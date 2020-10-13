 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   Georgia breaks its record for first day of early voting while voters still remain in line at 9pm   (wsbtv.com) divider line
61
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

750 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Oct 2020 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
graeylin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome. Vote like your future depends on it.  IT does.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GA also breaks record for uncounted and discarded ballots. Strange coincidence.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These garbage states that have decided people have to vote in person in a pandemic...

You know how I'm voting?  I'm walking to my mailbox, sitting at my PC with google open and a cup of coffee, and then I'm walking back to my mailbox an hour later.  I figure three weeks is long enough for even DeJoy's post office to get my ballot five miles down the road.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, keep it up.
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Georgia is on my mind and in my heart too if they overcome the obvious GOP voter suppression tactics that make them wait for unacceptable hours to vote.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People aren't voting their collective asses off right now because they're pleased with how things are going.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Norad: People aren't voting their collective asses off right now because they're pleased with how things are going.


Maybe they're concerned about losing all the goodness that trump has created.
 
Migrating Coconut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DemonEater: These garbage states that have decided people have to vote in person in a pandemic...

You know how I'm voting?  I'm walking to my mailbox, sitting at my PC with google open and a cup of coffee, and then I'm walking back to my mailbox an hour later.  I figure three weeks is long enough for even DeJoy's post office to get my ballot five miles down the road.



If you're voting in person in Georgia it's because you wanted too. More power to them. In Georgia you can request a ballot to vote by mail. I did through the state website a few weeks ago, got my ballot and dropped it off at the county election office to avoid any mail issues. Please provide a list of the garbage states you're referring too.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully most of the people who lost their jobs thanks to the pandemic will go vote no matter how much times it takes. Its not like they have anything else to do.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DemonEater: These garbage states that have decided people have to vote in person in a pandemic...

You know how I'm voting?  I'm walking to my mailbox, sitting at my PC with google open and a cup of coffee, and then I'm walking back to my mailbox an hour later.  I figure three weeks is long enough for even DeJoy's post office to get my ballot five miles down the road.


Good.  Hope it gets there.  The garbage people made it more difficult for the USPS to get your ballot to its destination.

The post-TRUMP cleanup is going to a huge task.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Early voting starts today in Texas and Kentucky.

Do the needful.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Migrating Coconut: If you're voting in person in Georgia it's because you wanted too. More power to them. In Georgia you can request a ballot to vote by mail. I did through the state website a few weeks ago, got my ballot and dropped it off at the county election office to avoid any mail issues. Please provide a list of the garbage states you're referring too.


Not a southern state (technically), but here in Indiana the state didn't even allow people in the high risk group for COVID outcomes to use that as a reason for an absentee ballot and there is no main-in voting other than absentee.

We really need national standards that a geared for allowing voting.  Some of us are in states that are nearly completely corrupt.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: Do the needful.


who still says that?
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DemonEater: These garbage states that have decided people have to vote in person in a pandemic...

You know how I'm voting?  I'm walking to my mailbox, sitting at my PC with google open and a cup of coffee, and then I'm walking back to my mailbox an hour later.  I figure three weeks is long enough for even DeJoy's post office to get my ballot five miles down the road.


I'm currently living 1200 miles from where I am registered to vote, so I had no choice but to use the mail.
On the other hand, I voted on September 30th, so there's that.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: INTERTRON: Do the needful.

who still says that?


The rest of my 18th century garb is coming on Wednesday and I happily voted down-the-line Federalist Party.

/John Adams needs 4 more
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People said they'd crawl over broken glass to vote him oit, you think a long wait line will deter someone coming to make good on that promise?
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: INTERTRON: Do the needful.

who still says that?


It's an extremely common Indian phrase that means "do what must be done".  I like it because it says the same thing in fewer words.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
GA has nothing on NY when it comes to suppressing turnout

Early voting doesn't kick off here until Oct 24, and the state already managed to screw up mail in ballots for NYC voters
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: INTERTRON: Do the needful.

who still says that?


