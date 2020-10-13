 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Your job: Tie a tracking device to a live murder hornet with dental floss so you can follow it back to its nest. Good Luck, we're all counting on you   (fox8.com) divider line
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Have they considered just asking the murder hornet where its nest is?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm holding out for the reckless manslaughter hornets.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ow, ow, ow, OWWW!! Fark!....ow...ow..."
 
Insain2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know you can go to prison for stalking........
 
xxxHAHAguyxxx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
::comes back while man is being stung repeatedly::
"I just wanted to tell you both "Good luck", we're all counting on you."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Imma go with No.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm good with "somewhere on the other side of the continent"
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
38 hours a week so there's no benefits or vacation time. Don't complain or we replace you with someone with a better attitude.
 
Brockalisk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Officials earlier in the month reported trying to glue a radio tag to another live hornet so they could follow it back to its nest, but the glue did not dry fast enough. The radio tag fell off and the hornet ultimately could not fly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like a job for Coyote

STUNG by a GIANT HORNET!
Youtube i7VMcMJBjD4
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why not just tie a really long piece of dental floss to it and forget about the tracking device?
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just give it a free iPhone and tell it there are cute wasps in their area
 
dittybopper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know who always carried dental floss?

media-amazon.comView Full Size


Miguel Sanchez from Perfection, NV, that's who.
 
Riche
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Sounds like a job for Coyote

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/i7VMcMJB​jD4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


WTF is WRONG with some people?

(skip to 11:30 if you just want to watch the sting)
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dittybopper: You know who always carried dental floss?



Frank Zappa?
Frank Zappa - Montana
Youtube smZA9Jv3qH0
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't know whether to be impressed with how small electronics have gotten or how f$cking big these hornets are.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I don't know whether to be impressed with how small electronics have gotten or how f$cking big these hornets are.


Just strap a iPhone to it with a contact tracing app installed.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


It is a slightly smaller tracker than this.  They were able to cut the weight be reducing from 4 D batteries to only 4 AA Lithium Ion batteries.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Sounds like a job for Coyote

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/i7VMcMJB​jD4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


The video would've been better if he stumbled off the edge.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
that reminds me back in the 80s when we convinced robbie to blow in the hole of a cement wall where a nest was.   they turned his face into a pin cushion and his head looked like that candy commercial.


Fark user imageView Full Size



/csb
//he still blames me and the last time I brought it up he threw an open beer at me.
 
