"Everyone in the village near God's Mountain, deep in Karen country". Oh great there is a country of Karens now   (nytimes.com)
20
    More: Interesting, Burma, Aung San, Karen people, Ethnic cleansing, ethnic Karen of Myanmar, Communist Party of Burma, Twin leaders of Myanmar, Johnny Htoo  
566 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2020 at 4:16 PM



20 Comments
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Karen jokes have been overused by now.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The Karen jokes have been overused by now.


Would you like to speak to FARK's manager?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: kdawg7736: The Karen jokes have been overused by now.

Would you like to speak to FARK's manager?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The Karen jokes have been overused by now.


That's exactly what a Karen would say.
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The Karen jokes have been overused by now.


Awwwwe, I didn't expect you to be so Karen.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Country Karen wears a mullet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When it rebelled against its mother country, they wanted to speak to the monarch first.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, great find, Subby - I'd forgotten all about those kids.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Open a hair salon, capitalize on that shiat.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If this is going to be  Karen thread, fill it with good Karens.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What an unbelievably sad story...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I like kids who DON'T get drafted as children in to a drug lord's army.

/kidding
//well trumping
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Karen country?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I like kids who DON'T get drafted as children in to a drug lord's army.

/kidding
//well trumping


Yeah!
Now all the Karen's will VOTE FOR YOU!!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: What an unbelievably sad story...


Yeah, I read the article yesterday and thought it was better not to make a joke.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I like kids who DON'T get drafted as children in to a drug lord's army.


Er... that's not even close.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

- Norm Macdonald
 
deadsanta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I like kids who DON'T get drafted as children in to a drug lord's army.

/kidding
//well trumping


It actually wasn't a drug lord's army per se, although they probably raised money any way they could.  It was an army basically fighting to keep its people from being ethnically cleansed from their homeland.  And failing.  Failing so badly that they tried to use children as magical charms against bullets.  That is some Children's Crusade-level desperation.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: If this is going to be  Karen thread, fill it with good Karens.

[Fark user image 400x451]



Can only think of one right now...

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