Hahaha.. I work in I.T. at a uni and I see this phrase on email complaints EVERY DAY.
 
HenrytheEighth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm going to say the quiet part out loud. 
I played the video, and there were ALOT of people of color standing in that line for hours to vote.

Considering Georgia's well-documented restrictive actions --- seeing that made my heart farking SOAR.
 
webct_god
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DemonEater: These garbage states that have decided people have to vote in person in a pandemic...

You know how I'm voting?  I'm walking to my mailbox, sitting at my PC with google open and a cup of coffee, and then I'm walking back to my mailbox an hour later.  I figure three weeks is long enough for even DeJoy's post office to get my ballot five miles down the road.


You REALLY don't know what you are talking about. My GA mail in ballot arrived yesterday. Requested it online in, took about 2 mins...

But, don't let that stop you spreading misinformation.
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People always turn out in droves to support the incumbent, you know.

/s
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HenrytheEighth: I'm going to say the quiet part out loud. 
I played the video, and there were ALOT of people of color standing in that line for hours to vote.

Considering Georgia's well-documented restrictive actions --- seeing that made my heart farking SOAR.


I applaud the people waiting to vote.

I want to take a bat to the people making the policies that caused them to wait like that.  That was a definite, intentional choice.  It did not take Kreskin to predict that turnout was going to be huge.
 
tuxq
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll be in my bunker come election day. I'm not fighting for the ideals of 2 boomers who are both equally unqualified to run this country.

/but after I vote for the one who's pro gun.
//sorry, I don't like it either.
///A pro gun unicorn of a democrat would have my vote if given the option
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Migrating Coconut: DemonEater: These garbage states that have decided people have to vote in person in a pandemic...

You know how I'm voting?  I'm walking to my mailbox, sitting at my PC with google open and a cup of coffee, and then I'm walking back to my mailbox an hour later.  I figure three weeks is long enough for even DeJoy's post office to get my ballot five miles down the road.


If you're voting in person in Georgia it's because you wanted too. More power to them. In Georgia you can request a ballot to vote by mail. I did through the state website a few weeks ago, got my ballot and dropped it off at the county election office to avoid any mail issues. Please provide a list of the garbage states you're referring too.


Maybe there's a history and current rhetoric that makes certain demographics in Georgia worry about whether mail-in votes will be counted

Just spitballin'
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'll be in my bunker come election day. I'm not fighting for the ideals of 2 boomers who are both equally unqualified to run this country.

/but after I vote for the one who's pro gun.
//sorry, I don't like it either.
///A pro gun unicorn of a democrat would have my vote if given the option


Single issue voters are controlled and manipulated voters.
 
dracos31
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

d23: Single issue voters are dumbshiats.


FTFY.
Anyone claiming to be a one issue voter is not. They are merely looking to justify voting for a person who is bad just like them.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'll be in my bunker come election day. I'm not fighting for the ideals of 2 boomers who are both equally unqualified to run this country.

/but after I vote for the one who's pro gun.
//sorry, I don't like it either.
///A pro gun unicorn of a democrat would have my vote if given the option


"Equally Unqualified"

I bet nobody ever uses the word "smart" with you.
 
wild9
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: INTERTRON: Do the needful.

who still says that?


Offshore contractors lol
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'll be in my bunker come election day. I'm not fighting for the ideals of 2 boomers who are both equally unqualified to run this country.

/but after I vote for the one who's pro gun.
//sorry, I don't like it either.
///A pro gun unicorn of a democrat would have my vote if given the option


Imagine thinking that either of the candidates is "pro-gun", heheh

I wonder if Donald has ever even touched one

/Probably balked after he was told they can't plate the rifling in fake gold
//Your guns aren't himself
///So he doesn't care about them
 
mattj1984
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm taking the day off to vote in Missouri. Expecting huge lines so I'll get there first thing in the morning and bring a chair.
 
tuxq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

d23: tuxq: I'll be in my bunker come election day. I'm not fighting for the ideals of 2 boomers who are both equally unqualified to run this country.

