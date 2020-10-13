 Skip to content
 
(London Evening Standard)   Second wave of coronavirus hits hard for one, first case of reinfection now confirmed in the US   (standard.co.uk) divider line
21
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Please God, let it be Trump!

Checks article, dammit. Just a 25 year old catching a mutated strain 3 months after catching it. Oh well, maybe in January.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised it took this long.

Perhaps that is the reason for the "confirmed" bit
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was an article on Fark a couple weeks back about some guy getting it for the second time.

Although since it says the second test was in June, I'm guessing this is more a follow up.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It also strongly suggests that individuals who have tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 should continue to take serious precautions when it comes to the virus, including social distancing, wearing face masks, and handwashing."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This confirms it, Covid is not going to ever go away until we actually get serious with a Lockdown and mask usage.

This is going to continue until our leadership changes, or enough people die. By enough I mean until every single one of us left, knows a few people who have died from Covid.
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....I have a co-worker who's been on quarantine now for almost a month - tests positive but has shown no symptoms, and the docs are trying to figure out what's going on.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AtlanticCoast63: ....I have a co-worker who's been on quarantine now for almost a month - tests positive but has shown no symptoms, and the docs are trying to figure out what's going on.


That's... interesting.  I wonder if/how much virus they shed, and how contagious they are at this point... You're coworker might be a COVID-Carl/Karen... (A la Typhoid Mary)
 
FlyinS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe. I don't know. Stop being a dumbfark? Crazy ask I know.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is not the first re-infection confirmed. Doctors have been talking about it since August. Heck, I submitted an article about it in August.

What has bene new is gene sequencing of both the first and second infection.

Gene sequencing is not required for the diagnosis. Only positive tests.

Stop spreading lies, please.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong.  Reinfection is just a rumor started by the Gynese.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dude, we're not out of the first wave yet.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: It is not the first re-infection confirmed. Doctors have been talking about it since August. Heck, I submitted an article about it in August.

What has bene new is gene sequencing of both the first and second infection.

Gene sequencing is not required for the diagnosis. Only positive tests.

Stop spreading lies, please.


Because telling people that this is the first is going to...what, exactly?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Doesn't mean vaccines won't work, just means we are gonna get a vaccine shot every Covid season. 

Also, could just be a guy who was immunocompromised.  Actually, some of the things I am hearing about COVID is that it may leave you immunocompromised, which would mean if you got it, a vaccine will not stop you from re-getting it, but a vaccine could prevent you from getting it the first time.  If I understand right.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavi​r​us-live-updates/2020/10/12/922980490/s​cientists-confirm-nevada-man-was-infec​ted-twice-with-coronavirus

NPR covered it better.
A 25-year-old was infected twice with the coronavirus earlier this year, scientists in Nevada have confirmed. It is the first confirmed case of so-called reinfection with the virus in the U.S. and the fifth confirmed reinfection case worldwide.
The cases underscore the importance of social distancing and wearing masks even if you were previously infected with the virus, and they raise questions about how the human immune system reacts to the virus.
The two infections in the Nevada patient occurred about six weeks apart, according to a case study published Monday in the medical journal The Lancet. The patient originally tested positive for the virus in April and had symptoms including a cough and nausea. He recovered and tested negative for the virus in May.
But at the end of May, he went to an urgent care center with symptoms including fever, cough and dizziness. In early June, he tested positive again and ended up in the hospital.
"The second infection was symptomatically more severe than the first," the authors of the study write. The patient survived his second bout with COVID-19.
This is the second confirmed case of coronavirus reinfection in which the patient was sicker the second time. A patient in Ecuador also suffered a more serious case of COVID-19 the second time they were infected with the virus.
Scientists are unsure why this might be. In theory, the body's immune system should make antibodies after the first infection that help it combat the virus more effectively if the person is exposed to the same virus again.
"There are many reasons why a person might get sicker the second time around," explains Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunobiology at Yale University who was not involved in the Nevada study. For example, "they may have been exposed to a lot higher levels of the virus the second time around," she says, or the immune response from the first infection might be making the disease worse rather than better.
But, she stresses, "this is all very speculative" because scientists still have very little information about the mechanisms at play.
One of the biggest outstanding questions is how widespread reinfection might be. It's difficult to confirm cases in which a person is infected twice. Scientists must have the nasal swabs from both the first and second infection in order to compare the genomes of both virus samples.
Only the most advanced hospital and laboratory facilities have the equipment and personnel to do the genome sequencing and analyze the results. As a result, most cases of reinfection are likely going undetected.
Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, says it seems that about 90% of people who have experienced "a clear, symptomatic infection" have the antibodies to fight off another infection, "perhaps for about a year."
"Of course, that leaves 10% who don't" have sufficient antibodies to fight off a second infection, he wrote in an email to NPR. "[T]hey have precisely the same risk as anyone out there, thus a small but significant number of reinfections."
The authors of the new study also raise the possibility that cases of people being infected multiple times could have implications for the efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine, since some people exposed to the virus may not be mounting sufficient immune responses to protect themselves from a second infection.
But Iwasaki says such cases have no bearing on the efficacy of a future vaccine. The virus can deploy proteins to get in the way of the immune response, whereas a vaccine has none of those proteins, she explains. "The good thing about a vaccine is that it can induce much better immunity, a much longer lasting immunity, than the natural exposure to the the virus," she says.
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Because telling people that this is the first is going to...what, exactly?


I see two big problems.

Make it seem like a one-in-a-million rarity. That is the immediate problem.

Make them think that the way to confirm a second infection, any infection, is sequencing the genes of the virus that somebody has. That is an incredible example of moving goalposts.

What is rare is the genetic sequencing with each diagnosis, not the reinfection.

We should not be confusing people about how doctors diagnose infections. We should not make genetic sequencing a requirement for any diagnosis, let alone for a diagnosis of a virus as important as nCoV19. that will make people trust doctors even less, by setting an incredibly rare and high bar for them to accept a diagnosis, and future diagnoses of non-Covid viruses.

We should not be making people think reinfection is a one-in-8million occurrence. That path leads to disaster, even above the disasters we already have.

I didn't expect to need to spell this out, but there are my reasons, which I think are sufficient, and even necessary to maintaining medical practice. gene sequencing of every infection? That is unfeasible and unnecessary.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: This confirms it, Covid is not going to ever go away until we actually get serious with a Lockdown and mask usage.

This is going to continue until our leadership changes, or enough people die. By enough I mean until every single one of us left, knows a few people who have died from Covid.


It will have to be a leadership change.  Because unless and until that happens, no amount of preventable deaths is going to move the needle one iota unless it's somehow directly correlated with a stock market drop, and they'll get  try to fix that in a way that doesn't actually address COVID or the real economy.

If 215,000 confirmed casualties as a result of their farkery isn't enough to make them look up from the financial pages and pretend to give a shiat, then i guarantee 25 million isn't going to do it, either.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And as usual, it is being soft peddled, like when they used to soft pedal airborne transmission.

"We have no reason to believe [obviously bad news]"
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Dude, we're not out of the first wave yet.


Apparently the virus doesn't know that.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: The two infections in the Nevada patient occurred about six weeks apart


How to tell when someone is doing it wrong.

/ find out what he's doing, then use that a a guide for how not to do things
 
havocmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is it too much to ask that this virus give us some sort of signature symptom? It would be so much easier to deal with if the symptoms weren't basically "the flu, but really really bad". I feel like people would take it more seriously and it would be a lot easier to spot, isolate and eliminate.

Give me some bleeding from the navel or white colored diarrhea or something.
 
