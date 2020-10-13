 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   World's most elite sex club to hold kinky Black Death-themed Halloween bash during the coronavirus pandemic, promises to get the rich and famous attendees infected with more than just the usual STD's (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


beware of uninvited guests
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can see it now, seven different rooms all different colors with the last one being black with a clock in it.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's probably safer than most social gatherings:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad to see farkers are well acquainted with the original source material.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's the buffet?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 382x513]

beware of uninvited guests


I see we're done here. I'll just show myself out...
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snctm: Where the elite meet to eat and skeet.

Snctm: In the rctm.

Snctm: Where all the money in the world can't buy you a vowel.
 
Cockpuncher to the Stars
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF does "around 99 people" mean? Sometimes as few as 98.4, or as many as 99.98?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


POE: My tale was a nightmare, not a suggestion for a real masque!

BLAIR: Story of my afterlife, Edgar. Mine wasn't an instruction manual.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cockpuncher to the Stars: WTF does "around 99 people" mean? Sometimes as few as 98.4, or as many as 99.98?


Schrodinger's Pussy.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cockpuncher to the Stars: WTF does "around 99 people" mean? Sometimes as few as 98.4, or as many as 99.98?


99 will be their base temperature before the fever hits. And the coughing. And the hard time breathing....
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/ summoned by the Ritual of Ash'Kente

Discworld Death: " Midnight at that party is going to be interesting. "

Wizard: " And why is that? "

Death: " They're going to take off my mask "


// also, oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vincent Price or GTFO!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: [Fark user image 425x242]

POE: My tale was a nightmare, not a suggestion for a real masque!

BLAIR: Story of my afterlife, Edgar. Mine wasn't an instruction manual.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rinse off with bleach after, should be ok.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: It's probably safer than most social gatherings:

[Fark user image 236x352]


Fark user imageView Full Size


I, for one, welcome our rubber-clad overlords.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah I totally want to swap fluids with a bunch of bitcoin bros, d-list celebs, and waifish wannabe actresses that are getting paid to get jizzed on by the aforementioned bros and Gary Busy.

/Brock Pierce in a sexy..... fark I can't even
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Mad_Radhu: It's probably safer than most social gatherings:

[Fark user image 236x352]

[Fark user image 850x1275]

I, for one, welcome our rubber-clad overlords.


I can't imagine using that lower zipper. Sure it gives access, but the teeth from the zipper...
 
rogue49
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So THAT is how it is in their family...
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Fursecution: Mad_Radhu: It's probably safer than most social gatherings:

[Fark user image 236x352]

[Fark user image 850x1275]

I, for one, welcome our rubber-clad overlords.

I can't imagine using that lower zipper. Sure it gives access, but the teeth from the zipper...


that's why there's a hose.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
World's most elite sex club

What does that mean, only 7's and above?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Snctm spokesperson added: "It's a bit of renaissance for us and it's our pleasure to be back."
"We anticipate our return to Los Angeles and Moscow in the coming weeks and months.

I see they are also anticipating a Biden win and relocation of their best watersports customer.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's all fun & games until daddy has a massive heart attack...


Fark user imageView Full Size



\Juliet Bravo!
\\\Juliet Bravo!
\\\...
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Fursecution: Mad_Radhu: It's probably safer than most social gatherings:

[Fark user image 236x352]

[Fark user image 850x1275]

I, for one, welcome our rubber-clad overlords.

I can't imagine using that lower zipper. Sure it gives access, but the teeth from the zipper...


Vagina Dentata!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wasn't the Black Death the Bubonic Plague? Like, how're they gonna do the buboes theme?
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just recently watched "Eyes Wide Shut" and it is the worst farking movie ever filmed.

Kubrick is pretty overrated but that was just pure garbage.

The two beaver scenes with Nicole Kidman are its only redeeming feature.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Mad_Radhu: It's probably safer than most social gatherings:

[Fark user image 236x352]

[Fark user image image 850x1275]

I, for one, welcome our rubber-clad overlords.


That makes two of us!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wait... What?
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CzarChasm: / summoned by the Ritual of Ash'Kente

Discworld Death: " Midnight at that party is going to be interesting. "

Wizard: " And why is that? "

Death: " They're going to take off my mask "


// also, oblig:

[Fark user image 584x393]


You just need to perform the Rite backwards for it to work in this case.
 