/but after I vote for the one who's pro gun.
//sorry, I don't like it either.
///A pro gun unicorn of a democrat would have my vote if given the option

Single issue voters are controlled and manipulated voters.


I know. I'm not proud of it. But the 2A crowd has only one choice these days. I really wish Tulsi would have won the ticket.
 
tjassen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DemonEater: These garbage states that have decided people have to vote in person in a pandemic...

You know how I'm voting?  I'm walking to my mailbox, sitting at my PC with google open and a cup of coffee, and then I'm walking back to my mailbox an hour later.  I figure three weeks is long enough for even DeJoy's post office to get my ballot five miles down the road.


I went online, filled out the ballot. Downloaded to print sign and scan. Emailed it back. With online tracking, 24 hours later I can see my vote was counted.
 
tuxq
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: tuxq: I'll be in my bunker come election day. I'm not fighting for the ideals of 2 boomers who are both equally unqualified to run this country.

/but after I vote for the one who's pro gun.
//sorry, I don't like it either.
///A pro gun unicorn of a democrat would have my vote if given the option

"Equally Unqualified"

I bet nobody ever uses the word "smart" with you.


That's such a nice thing to say. And I bet you believe you're a stellar individual without reflecting on your statements to others.
 
webct_god
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Migrating Coconut: DemonEater: These garbage states that have decided people have to vote in person in a pandemic...

You know how I'm voting?  I'm walking to my mailbox, sitting at my PC with google open and a cup of coffee, and then I'm walking back to my mailbox an hour later.  I figure three weeks is long enough for even DeJoy's post office to get my ballot five miles down the road.


If you're voting in person in Georgia it's because you wanted too. More power to them. In Georgia you can request a ballot to vote by mail. I did through the state website a few weeks ago, got my ballot and dropped it off at the county election office to avoid any mail issues. Please provide a list of the garbage states you're referring too.

Maybe there's a history and current rhetoric that makes certain demographics in Georgia worry about whether mail-in votes will be counted

Just spitballin'


That's a mighty big corona-covered spitball... Just HOW are county officials going to know your demographic by mail in ballot? You do know that question is not on the ballot and you don't have to send in your pic with it, right?

/"But, but, they got stats and stuff"
//If they do and are willing to use it to suppress votes, why not use it for in-person voting, too?
///VOTE! (But don't be an idiot, do it by mail if you can)
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tuxq: I really wish Tulsi would have won the ticket.


oh sorry I now get that you were joking before

ignore my last post

pretty early here
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The fact that people are willing to endure such bullshiat in order to exercise one of their most basic rights is a testament to their dedication and strength.  The fact that the GOP is purposely testing that strength is unacceptably farked up.

I wonder if the GOP realizes...  They are the ones making it difficult for people to vote.  They are the ones that are going to get voted out because of that.
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

d23: Migrating Coconut:

We really need national standards that a geared for allowing voting.  Some of us are in states that are nearly completely corrupt.


Almost like a law or an act. Something to secure folks' voting rights.

Congress should get on that.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tuxq: I know. I'm not proud of it. But the 2A crowd has only one choice these days. I really wish Tulsi would have won the ticket.


You chose to vote for someone who has facilitated 215,000 deaths because of some nebulous argument that the Democrats want to take your guns.  The Democrats have been on the verge of taking your guns since 1980.  When exactly is it going to happen?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm so white, I can sit out the 2020 election.
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

d23: tuxq: I know. I'm not proud of it. But the 2A crowd has only one choice these days. I really wish Tulsi would have won the ticket.

You chose to vote for someone who has facilitated 215,000 deaths because of some nebulous argument that the Democrats want to take your guns.  The Democrats have been on the verge of taking your guns since 1980.  When exactly is it going to happen?


