This is likely the only time in my life I will ever side with a Karen.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Destructor: Kitty! He just wanted belly rubs.

/Seriously guy, pick up a rock and throw it at the cat.


That's what he finally did at the end and it worked instantly.  You can see him dip down and pick one up and then jostle the camera as he throws it.   It took him way too long to do it.     Maybe he was afraid of kneeling down and looking smaller or vulnerable, but he could have yelled at the same time.    He also wasn't screaming enough.   When he did yell it absolutely had an effect.   By dragging it out, he was also at risk of falling backwards.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: OlderGuy: The Googles Do Nothing: This is why I always carry a laser pointer with me when I am out for a run.

I do carry a laser pointer..  actually two... one for pointing out job details for clients, and the other is attached to my handgun....

What line of work are you in that you need to shoot clients?


Hmmm..  I do shoot them a text when I arrive at the location, but those are non-lethal..  you are aware that words will never hurt you.  The handgun is for dangerous animals.. mostly four legged, but some two legged ones show up sometimes...  those tend to run away from the red dot...
 
TurningHardWood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Really?  No PS with an accordion yet?  I'm disappointed
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: UberDave: Pocket Ninja: And I'll modify my earlier comment because it now appears, from watching a clip that begins earlier than the one included in TFA, that this genius actually did not begin filming when the cougar began to stalk him. He began filming before the cougar even appeared, when he encountered one of its young cubs alone on the trail. And that instead of filming discreetly, from a distance, he started approach it for a better shot. And then the cougar came out and began to advance.

So my apologies. He's not simply a moron who thinks, "hey, cougar attack, this should be good for some views." He's a moron who thinks, "hey, lone cougar cub on the trail, let's see how close I can get," and then follows that up with, "wow, angry mother cougar, let's keep filming while it charges me."


That.  You see a baby mountain lion, bear, bobcat, etc., by itself, you get the fark out of there.  Observe from a distance if you have to.

I've seen several mountain lions on the hike and/or in the back country and every single time they didn't notice me or they were scrambling to get the hell away from me.  They *are* dangerous but attacks are very rare and almost always because the subject pissed them off.  I've had way fewer mööse encounters/sightings and those things worry me more than mountain lions.

Funnied for mööse

Were you in the fjords?


Full of pine trees ?
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For someone living in Provo, it's entirely understandable to believe Cougars are weak and harmless.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He sounded like a cultured Spicoli.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: Bending down to get them might not have been wise while it was close.


I have an emergency whistle on the shoulder strap of my Camelbak.  

By not taking that risk to lean over and pick up a rock, he was putting himself at constant risk of falling down backwards.     So, scream and wave an arm around while bending down.  His loudest screams absolutely caused the cougar to pause.

Or, if he really thought this was life or death, but not willing to pick up a rock, maybe there was something already in his hand he could have thrown?    If not his phone, then his keys.

Or, if he wasn't willing to throw his phone, maybe he could have used it to get 911 on the line and aware of his location in case he was attacked.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.