(AlterNet)   America is playing nuclear chicken, which is surprisingly not a KFC menu item   (alternet.org) divider line
stuhayes2010
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is different from the past 60 years how?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh I'm sure Trump and Putin had a long talk before any of this happened and Putin said it was OK.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: This is different from the past 60 years how?


This.  So very farkin' much this.  Subby and author of TFA might want to change their panties for some dry ones.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Repeat. From every year since 1947. Also Donnie is playing "you show me yours and I'll show you mine" with the stunt double of his new friend.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's pronounced nucular
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: This is different from the past 60 years how?


What It's Like Being a Millennial (Give Me the Respect I Didn't Earn)
pearls before swine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Chicken is a game in which two parties find themselves on a path where some affirmative action by one party is required to prevent a collision.

This is very much not that.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: This is different from the past 60 years how?


A bullshiat article from AlterNet? Well, I never!
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
News flashia
the US and its allies have been routinely practicing for the possibility of war with Russia and its allies since 1947!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: This is different from the past 60 years how?


Right. This is routine. It's not "nuclear chicken," it's the sort of thing that Russia expects to see now and then. And of course the article wants you to think that Trump is to blame. I sure hope Biden gets elected to the Senate as he wants.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rolladuck: News flashia
the US and its allies have been routinely practicing for the possibility of war with Russia and its allies since 1947!


flashia => flash!
GDISM
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.