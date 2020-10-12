 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   While Europe and America are starting to enjoy the second wave of Covid-19, most Asian-Pacific countries are like "Covid who?"   (cnn.com) divider line
2
    More: Obvious, World Health Organization, Democracy, Asia-Pacific, Pandemic, Public health, Epidemiology, Asia-Pacific region thanks, South Korea  
•       •       •

185 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2020 at 5:31 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In the US, we aren't going to be on a second wave anytime soon. Our first one hasn't even crested yet.
 
ansius
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Europe is having a second wave, but the US still hasn't finished its first one.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://ig.ft.com/coronavirus-chart/?a​reas=eur&areas=usa&areasRegional=usny&​areasRegional=usca&areasRegional=usfl&​areasRegional=ustx&byDate=0&cumulative​=0&logScale=1&perMillion=1&values=deat​hs
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.