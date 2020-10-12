 Skip to content
(NPR)   California AG and Secretary of State issue cease-and-desist letters to California GOP putting out fake ballot boxes. GOP replies that their votes don't count   (npr.org) divider line
    California, Republican Party, Voting, Democracy, Voting system, State Alex Padilla, Orange County, California  
604 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Oct 2020 at 7:30 AM



markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Find anyone who did this and is now openly flaunting their lawlessness, peel them with a cheese grater, and toss them into a bed of fire ants.

That's the only way they'll learn.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I don't understand why this isn't a crime
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why yes...we can just deploy ballot boxes on our own.
Here's one that's in a (insert party here) neighborhood. That the opposition party installed. Without oversight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I don't understand why this isn't a crime


It is.  A little hard to enforce at the time.  Any movement to stop it will be seen as partisan.  Luckily, there's a statute of limitations on things like this, so hopefully after 11/4 something will happen.

/Not holding my breath.
//GOP: Breaks law
Dems: That's illegal.  For a lot of really good reasons.  Stop doing that.
GOP: STOP OPPRESSING MY FREEDOMS
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The law and order party of trump.... just another sham
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Give them all bright red paintjobs.
 
Corona Cure [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I do believe if anyone sees one of these boxes, or searches them out...should destroy it with something.  Duct tape itclosed with warnings of FAKE BALLOT BOX signs.  Or, just up and remove it take it to a legal voting place and drop it off there.
We the people can fight the if the laws can't intervene.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you know every one of the farkstains behind placing these monuments to election fraud goes on and on about how much they love America and democracy and the constitution.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ten bucks says a whole bunch of these will be "found dumped in a creek" after the election.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Right wingers: when you're too scared to be a terrorist like the midwest terrorist guys, you just try to scam people into putting their vote in the trash.

Bulldoze everything right wingers love. Bulldoze the farking shiat out of it.
 
LL316
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How is this anything other than election tampering?
 
kindms
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So does it invalidate the votes left in them ? Because that would seem to be the proper way to handle it and jailing the people who put them out
 
NetOwl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: And you know every one of the farkstains behind placing these monuments to election fraud goes on and on about how much they love America and democracy and the constitution.


99% of them hav devoted significant time to their delusion that Mexican people are rigging the election.

Painfully stupid.
 
Northern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I don't understand why this isn't a crime


The GOP knows at least on some level that those ballots won't be counted.  You would think a political candidate would want their votes counted.  But hey it's 2020 and close to half of this country are smoking crack and screaming at trees.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why just a "cease and desist"?

This is clear and obvious fraud.  A dropbox is a legal entity.  Simply putting the words "official drop box" on it does not make it official.

What they are doing is intercepting legal voting ballots.  That is against the law.  It would be a felony to tamper with just regular mail in that manner.

Why the fark do we not come down harder on the GOP when they do things that are so blatantly illegal?!

In the end, it's probably best to just warn people in CA to be aware of where they are dropping their votes.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I don't understand why this isn't a crime


It is.
 
lordbannon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So what's the angle here? GOP knows they aren't winning California anyway, so they collect votes for Trump, which mysteriously "disappear" and are found randomly in a storage unit two days after the election, then they scream voter fraud?
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sure, JB signed a law - with provisions! And the CA GOP is in contravention of those provisions. Comply with the law.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NetOwl: Mr. Coffee Nerves: And you know every one of the farkstains behind placing these monuments to election fraud goes on and on about how much they love America and democracy and the constitution.

99% of them hav devoted significant time to their delusion that Mexican people are rigging the election.

Painfully stupid.


It's less stupidity and more that they are actively looking for justification to get rid of voting since they keep losing the popular vote. It's an aggressively anti-American stance and the GOP can't be allowed to continue to exist now that they're adopted it.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I don't understand why this isn't a crime


Ballot harvesting is legal in California. But it's only OK when Democrats do it, obviously.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Even attempting it should be a crime that serves jail time.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrmopar5287: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I don't understand why this isn't a crime

Ballot harvesting is legal in California. But it's only OK when Democrats do it, obviously.


The GOP and this guy think we're all too dumb to tell the difference between this and ballot harvesting.
 
