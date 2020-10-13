 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Researchers working with Hadron Collider are 'confident' they'll contact parallel universe in mere days, hopefully not the one where Germany won WWII   (sciencenatures.com) divider line
41
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

802 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 13 Oct 2020 at 8:35 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I dunno guys. This is still 2020, and I'm not all that sure that we want to know if we're the baddies.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now that is a fine upstanding source if I ever saw one.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Researchers contact parallel universe where Nazi's won WW2. They send over a scouting party and see 2020 and Donald. They leave, close the door behind them, lock it and never come back.
 
1funguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good.

Hope they have fat free peanut butter cookies.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can they take me along for a one way trip to said parallel universe? Provided that they don't open a gateway to the warp and summon the Chaos Gods...you know what, screw it.  Tzeentch here I come.
 
turboke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope the parallel universe has proofreaders.
 
It's Bensane Garrison! [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh my God does this mean I can finally go home and see how president Hillary Clinton handled the Corona virus?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This one?
kategale.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Element65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Now that is a fine upstanding source if I ever saw one.


Conspiracy theories mixed in with a few real science stories and articles obviously run through google translate, I agree it seems legit.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hahaha hardon collider. It gets me every time.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

turboke: I hope the parallel universe has proofreaders.


This. That article reads like someone was having a stroke.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: This one?
[kategale.files.wordpress.com image 720x530]


Ooohhh.......how you doing, sister?

Want to make my millennium?
 
NEDM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Because when I want serious scientific news about CERN attempting to prove the existence of parallel universes, I go to a site that doesn't proofread and can't be arsed to use a tab icon different from the default Blogspot one.
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*turns on the news, sees MAGA*

Are we the baddies parallel universe?
 
mattj1984
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's some fine Lorem Ipsum.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Will this be the universe where Deadpool protects baby Hitler or kills him? So confusing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harlee: turboke: I hope the parallel universe has proofreaders.

This. That article reads like someone was having a stroke.


I genuinely thought I was having one at first.
 
p89tech
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: This one?
[kategale.files.wordpress.com image 720x530]


We can only hope.

Seriously, where can I get some of the shiat the fine editors and reporters at "sciencenatures.com" are on?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: Oh my God does this mean I can finally go home and see how president Hillary Clinton handled the Corona virus?


im7.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meanwhile on Fark in a different universe:
Researchers working with Hadron Collider are 'confident' they'll contact parallel universe in mere days, hopefully not the one where Trump won in 2016.
 
OldJames
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hope it's this one
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And in that parallel universe, Trump is some sort of official in the Nazi party because in that world his grandfather never immigrated to the U.S. but instead rose up the ranks to a higher office.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I dunno guys. This is still 2020, and I'm not all that sure that we want to know if we're the baddies.


They're going to open a doorway to a universe ruled by a personified year 2020, who will then cross over here to kill us all!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TRANSLATION:

"We mean we might see a hidden dimension."

There are thought to be several hidden dimensions, and the experiment is expected to unfold one of them to give us a glimpse.

If we 'glimpse,' something like the hidden link between space, time, and mass, that would be really interesting and change our understanding of, and our place within, the universe.

That is what the article meant to say.  I'm sure.
 
Riche
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess the Weekly World News has rebranded.

I hope Batboy is doing well these days.
 
I want that sauce Morty! [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this one of those Science articles where the journalist writing the story completely butchers what the scientist said in order to make a clickbaity headline?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It is even probable that gravity from our own universe may "transfer" into this parallel universe, researchers at the LHC say.

So we're going to be causing poltergeists in some other universe?  Kind of a dick move.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harlee: turboke: I hope the parallel universe has proofreaders.

This. That article reads like someone was having a stroke.


One-handed typing is, um, hard.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Element65: SVC_conservative: Now that is a fine upstanding source if I ever saw one.

Conspiracy theories mixed in with a few real science stories and articles obviously run through google translate, I agree it seems legit.


Fark nukes accurate breaking-news stories that link to wrongthinkers.  We can only hope that they will also delete links to garbage sites.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You mean the one where stephen root is collecting films or something?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you start to see a lot more goatees by the end of the week, you'll know they were successful.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was counting on an Earth devouring black hole.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"many of whom initially warned the high energy particle collider would start the top of our universe with the making a part of its own."

what?

"Instead, the model forecasts that black holes might form at energy levels of no but 9.5 TeV in six dimensions and 11.9 TeV in 10 dimensions."

What? Levels of no?
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I assume "researchers working with the LHC" = Janitor from the LHC who was smoking a joint the size of a tampon during the interview.
 
sleze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bored Scientists Now Just Sticking Random Things Into Large Hadron Collider
Youtube atG3H3rTTsI
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "many of whom initially warned the high energy particle collider would start the top of our universe with the making a part of its own."

what?

"Instead, the model forecasts that black holes might form at energy levels of no but 9.5 TeV in six dimensions and 11.9 TeV in 10 dimensions."

What? Levels of no?


I'm guessing these are energy levels full of spiders.
 
MTWFS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The man in the high castle frowns on your shenanigans.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Another dimension, another dimension
Another dimension, another dimension?

Beastie Boys - Intergalactic
Youtube qORYO0atB6g
 
Corvus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It will be the universe that Republicans are calling for Hillary Clinton's impeachment because a total 50,000 Americans died of covid before the virus was stamped out by her administration and life went back to normal.
 
Mr. Cat Poop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


On alert.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.