Obama took my gun...
Fark user imageView Full Size


He gave it back.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

d23: tuxq: I know. I'm not proud of it. But the 2A crowd has only one choice these days. I really wish Tulsi would have won the ticket.

You chose to vote for someone who has facilitated 215,000 deaths because of some nebulous argument that the Democrats want to take your guns.  The Democrats have been on the verge of taking your guns since 1980.  When exactly is it going to happen?


While I think the poster you're responding to is joking, it's worth noting that, objectively, DC v. Heller happened under Obama, and the Trump bump-stock ban happened under... well, Donald.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Funny, I never even thought I needed a gun until this administration.....
 
killershark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Listen, it's great to see so many people turning out and I appreciate the enthusiasm, but don't go vote on the first day of early voting. Don't overwhelm the system and the poll workers or stand around with a bunch of people for eight hours. These lines will be gone by next week and you'll still get to vote.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: Father_Jack: INTERTRON: Do the needful.

who still says that?

It's an extremely common Indian phrase that means "do what must be done".  I like it because it says the same thing in fewer words.


Did you really end up using fewer words, though? Given that the audience you directed your phrase at needed it explained to them - with many more words?

Sorry, dude - its early
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'll be in my bunker come election day. I'm not fighting for the ideals of 2 boomers who are both equally unqualified to run this country.

/but after I vote for the one who's pro gun.
//sorry, I don't like it either.
///A pro gun unicorn of a democrat would have my vote if given the option


They are pro-gun just as much as they are anti-abortion or anti-deficit.

It strokes you where you need to be stroked in order to get your vote.

Raise your bar.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good. I'll be voting on Wednesday, maybe, if the line settles down a bit, if not on Wednesday, SOON.


If Georgia goes Blue, and if The Big Blue Tsunami hits I'll go get that bottle of Dom!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



/My birthday present to me!
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tuxq: d23: tuxq: I'll be in my bunker come election day. I'm not fighting for the ideals of 2 boomers who are both equally unqualified to run this country.

/but after I vote for the one who's pro gun.
//sorry, I don't like it either.
///A pro gun unicorn of a democrat would have my vote if given the option

Single issue voters are controlled and manipulated voters.

I know. I'm not proud of it. But the 2A crowd has only one choice these days. I really wish Tulsi would have won the ticket.


"the 2A crowd has only one choice these days."

If Trump kills democracy, he's not going to let a whole bunch of insurgents with guns potentially form up against him.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RasIanI: INTERTRON: Father_Jack: INTERTRON: Do the needful.

who still says that?

It's an extremely common Indian phrase that means "do what must be done".  I like it because it says the same thing in fewer words.

Did you really end up using fewer words, though? Given that the audience you directed your phrase at needed it explained to them - with many more words?

Sorry, dude - its early


The phrase is already understood by most, I was just explaining why I liked it :P
 
tuxq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

d23: tuxq: I know. I'm not proud of it. But the 2A crowd has only one choice these days. I really wish Tulsi would have won the ticket.

You chose to vote for someone who has facilitated 215,000 deaths because of some nebulous argument that the Democrats want to take your guns.  The Democrats have been on the verge of taking your guns since 1980.  When exactly is it going to happen?


I'm not discounting your theory that he had a part to play, but the executive power has little part to play in a pandemic.

Americans did this to themselves. They refused to wear masks, they refused to stay home, and nothing short of Martial Law could have stopped them.

Both sides, left and right, did this. Protestors on both sides, idiots on both sides, not Trump. I keep friends in both corners, I have to because I've always been a centrist and it's not exactly a thriving political position where I live. I watched their FB feeds pour in with "lol fark this virus" and maskless pictures at events and gatherings.

It's hard to accept, but we can't blame one person's stupid statements when an individual is responsible for their own actions. Who really idolizes a politician's statements so much that they'd put their immediate safety into their hands? If they do, fark'em. Hurdle the weak.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.