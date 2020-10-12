 Skip to content
And the Murica tag has a grand champion for the day. Might hold to all of October
39
    More: Murica, shot  
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That guy is the epitome of Trump America.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nice moobs
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hope that the police catch the farker
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Escaped from the set of Idiocracy. He doesn't know the movie's over.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He's obviously drunk.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's the America Republicans want.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Meatloaf really let himself go.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You know, you're allowed to hit back.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cman: Hope that the police catch the farker


If they do, it'll be to buy him a drink.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cman: Hope that the police catch the farker


You are assuming he isn't a cop.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cman: Hope that the police catch the farker


Judging by what a drunk asshole he is I suspect the police are on a first name basis with him. This isn't that drunks first rodeo.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm impressed a drunken whale like that managed to get as far as Nashville on the inland waterways.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Aaaaaand here's the news article followup: https://www.wsmv.com/news/news-4-crew​-​assaulted-on-story-metro-police-lookin​g-for-man-involved/article_515e9b04-0c​d0-11eb-a4ae-df1d459883d8.html

"Police couldn't locate the man when they got to the scene. News 4 believes the man lives or stays in that area.
If you know who he is, please contact Metro Police."

How many balding fatasses who can't get up when they fall down are there in Nashville? Hmmmm, guess that doesn't narrow it down too much.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

thorpe: Aaaaaand here's the news article followup: https://www.wsmv.com/news/news-4-crew-​assaulted-on-story-metro-police-lookin​g-for-man-involved/article_515e9b04-0c​d0-11eb-a4ae-df1d459883d8.html

"Police couldn't locate the man when they got to the scene. News 4 believes the man lives or stays in that area.
If you know who he is, please contact Metro Police."

How many balding fatasses who can't get up when they fall down are there in Nashville? Hmmmm, guess that doesn't narrow it down too much.


He must live within waddling distance.  Shouldn't be that hard to find him.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know you're a poor Trump supporter when you can only afford the red shirt and have to put the lettering and logos on layaway
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mister, are you sure you want your president to take your health care away?  'Cause it looks like you really need it.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Christian Trumpsters hate cameras. They don't like anything that records truth.

CAMERAS ARE THE DEVILS WORK PRAISE JESUS OF JESHUA
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cute how they think the Nashville cops would care about one of their buddies attacking the liebuhruhl fake news instead of dribbling some bullshiat and shooting the black reporter.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kudayta: You know, you're allowed to hit back.


Yeah,but the level of force that guy was using called for de-escalation, not use of greater force.
They acted appropriately and professionally.
 
Lil Wooly Mammoth [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is what happens when you don't let bars to operate at full capacity Mayor Cooper.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: kudayta: You know, you're allowed to hit back.

Yeah,but the level of force that guy was using called for de-escalation, not use of greater force.
They acted appropriately and professionally.


Had it been me, I would have been one unprofessional motherfarker.  I would have given him ample warnings to stop.  After said warnings, it's lights out time.  Sometimes it's good to be nice and deescalate.  Other times, you have to give people the ass whooping they're campaigning for.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dude probably went home and pulled an Elvis on the crapper.

/seriously out of shape
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You can tell this guy was against the Treaty of Versailles. Those shoes are a dead giveaway.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Man, things went from bad to worse for Ron Jeremy
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What this guy thinks he looks like.
mandatory.comView Full Size

"Fake News" is ugly, self delusion is beautiful.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And that was the day his life turned around forever.  The end.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

blastoh: cman: Hope that the police catch the farker

You are assuming he isn't a cop.


He's waaaaay below the minimum weight required to be a cop.
 
almandot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow brutal right hooks man.
 
Pert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Nice moobs


His name is Robert Paulson.

There you go, case closed.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He literally showed his whole ass to the world. Hitting him would have a lot more paperwork.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
fat, drunk, and stupid is no way to be a MAGAt, son.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: What this guy thinks he looks like.
[mandatory.com image 660x371] [View Full Size image _x_]
"Fake News" is ugly, self delusion is beautiful.


supposedly Hulk Hogan put himself through college playing in rock bands.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Way too much mantitty in that confrontation but the guy falling down is hilarious.
Glad no one was hurt
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not so sure about drunk. Seemed kind of vacant in his expression. The drunks I've been around are usually emote pretty clearly. I'm wondering if this is some sort of mental or developmental disorder.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, obviously drunk, and the only words he manages to utter are, "I told you." Never says another damn thing.

Seeing things like that make me want to get a taser. Or nunchuks. I really don't want to carry a gun.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, meet the master race.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ManifestDestiny: Not so sure about drunk. Seemed kind of vacant in his expression. The drunks I've been around are usually emote pretty clearly. I'm wondering if this is some sort of mental or developmental disorder.


I'm guessing it's a combination of tranquilizers failing to control an anger management problem, and being severely winded from walking across the street.
 
crinz83
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He'd actually look pretty cool if he was on a skateboard
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

