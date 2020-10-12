 Skip to content
(CNN)   Guess this one won't be ready before election day   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
That's two down
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It's relieving to see two companies actually following protocols despite Trump just wanting them to fill up syringes with whatever ASAP for votes
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

No it's not. This is a normal thing that happens over the course of trials. It doesn't mean they're not still safe and viable vaccines. They're just not happening on Trump's timetable is all.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

As we've all said.
Technically it's three that have been halted but the one from Inovio was stopped by the FDA because of questions about a proprietary injection system.
There are lots of trials going on, I'm sure.
I doubt this is the only thing J&J is working on.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

I'm pretty sure this is what Bob meant. Trump's miracle vaccine won't come out within the next 3 weeks.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Best to avoid an I Am Legend scenario whoever possible.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Ok, but this doesn't mean the vaccines are "out of the running." 2020 is bleak enough without that sort of pessimism, whether intentional or not.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Any negativity you perceive is your own


//That's going in the profile
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Trump's gotta be pissing blood every time one of these gets halted.

"Where's my farking vaccine!?"

/yer goin to prison after this is all over, President Homelander
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The quickest a fully ready vaccine ever developed was for Measles (50 years ago) and it took 4 years for that one one to be developed.  Anyone who thinks it's gonna happen faster is living in a Trump infected dreamworld.  People like to say, well things have advanced in 50 years which is true and yet no vaccine in all that time has been developed in less than 4 years.

An actual real shut down for two or so months can dramatically improve everything in the meantime but only if it's enforced fully.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like these companies recognize even if Trump and Mitch get them full immunity from civil liability, nobody can make them immune from public opinion and catastrophic damage to the brand if they rush a vaccine through that doesn't work or, worse, kills people.

Plus, Trump is probably like Elvis in more than addictions and belt size -- he'll demand half of the patent so he can put his name on it and make profit on both ends.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnson and Johnson can present to him a consolation prize


Fark user imageView Full Size


no more tears
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Imagine how Donnie might lose his mind if he relaxes the standards, and no company takes him up on it, because they don't want to kill people.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

This isn't "down". This is a normal and expected part of the trials. This is why widespread trials are needed. Most likely, it is completely unrelated to the vaccine but they do have to pause to check.
 
1funguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Beautiful thought, and thank you for making me smile, but I think it is MORE likely the republican SCOTUS will allow the electoral college to gerrymander the election to assure the installment of Emperor Caesar Trumpapottamus.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"What do you mean by "he grew tentacles", doctor?!?!"
 
haknudsen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

2 down is 2 down, no matter how you want to spin it.
 
State_College_Arsonist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Adverse events are, unfortunately, part of the clinical trial process.  Trials have procedures in place to investigate adverse events and determine their root causes.  This is completely normal.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No matter how badly Trump wants it, there will be NO vaccine before election day.  The testing, trials, and final rollouts takes FAR longer than that.  This is not something you can whip up in a lab overnight, stamp it, and "viola, instant cure".

Even Trumpers know this.

The very idea that he is still trying to push for this makes him look even more stupid than before.

To clarify...  One one hand, he says the virus is over, and we should get back to normal.  On the other hand, he is touting a new virus that will protect us all.

So which is it, ya farking orange turd?!
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The other one is back into testing after review and has been for a while. This is all part of the process. They have to stop when anyone gets a severe problem in a study.

This is why there is a childhood MMR vaccine that lists broken arms as a side effect. Not because the vaccine caused broken arms but since a lot of kids break bones there were enough kids in the test group that had that happen that they had to list it in the findings and it is still listed as a possible side effect.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's like these companies recognize even if Trump and Mitch get them full immunity from civil liability, nobody can make them immune from public opinion and catastrophic damage to the brand if they rush a vaccine through that doesn't work or, worse, kills people.

Plus, Trump is probably like Elvis in more than addictions and belt size -- he'll demand half of the patent so he can put his name on it and make profit on both ends.


Because he's previously shown his 'friends' so much loyalty when the chips are down?

Anyone who believes Trump would stand by them for even 5 seconds past their usefulness expiration date deserves everything that subsequently befalls them.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

There's also however many vaccines being developed by foreign countries/companies.
 
